Moody's affirms Bimbo's Baa2 ratings; outlook is stable.

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bimbo"), including its Baa2 senior unsecured ratings and the Ba1 rating on its subordinated perpetual notes. The rating outlook is stable.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bimbo' Baa2 rating reflects its prudent financial policies and strong credit quality, supported by its position as the largest baked-goods company in the world, with a best-in-class distribution infrastructure in its key markets. The rating also factors in Bimbo's sound geographic diversification and experienced management team with a history of integrating acquisitions. These positives are counterbalanced by rising commodity prices, including wheat, which could affect margins to accommodate inflation that might result in price increases which may slow sales volumes growth. However, given Bimbo's size and diversification, is less exposed to supply chain constraints.

On October 27, Grupo Bimbo acquired St. Pierre, a leading baking player in the premium brioche category in the U.S. and the U.K. Despite the acquisition, Bimbo reported that as of the Q3 2022 it was able to sustain leverage on a net basis at the 2.0x level reported in 2021, supported by strong revenue growth of 20% on an annual basis. Despite to higher raw material costs and inflation, Bimbo was able to hold to its margins. Bimbo reported EBITDA margin for the last twelve months (LTM) ended in September 2022 of 13.6%, in line with the average for the 2019 – 2021 period. Through 2023, Moody's believes margins will remain under pressures given persistent cost and inflationary pressures, and weakening consumer demand in Bimbo's main markets. Still, the company would be able to continue to reduce debt with proceeds from the sale of Ricolino. On November 1, 2022, Bimbo closed the agreement with Mondelez International, Inc. (Baa1 stable) to sell Ricolino, a leading player in the confectionery category in Mexico for an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. Bimbo plans to use the proceeds mainly to reduce debt and fund capital investments.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Grupo Bimbo's (Bimbo) ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). This reflects our assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a limited impact on the current rating with greater potential for future negative impact. Bimbo has a moderately negative exposure to environmental (E-3), social (S-3), and governance (G-3) risks.

Bimbo's E-3 Issuer Profile Score (IPS) reflects a moderately negative impact to its credit rating from its exposure to environmental risks. The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate, carbon transition and water management risks that are not material in differentiating credit quality. However, natural capital and waste and pollution risks are moderately negative reflecting the waste created from products packaging material that often cannot be recycled. Bimbo is committed to the environment and has implemented a carbon and water footprint reduction, waste management and supply chain strategy. Bimbo expects to use 100% renewable electric power, +4,000 electric vehicles, 100% recyclable, biodegradable or compostable packaging, and 100% certified and sustainable sources of paper and board by 2025, and to reach zero net emissions by 2050.

Bimbo's exposure to social risks has a moderately negative impact on the credit rating (S-3). Similar to other companies in the packaged food industry, Bimbo has moderately negative exposure to customer relations, health and safety, responsible production and demographic and societal trends. The company is also exposed to evolving social and demographic trends, that may impact consumer demand and brand perception.

Bimbo's G-3 IPS reflects a moderately negative exposure to governance considerations. According to the bylaws of Bimbo, the board of directors must have a minimum of five and a maximum of 21 members, of which at least 25% must be independent members. In addition, Bimbo has to comply with the Mexican Stock Exchange regulations in terms of compliance and reporting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Bimbo will be able to maintain strong credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, in line with its rating category, as well as solid profitability.

We could upgrade the rating if Bimbo's credit metrics improve, such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls close to 2.25x and its retained cash flow/net debt remains above 27%. A rating upgrade would require Bimbo's commitment to maintain leverage below the aforementioned threshold. For example, through the debt reduction planed with proceeds from Ricolino once approved. Bimbo's ability to sustain volumes and profitability through adequate price and product mix strategy amid challenging operating environment will also pressure the ratings up.

A rating downgrade could be triggered if Bimbo's operating performance weakens or it posts negative free cash flow (FCF). Also, a deterioration in the company's credit metrics, such that its Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 15% and its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 3.5x on a sustained basis, could trigger a downgrade. A deterioration in the company's liquidity, credit quality or profitability, for example, from an acquisition that is not accretive to the company, could also lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Mexico City, Mexico, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bimbo) is the world's largest baked-goods producer. Bimbo operates in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include packaged bread, sweet baked goods, buns, bagels, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, tortillas, salted snacks and prepackaged foods, among others. In Mexico, the company is the largest producer of packaged bread and sweet baked goods, and the second-largest company in the salty snack and confectionary categories.

The company also operates in the US (where it is the largest baked-goods company with strong regional brands) and Canada (where it holds a leading position in buns and rolls), and has a leading presence in Latin America, the UK, Spain and Portugal. The company also has presence in Switzerland, France, Italy, Morocco, India, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, China and Korea. Bimbo reported revenue of around $18.9 billion for the 12 months that ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

