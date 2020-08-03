Moody's affirms Biogroup's ratings at B2, outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed CAB's (Biogroup or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of the company's €1,479 million outstanding senior secured term loan maturing in April 2026 as well as the B2 senior secured rating of the €120 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 to the planned €536 million add-on to the senior secured term loan maturing in April 2026. The outlook remains negative.

The planned add-on will be used along with new equity and €118 million planned add-on to the second lien term loan maturing November 2026 to finance business additions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the following interrelated drivers:

- The increased scale and better geographic diversification following these business additions, improving the business profile

- The fact that the transaction is leverage neutral thanks to the significant equity contribution and based on the expectation of a normalization of the coronavirus related disruptions in Q2 and a smooth integration of the acquired businesses

- The expectation that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain around 6.5x in the next 12-18 months, as Moody's believes that the company will pursue its mostly debt funded M&A strategy, the pace of which has been historically significantly higher than for other rated peers

- The good operating track record so far even if the high pace of M&A activity limits the ability to track organic performance and integration of past acquisitions, a credit negative.

- The adequate liquidity

From the beginning of 2017 to July 2020, the company committed a total of around €3 billion on acquisitions (including the proposed business additions), of which around 70% was funded by debt, 25% by equity and 5% by cash. As a result, the revenue has increased from €215 million in 2017 to above €1 billion pro forma for the announced transactions.

Biogroup's ratings are supported by its size, leading position and network density in the routine market, its high profitability above that of its peers and good free cash flow generation. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage (6.3x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of acquisitions), the very ambitious debt funded M&A strategy since 2017, the key man risk and the presence of a subordinated bond located outside of the restricted group. The ratings are further constrained by still some concentration in France and the continuous price pressure in the industry.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook primarily reflects the risk that the company's mostly debt-funded acquisition strategy could drive credit metrics outside the triggers set for the B2 for a prolonged period of time. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the coronavirus spread, which in a more challenging downside scenario, could further deteriorate the issuers' liquidity profile and credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term. A stabilization of the outlook at B2 would require the company to establish a track record of good operating performance for the new perimeter (including the proposed business additions) and visibility in terms of leverage trajectory in the context of the active M&A strategy.

However, positive pressure could arise over time if:

» The Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.25x on a sustained basis;

» The Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt improves to around 10% on a sustained basis;

» The company refinances the subordinated bond sitting at the Laboratoire Eimer Selas level.

Biogroup is weakly positioned in the B2 rating category and negative pressure could arise if:

» Leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.5x on a sustained basis;

» The Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt does not improve to around 5% on a sustained basis;

» The company's liquidity deteriorates.

LIQUIDITY

Biogroup's liquidity is adequate supported by (1) €104 million of cash on balance sheet as of the end of May 2020; (2) a €120 million revolving credit facility (RCF), fully undrawn as of the end of May 2020 and (3) long-dated maturities, with the RCF maturing in June 2023, the first-lien term loan in April 2026 and the second-lien term loan in November 2026. The rating agency notes that the size of the RCF is relatively small compared to the size of the enlarged perimeter. Moody's expects positive FCF generation in the next 12-18 months.

The term loan is covenant-lite, whereas the RCF is subject to a springing covenant (flat total net leverage covenant at 7.0x) tested quarterly when drawings exceed 35% of the total commitments.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers that Biogroup has an inherent exposure to social risks given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to social pressure related to affordability of and access to health services. Biogroup is exposed to regulation and reimbursement schemes which are important drivers of its credit profile. The ageing population supports long-term demand for diagnostic testing services, supporting Biogroup's credit profile. At the same time, rising demand for healthcare services puts pressure on public sector budgets, which could result in cuts to reimbursement levels for Biogroup's services. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's considers that governance risks for Biogroup would be any potential failure in internal control which would result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and as a result could harm its credit profile, although there is no evidence of weak internal control to date. Biogroup has an aggressive financial strategy characterized by high financial leverage and the pursuit of debt-financed acquisitions. Moreover, Moody's believes that the strong growth of Biogroup has been led mainly by Stéphane Eimer, the company's founder and CEO, which exposes the company to a key man risk. The risk is only to some extent mitigated by (i) the alignment of interest between the founder, whose personal net worth is tied to the company; (ii) the presence of a supervisory board which oversees management's decision; (iii) the fact that the majority of lab operations are run locally and do not require material involvement from top management and (iv) the presence of CDPQ as a long term partner and as a member of the supervisory board. Creditors also benefit from restrictions in corporate activity provided in the senior debt financial documentation. However, Moody's notes that the supervisory board does not comprise any independent member.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD probability of default, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate typical for bank debt structures with a limited or loose set of financial covenants. The first lien term loan and the RCF have a pari passu ranking in the capital structure and benefit from upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the group representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA. The security package includes shares, intercompany loans and bank accounts.

The first lien term loan and the RCF rank ahead of the €305 million second lien (including the planned add-on) in the waterfall analysis but they do not benefit from a notch uplift from the CFR reflecting the limited cushion provided by the €305 million second lien term loan.

PROFILE

Biogroup, headquartered in Wissembourg, France, is one of the largest clinical laboratory testing network in France. The company, with more than 700 laboratories (pro forma for proposed business additions), offers mainly routine and to a smaller extent specialty tests which are either performed internally or outsourced to other private laboratories.

Biogroup is owned by its founder, Stéphane Eimer, who controls the company. Minority shareholders include Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), members of the management team and partner biologists. CDPQ is an institutional investor managing mainly pensions and insurance plans in Quebec and is a long-term partner of Biogroup. Mr Stéphane Eimer is the founder, the majority owner and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Chairman of the company and has been managing the company since its creation in 1998.

