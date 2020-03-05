Moody's affirms Biogroup's ratings at B2, outlook remains negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers CAB Related Research Credit Opinion: CAB (Biogroup): New issuer - Strong business profile and high leverage Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of CAB LGD Assessment: CAB (Biogroup) : Loss Given Default (LGD) Assessment Rating Action: Moody's assigns B2 ratings to CAB, outlook negative Rating Action: Moody's affirms Biogroup's ratings at B2, outlook remains negative 05 Mar 2020 Frankfurt am Main, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed CAB's (Biogroup or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of the company's €1,540 million senior secured term loan (including the planned €275 million fungible add-on) maturing in April 2026 as well as the B2 senior secured rating of the €120 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2023. The outlook remains negative. The planned add-on will be used along with €58 million of new equity to finance the acquisition of a majority stake in Laborizon, a network of laboratories present in Western France. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating action reflects the expectation that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain above 6x in the next 12-18 months, as Moody's believes that the company will pursue its aggressive M&A strategy in line with historic trends. From the beginning of 2017 to February 2020, the company spent a total of €1.9 billion on acquisitions (including the proposed Laborizon transaction), of which around 70% was funded by debt, 20% by equity and 10% by cash. As a result, revenue has increased from €215 million in 2017 to close to €900 million in 2019 pro forma for the announced transaction. The ratings are supported by (1) the company's leading market position and network density allowing for economies of scale and efficiency gains, (2) the defensive nature of the routine diagnostic testing business in France, (3) the company's profitability above that of its peers and (4) the barriers to entry into the French laboratory market. The ratings are constrained by (1) the company's concentration in the routine business segment in France, with full exposure to the French regulatory environment and continuous tariff pressure, (2) its high Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio, which is likely to remain above 6.0x in the next 12-18 months, (3) its aggressive partially debt-funded acquisition strategy which may delay deleveraging, (4) the fact that Biogroup's success is dependent on its founder and CEO, Stéphane Eimer, which means that the company is exposed to a key man risk, and (5) the presence of a subordinated bond, located outside of the restricted group not included in our leverage calculation. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the fact that Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to remain elevated in the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook also reflects the risks associated with the expected deleveraging and positive free cash flow generation going forward given the aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy of the company. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term. However, positive pressure could arise over time if: (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio falls sustainably towards 5.0x while achieving profitable growth and maintaining a solid liquidity profile including positive free cash flow; (2) the company refinances the subordinated bond sitting at Laboratoire Eimer Selas level. Biogroup is weakly positioned in the B2 rating category and negative pressure could arise if: (1) the company's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio would remain above 6.0x on a sustained basis, including as a result of further debt funded acquisitions; (2) its fee cash flow would be negative for a prolonged period; (3) its liquidity profile were to weaken; or (4) its profitability were to deteriorate due to difficulties integrating acquisitions, competitive, regulatory and/or pricing pressure. LIQUIDITY Biogroup's liquidity is good supported by (1) €94 million of cash on balance at end-November 2019, (2) a €120 million RCF out of which €45 million was undrawn at end-November 2019, (3) expected positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months and (4) long-dated maturities with the RCF maturing in June 2023, the 1st lien term loan in April 2026 and the 2nd lien term loan in November 2026. At closing of the transaction, the RCF is expected to be fully undrawn. The term loan is covenant-lite, whereas the RCF is subject to a springing covenant (flat total net leverage covenant at 7.0x) tested quarterly when drawings exceed 35% of the total commitments. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Moody's considers that Biogroup has an inherent exposure to social risks given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to social pressure related to affordability of and access to health services. Biogroup is exposed to regulation and reimbursement schemes in France which are important drivers of its credit profile. The ageing population supports long-term demand for diagnostic testing services, supporting Biogroup's credit profile. At the same time, rising demand for healthcare services puts pressure on public sector budgets, which could result in cuts to reimbursment levels for Biogroup's services. Moody's considers that governance risks for Biogroup would be any potential failure in internal control which would result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and as a result could harm its credit profile, although there is no evidence of weak internal control to date. Biogroup has an aggressive financial strategy characterized by high financial leverage and the pursuit of debt-financed acquisitions. Moreover, Moody's believes that the strong growth of Biogroup has been led mainly by Stéphane Eimer, the company's founder and CEO, which exposes the company to a key man risk. The risk is only to some extent mitigated by (i) the alignment of interest between the founder, whose personal net worth is tied to the company; (ii) the presence of a supervisory board which oversees management's decision; (iii) the fact that the majority of lab operations are run locally and do not require material involvement from top management and (iv) the presence of CDPQ as a long term partner and as a member of the supervisory board. Creditors also benefit from restrictions in corporate activity provided in the senior debt financial documentation. However, Moody's notes that the supervisory board does not comprise any independent member. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The B2-PD probability of default, in line with the CFR, reflects our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate typical for bank debt structures with a limited or loose set of financial covenants. The first lien term loan and the RCF have a pari passu ranking in the capital structure and benefit from upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the group representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA. The security package includes shares, intercompany loans and bank accounts. The first lien term loan and the RCF rank ahead of the €187 million second lien in the waterfall analysis but they do not benefit from a notch uplift from the CFR reflecting the limited cushion provided by the €187 million second lien term loan. PROFILE Biogroup, headquartered in Wissembourg, France, is one of the largest clinical laboratory testing network in France. The company is N°1 player in the routine testing business in France in terms of revenue (pro forma for announced transaction). The company, with around 710 laboratories (pro forma for Laborizon acquisition), offers mainly routine and to a smaller extent specialty tests which are either performed internally or outsourced to other private laboratories. Biogroup is owned by its founder, Stéphane Eimer, who controls the company. Minority shareholders include Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), members of the management team and partner biologists. CDPQ is an institutional investor managing mainly pensions and insurance plans in Quebec and is a long-term partner of Biogroup. Mr Stéphane Eimer is the founder, the majority owner and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Chairman of the company and has been managing the company since its creation in 1998. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



