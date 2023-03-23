Moody's affirms Beth Israel Lahey Health's (MA) A3; outlook stable

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Beth Israel Lahey Health's (MA) A3 revenue bond ratings. The outlook is stable. The organization has approximately $1.6 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A3 reflects a number of fundamental strengths of Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) including its large size and broad footprint across eastern Massachusetts, and its status as a major academic medical center serving as a regional referral center with a strong clinical reputation, and significant research operations. Following a weak fiscal 2022 with losses caused by a significant increase in labor expense and other challenges causing an increase in length of stay, we expect BILH to generate positive operating margins by the second half of fiscal 2023. The organization's financial performance is on budget through the first five months of fiscal year and although balance sheet measures have weakened compared to pre-pandemic levels, stronger, material further degradation is unlikely.

BILH recently undertook a major strategic planning process and established goals around patient experience, community-based care, and high acuity care at its academic centers. In support of these objectives, it will make significant investments in a new digital medical record and will open a new patient tower over the next few months. Further supporting growth is a new clinical affiliation with Cape Cod Health and the potential acquisition of Exeter Health in New Hampshire. An acquisition of Exeter is subject to regulatory approval and as such may not be completed. Exeter is currently generating large losses, but it maintains a good market position; it is significantly smaller than BILH, which will afford the organization time to make progress on integration strategies before Exeter's losses would have a material impact on BILH's performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BILH will continue improving financial performance over the next several quarters, eventually returning cash flow to a level allowing for routine capital spending while maintaining or improving its days cash position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in operating cash flow margins allowing for growth in liquidity and leverage metrics including days cash and cash to debt

- Maintenance of or improvement in market positioning

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decrease in days cash on hand

- Inability to demonstrate continued improvement in cash flow - Additional debt that would result in less favorable leverage metrics including debt to cash flow or cash to debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a revenue pledge; there is no mortgage pledge.

With the Series L offering (2021) BILH introduced a springing covenant that will come into effect once a majority of bondholders have consented; the new covenant will likely not come into effect for several years. The change in MTI is that an event of default would only occur if MADS coverage falls below 1.0x for two consecutive years.

Under the current MTI, debt service coverage below 1.0x is an event of default, coverage below 1.1x for two consecutive years requires a consultant call in. There is no liquidity test.

The Obligated Group represents about 87% of consolidated BILH revenue and 90% of total assets. Obligated Group members include system hospitals and other assets; the academic faculty practice group, associated with BIDMC, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians (HMFP), is not a member of the obligated group.

PROFILE

BILH is a 13 hospital system based in eastern Massachusetts. The system includes three academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, a highly regarded orthopedic hospital, several community hospitals, and numerous employed or affiliated physician practices and ambulatory locations. The system's primary academic medical center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is a Harvard affiliated teaching hospital and conducts significant research activities, receiving over $100 million annually in NIH funding. Lahey Clinic has a teaching affiliation with Tufts University School of Medicine.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Steingart

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

