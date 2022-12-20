Moody's affirms BeyondTrust's B3 CFR, outlook stable

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Brave Parent Holdings, Inc.'s ("BeyondTrust") ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 first lien senior secured instrument rating. Moody's also assigned a B2 instrument level rating to the extended revolving credit facility due Jan 2025. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brave Parent Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Brave Parent Holdings, Inc.

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brave Parent Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects BeyondTrust's very high leverage, small scale, and aggressive financial policies. Leverage is approximately 12x (Moody's adjusted) as of September 2022 or about 8x on a cash adjusted basis, up from near 7x in FY 2021. Moody's expects cash leverage to further increase to over 9x for FY 2022 due to the company's accelerated transition from one-time license revenue to recurring subscription revenue, which initially lowers upfront cash collections, and increased investments to drive future growth. Although this transition has resulted in weakened credit metrics this year, Moody's expects this trend will begin to reverse in 2023 with cash EBITDA improving. Moody's views the conversion to a subscription model as credit positive over the long-term due to improved revenue and cash flow visibility.

BeyondTrust benefits from a highly recurring revenue base with strong retention rates, good liquidity, and market position as a leading provider in the growing privileged access management and secure remote access support markets. The company also benefits from favorable industry trends including the ongoing rapid technology adoption in privileged access, which has continued to fuel rapid market growth. Total revenue increased 18% for the LTM ended September 2022 with recurring revenues (defined as maintenance contract and subscription contract derived revenues) representing approximately 83% of Q3 total revenue, up from 73% a year ago. Moody's expects revenue growth in the low to mid-teens percentage range despite recessionary pressures. Cash EBITDA will also improve as the negative impact from the transition to a subscription model begins to reverse, which should reduce cash leverage to below 8x over the next 12-18 months. However, BeyondTrust's willingness to use debt to fund M&A could result in persistently high leverage levels.

Moody's expects that BeyondTrust will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months supported by a cash balance around $90 million and an undrawn $40 million revolver. Over the next year, Moody's anticipates that the company will generate free cash flow to debt around 1-2% as cash EBITDA growth is offset by higher interest expense. $33 million of the company's initial $40 million revolver has been extended to January 2025 from April 2023. BeyondTrust's revolving credit facility contains a springing first-lien net leverage covenant set at 8.0x, that is tested when the facility is drawn 30% or more. After the $7 million revolving commitment expires in April 2023, the covenant is not tested until the facility is drawn 40% or more. Moody's expect that the company will maintain good cushion under the covenant over the next year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BeyondTrust will be able to reduce leverage towards 8x while maintaining solid organic growth even as the US economy will likely contract in a couple of quarters of 2023 due to the high demand for security software solutions. The stable outlook reflects our expectation for at least break even free cash flow and good liquidity.

BeyondTrust's ESG credit impact score (CIS-4) is highly negative, primarily driven by the company's governance risks characterized by private equity ownership and aggressive financial policy. Moderately negative social risks stem from potential cybersecurity breaches and access to skilled talent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if a commitment to more conservative financial policies is demonstrated and BeyondTrust's cash adjusted leverage is sustained below 6.5x while free cash flow to debt is maintained above 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if cash adjusted leverage is sustained above 8x or liquidity weakens on other than a temporary basis.

BeyondTrust, the operating subsidiary of debt issuing parent Brave Parent Holdings, Inc., is a provider of Privileged Access Management and Remote Support software solutions and services to enterprise clients. BeyondTrust provides software solutions via cloud, virtual appliance, and physical appliance platforms. The company is private and is majority owned by funds affiliated with Francisco Partners, with Clearlake Capital and management holding a minority stake. BeyondTrust generated preliminary revenues around $345 million for the LTM ended September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022

