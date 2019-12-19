Moody's affirms Black Hills Power at A3 and Black Hills Corporation at Baa2, outlooks stable

Approximately $3 billion of debt securities affected
New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Black Hills Power, Inc. (BHP) including its
A3 Issuer and senior unsecured ratings. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed the ratings of parent Black Hills Corporation (Black
Hills), including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2
short-term rating for commercial paper. The outlooks for
both companies is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation of the ratings of Black Hills Power and Black Hills
Corporation reflects our expectation that, in spite of some weakening
in their financial profiles due to tax reform, high capital expenditures
and a rate freeze, credit metrics will remain adequate for the current
ratings.-" stated Nana Hamilton, AVP-Analyst.
"For Black Hills, we see continued financial resilience going
forward as the company focuses on investments in its low risk regulated
utility operations" added Hamilton.
BHP's credit profile reflects supportive regulatory relationships,
primarily in South Dakota where it has the majority of its utility operations.
Although BHP has exhibited consistent financial metrics over the last
three years, we expect lower financial metrics over the next few
years as a result of the negative cash flow impact of tax reform and high
near-term debt-funded capital expenditures during a six-year
base rate moratorium period that has been in effect since 1 July 2017.
For the next three years, we project a cash flow from operations
pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt ratio approximately
300-400 basis points lower than a 2016-2018 average of about
23%. However, we expect a recovery in credit metrics
following the end of the rate moratorium period in 2023 as the utility
files its next rate case. Notwithstanding the near-term
expected weakness in financial ratios, we continue to view the utility
as having strong business and regulatory fundamentals in line with its
A3 rating.
Parent Black Hills' Baa2 rating reflects its geographically diversified
vertically integrated electric and natural gas local distribution company
(LDC) utility operations. These utilities largely operate in states
with credit supportive regulatory environments. The divestiture
of Black Hills' oil and gas business in 2018 has positioned the company
as a primarily regulated electric and gas utility (about 98% of
total assets) with a lower risk business profile. Projected capital
spending is focused on regulated utility operations which will help maintain
this low-risk business profile. The credit profile also
considers high holding company debt, about 21% of consolidated
debt, primarily incurred to finance the SourceGas acquisition in
2016. We expect Black Hills' credit metrics to remain stable
over the next few years with a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the
mid-teens.
Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for
BHP and Black Hills are primarily related to the companies' exposure
to carbon transition risk from its fossil fueled generation as well as
natural and man-made hazards. Social risks are primarily
related to demographic trends, safety and customer and regulatory
relations. The company's focus on providing renewable resources
to meet customer needs, ensuring the safety and integrity of its
infrastructure systems, and improving its customer experience will
require a sustained period of capital spending. From a governance
perspective, financial policies that result in a strong financial
position are important for managing the company's business, environmental
and social risks.
Outlook
BHP's stable outlook reflects consistent and generally supportive
regulatory environments, primarily in South Dakota. The stable
outlook assumes the utility will continue to exhibit a satisfactory financial
performance, with limited dividends to Black Hills during this period
of high capital expenditures and while it is under a rate freeze.
Specifically, the stable outlook assumes BHP will produce a ratio
of CFO pre-WC to debt close to 20% and CFO pre-WC
less dividends (retained cash flow) to debt in the high-teens.
Black Hills' stable outlook incorporates our view that management
will continue to maintain credit supportive relationships with regulators
in the other states in which it operates and generate adequate credit
metrics for the current rating including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio
in the mid-teens.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
A rating upgrade could be considered for BHP if there is a meaningful
improvement in its regulatory environment, most notably in South
Dakota, and if BHP's financial metrics improve, including
CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 24%
Black Hills' rating could be upgraded if the overall regulatory
environments in which its utilities operate become more credit supportive,
shortening regulatory lag meaningfully and improving returns. Also,
if the company's key credit metrics improve materially, such
as CFO pre-WC to debt above 17% on a sustained basis,
a rating upgrade could be considered. An upgrade of BHP could also
lead to an upgrade of Black Hills.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A rating downgrade could be considered for BHP if its regulatory environments
deteriorate significantly, especially in South Dakota, resulting
in longer regulatory lag for cost recovery. Also, if there
is a decline in the company's financial metrics, including a ratio
of CFO pre-WC to debt below 20% and a ratio of CFO pre-WC
to debt less dividends (retained cash flow) to debt below 18% on
a sustained basis, a rating downgrade could be considered.
A rating downgrade could be considered for Black Hills if there is a material
deterioration in regulatory environments, impacting Black Hills'
ability to recover costs and earn appropriate returns. Also,
a rating downgrade is possible if CFO pre-WC to debt falls closer
to 13% on a sustained basis. A downgrade of BHP could also
lead to a downgrade of Black Hills.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Black Hills Corporation
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1
....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Term Loan, Affirmed
Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Black Hills Power, Inc.
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed A1
..Issuer: Campbell (County of) WY
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: GILLETTE (CITY OF) WY
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed VMIG 2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Black Hills Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Black Hills Power, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
