Moody's affirms Biogen at Baa1; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") including the
Baa1 senior unsecured rating. At the same time Moody's revised
Biogen's outlook to negative from stable.
The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that
US generic launches of Tecfidera, Biogen's largest product,
will result in a material erosion of revenues and earnings over the next
12-18 months. Combined with competitive pressures in other
products, this elevates Biogen's credit risk profile by placing
a greater reliance on the pipeline drug aducanumab, while also raising
acquisition event risk.
However, the affirmation of the ratings reflects Biogen's
strong position and strategic focus in the neuroscience market,
good pipeline opportunities, and low financial leverage even incorporating
earnings erosion from Tecfidera generics.
Ratings affirmed:
Senior unsecured notes at Baa1
Senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa1
Outlook actions:
Outlook changed to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Biogen's Baa1 rating reflects its good competitive position in the
pharmaceutical industry with over $10 billion of revenue and a
strategic focus on neuroscience. This includes a solid position
in multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a broad product portfolio
spanning oral drugs, injectables, and infused products.
It also reflects the substantial market opportunity Biogen has in aducanumab,
currently undergoing regulatory review as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's
disease.
These strengths are tempered by rising competitive pressures in MS and
other areas, as well as earnings pressure related to generic Tecfidera.
With US Tecfidera sales representing about 25% of Biogen's
total revenue prior to generics, the impact on earnings and cash
flow will be even higher due to fixed costs. These pressures are
compounded by ongoing erosion in Rituxan due to biosimilars, and
rising competition for Spinraza in spinal muscular atrophy. As
a result, Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA will rise to
about 2.0x in 2021. Biogen's cash flow will also be
materially impacted, with free cash flow declining from $6.4
billion as of the LTM period ending June 30, 2020 to around $3
billion in 2021.
ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks include exposure
to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices.
These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring
government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. The multiple
sclerosis category is one that has received significant attention for
price increases. Potential changes to drug pricing regulations
also contribute to uncertainty around the ultimate sales potential for
a product like aducanumab, if approved. With respect to governance
considerations, Biogen has maintained very conservative financial
policies with low financial leverage.
The outlook is negative, reflecting reduced capacity at the current
rating level to absorb operating setbacks or debt-funded acquisitions.
Meaningful setbacks in aducanumab or other-late stage pipeline
drugs will increase the likelihood that Biogen pursues debt-funded
acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a material downturn in
sales of Spinraza or other key products, major pipeline setbacks,
or debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively,
debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.0x could lead to a downgrade.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved product and therapeutic
diversity, successful commercialization of aducanumab in Alzheimer's
disease, and greater confidence in the company's ability to
sustain strong growth. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained
below 1.5x could lead to an upgrade.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen, Inc.
is a global biopharmaceutical company with principal expertise in neurodegenerative
diseases and autoimmune disorders including multiple sclerosis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Levesque, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653