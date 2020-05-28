Moody's affirms Berner Kantonalbank AG's Aa2 deposit and A2 senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Aa2 long-term deposit rating and the A2 long-term senior unsecured debt rating of Berner Kantonalbank AG (BEKB); the outlook on these ratings remains stable. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed BEKB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at a2 and upgraded the bank's Adjusted BCA to a1 from a2.

For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA

Moody's affirmation of BEKB's a2 BCA reflects the resilience of the bank's intrinsic financial strength, despite the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the deteriorating global economic outlook, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets and will weigh on the bank's solvency. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environment, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

While the rating agency expects problem loans to rise and profitability to be under pressure in 2020, the bank benefits from a very strong capitalisation, with a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted-assets (RWA) ratio of 20.2% as of 31 December 2019, and a sound asset quality prior to the coronavirus effects.

BEKB remains exposed to tail risks from its very high focus on residential mortgage lending in Switzerland, which is partially mitigated by its granular and secured lending portfolio outside the regional hotspots in Switzerland and the generally conservative lending criteria. BEKB's moderate profitability is in line with most regional Swiss peers and reflects the bank's defensive asset risk profile in combination with a deposit-focused funding, which puts pressure on interest margins in an adverse rate environment.

RATIONALE FOR THE UPGRADE OF THE ADJUSTED BCA

The Canton of Berne owns 51.5% of the share capital of BEKB, which, combined with the bank's economic and social role as a cantonal bank in the region, provides an incentive for the canton to inject capital into BEKB, in case of need, to prevent the failure of the bank. The support provided by the canton prior to failure benefits all debt-holders, which prompted Moody's to incorporate such support within affiliate support compared with its previous approach to include this support individually, instrument class by instrument class, through government support. Because of a lack of an explicit guarantee to support the bank, the rating agency limits the benefit of this support assumption at one notch, assuming a high probability of support, resulting in an upgrade of the Adjusted BCA to a1 from a2.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFRIMATION OF THE RATINGS

Because Moody's had previously already incorporated the benefit of BEKB being majority-owned by the Canton into the bank's ratings, the one-notch upgrade of the Adjusted BCA is offset by the one-notch removal of (regional) government support.

As a result, the rating agency no longer incorporates government support uplift in the bank's ratings; because of the bank's low nationwide domestic market share, Moody's does not consider BEKB to be of domestic systemic importance and therefore only assumes a low likelihood of (sovereign) government support, not resulting in any rating uplift.

In combination with unchanged results from its Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which takes into consideration the risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes across the liability structure at failure, the rating agency affirmed all ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely given the already high level, BEKB's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's standalone creditworthiness improves significantly, resulting from a combination of materially reduced concentrations risks, significantly higher profitability, an improved combined liquidity profile, and an improvement in the bank's weighted macro profile.

The bank's long-term ratings could also benefit from higher rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, for example if material volumes of subordinated instruments were to be issued.

Downward pressure on the bank's ratings could result from a downgrade of the bank's BCA. The bank's Aa2 deposit ratings could also be downgraded as result of a change in the bank's liability structure towards bail-in-remote instruments, which could lead to a lower result from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Downward pressure on BEKB's BCA could arise as a result of a material increase in problem loans, a substantial deterioration in BEKB's capitalization, a sustained weakening of the bank's profitability or liquidity profile, either through a drop in liquid resources or relatively higher market funding reliance. Also, an even higher focus on mortgage lending would increase the bank's vulnerability to a real estate market stress and could trigger a downgrade of the BCA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Berner Kantonalbank AG

Upgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a1 from a2

Affirmations:

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed Aa2, Outlook Remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured, Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

