Moody's affirms Biogen at Baa1; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating. At the same time Moody's revised Biogen's outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that US generic launches of Tecfidera, Biogen's largest product, will result in a material erosion of revenues and earnings over the next 12-18 months. Combined with competitive pressures in other products, this elevates Biogen's credit risk profile by placing a greater reliance on the pipeline drug aducanumab, while also raising acquisition event risk.

However, the affirmation of the ratings reflects Biogen's strong position and strategic focus in the neuroscience market, good pipeline opportunities, and low financial leverage even incorporating earnings erosion from Tecfidera generics.

Ratings affirmed:

Senior unsecured notes at Baa1

Senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa1

Outlook actions:

Outlook changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Biogen's Baa1 rating reflects its good competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry with over $10 billion of revenue and a strategic focus on neuroscience. This includes a solid position in multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a broad product portfolio spanning oral drugs, injectables, and infused products. It also reflects the substantial market opportunity Biogen has in aducanumab, currently undergoing regulatory review as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

These strengths are tempered by rising competitive pressures in MS and other areas, as well as earnings pressure related to generic Tecfidera. With US Tecfidera sales representing about 25% of Biogen's total revenue prior to generics, the impact on earnings and cash flow will be even higher due to fixed costs. These pressures are compounded by ongoing erosion in Rituxan due to biosimilars, and rising competition for Spinraza in spinal muscular atrophy. As a result, Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA will rise to about 2.0x in 2021. Biogen's cash flow will also be materially impacted, with free cash flow declining from $6.4 billion as of the LTM period ending June 30, 2020 to around $3 billion in 2021.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. The multiple sclerosis category is one that has received significant attention for price increases. Potential changes to drug pricing regulations also contribute to uncertainty around the ultimate sales potential for a product like aducanumab, if approved. With respect to governance considerations, Biogen has maintained very conservative financial policies with low financial leverage.

The outlook is negative, reflecting reduced capacity at the current rating level to absorb operating setbacks or debt-funded acquisitions. Meaningful setbacks in aducanumab or other-late stage pipeline drugs will increase the likelihood that Biogen pursues debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a material downturn in sales of Spinraza or other key products, major pipeline setbacks, or debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.0x could lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved product and therapeutic diversity, successful commercialization of aducanumab in Alzheimer's disease, and greater confidence in the company's ability to sustain strong growth. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x could lead to an upgrade.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company with principal expertise in neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders including multiple sclerosis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017

