Related Issuers Black Hills Corporation Black Hills Power, Inc. Campbell (County of) WY Gillette (City of) WY Related Research Credit Opinion: Black Hills Corporation: Update following ratings affirmation Credit Opinion: Black Hills Power, Inc.: Update following rating affirmation Credit Opinion: Black Hills Power, Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Black Hills Corporation: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Black Hills Corporation Rating Action: Moody's affirms Black Hills Power at A3 and Black Hills Corporation at Baa2, outlooks stable 19 Dec 2019 Approximately $3 billion of debt securities affected New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Black Hills Power, Inc. (BHP) including its A3 Issuer and senior unsecured ratings. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ratings of parent Black Hills Corporation (Black Hills), including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term rating for commercial paper. The outlooks for both companies is stable. RATINGS RATIONALE "The affirmation of the ratings of Black Hills Power and Black Hills Corporation reflects our expectation that, in spite of some weakening in their financial profiles due to tax reform, high capital expenditures and a rate freeze, credit metrics will remain adequate for the current ratings.-" stated Nana Hamilton, AVP-Analyst. "For Black Hills, we see continued financial resilience going forward as the company focuses on investments in its low risk regulated utility operations" added Hamilton. BHP's credit profile reflects supportive regulatory relationships, primarily in South Dakota where it has the majority of its utility operations. Although BHP has exhibited consistent financial metrics over the last three years, we expect lower financial metrics over the next few years as a result of the negative cash flow impact of tax reform and high near-term debt-funded capital expenditures during a six-year base rate moratorium period that has been in effect since 1 July 2017. For the next three years, we project a cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt ratio approximately 300-400 basis points lower than a 2016-2018 average of about 23%. However, we expect a recovery in credit metrics following the end of the rate moratorium period in 2023 as the utility files its next rate case. Notwithstanding the near-term expected weakness in financial ratios, we continue to view the utility as having strong business and regulatory fundamentals in line with its A3 rating. Parent Black Hills' Baa2 rating reflects its geographically diversified vertically integrated electric and natural gas local distribution company (LDC) utility operations. These utilities largely operate in states with credit supportive regulatory environments. The divestiture of Black Hills' oil and gas business in 2018 has positioned the company as a primarily regulated electric and gas utility (about 98% of total assets) with a lower risk business profile. Projected capital spending is focused on regulated utility operations which will help maintain this low-risk business profile. The credit profile also considers high holding company debt, about 21% of consolidated debt, primarily incurred to finance the SourceGas acquisition in 2016. We expect Black Hills' credit metrics to remain stable over the next few years with a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the mid-teens. Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for BHP and Black Hills are primarily related to the companies' exposure to carbon transition risk from its fossil fueled generation as well as natural and man-made hazards. Social risks are primarily related to demographic trends, safety and customer and regulatory relations. The company's focus on providing renewable resources to meet customer needs, ensuring the safety and integrity of its infrastructure systems, and improving its customer experience will require a sustained period of capital spending. From a governance perspective, financial policies that result in a strong financial position are important for managing the company's business, environmental and social risks. Outlook BHP's stable outlook reflects consistent and generally supportive regulatory environments, primarily in South Dakota. The stable outlook assumes the utility will continue to exhibit a satisfactory financial performance, with limited dividends to Black Hills during this period of high capital expenditures and while it is under a rate freeze. Specifically, the stable outlook assumes BHP will produce a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt close to 20% and CFO pre-WC less dividends (retained cash flow) to debt in the high-teens. Black Hills' stable outlook incorporates our view that management will continue to maintain credit supportive relationships with regulators in the other states in which it operates and generate adequate credit metrics for the current rating including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the mid-teens. Factors that could lead to an upgrade A rating upgrade could be considered for BHP if there is a meaningful improvement in its regulatory environment, most notably in South Dakota, and if BHP's financial metrics improve, including CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 24% Black Hills' rating could be upgraded if the overall regulatory environments in which its utilities operate become more credit supportive, shortening regulatory lag meaningfully and improving returns. Also, if the company's key credit metrics improve materially, such as CFO pre-WC to debt above 17% on a sustained basis, a rating upgrade could be considered. An upgrade of BHP could also lead to an upgrade of Black Hills. Factors that could lead to a downgrade A rating downgrade could be considered for BHP if its regulatory environments deteriorate significantly, especially in South Dakota, resulting in longer regulatory lag for cost recovery. Also, if there is a decline in the company's financial metrics, including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt below 20% and a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt less dividends (retained cash flow) to debt below 18% on a sustained basis, a rating downgrade could be considered. A rating downgrade could be considered for Black Hills if there is a material deterioration in regulatory environments, impacting Black Hills' ability to recover costs and earn appropriate returns. Also, a rating downgrade is possible if CFO pre-WC to debt falls closer to 13% on a sustained basis. A downgrade of BHP could also lead to a downgrade of Black Hills. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Black Hills Corporation ....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2 ....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1 ....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Term Loan, Affirmed Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 ..Issuer: Black Hills Power, Inc. ....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3 ....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A1 ..Issuer: Campbell (County of) WY ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: GILLETTE (CITY OF) WY ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Black Hills Corporation ....Outlook, Remains Stable ..Issuer: Black Hills Power, Inc. ....Outlook, Remains Stable The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Nana Hamilton

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

