Moody's affirms BlackRock's Aa3 rating; outlook remains stable

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed BlackRock, Inc.'s Issuer and Senior Unsecured ratings at Aa3. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BlackRock, Inc.

... LT Issuer Rating (Domestic), Affirmed Aa3

... Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Affirmed Aa3

... Senior Unsecured (Foreign), Affirmed Aa3

... Senior Unsec. Shelf (Domestic), Affirmed (P)Aa3

... Subordinate Shelf (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A1

... Pref. Shelf (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2

... Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Domestic), Affirmed (P)A2

... ST Issuer Rating (Domestic), Affirmed P-1

... Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BlackRock, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BlackRock's Aa3 rating is the highest rating Moody's has assigned to an asset manager, and the rating affirmation reflects its market leading scale, the depth and diversity of its platform, its strong and stable profitability and moderate financial leverage, as well as its sound liquidity profile. In recent years, BlackRock has achieved durable net inflows of assets under management (AUM), which it has maintained in 2022, despite rising market risks. Its organic growth of long-term AUM has averaged just under 5% per annum, which compares favorably to the global industry average of 2.5% over the prior decade, according to McKinsey.

Key to its competitive leadership within the asset management industry is the focus the company has maintained on providing solutions for its clients. While offering a wide spectrum of traditional actively and passively managed products, it addresses the needs of specific groups of investors with specialized capabilities. Aladdin, its core technology, combining risk analytics with portfolio management, is widely adopted by investors and financial institutions to manage portfolio and enterprise risk. With Aladdin, BlackRock is able to address client needs on an advisory basis, making its product offerings more relevant, and enhancing its competitive position.

BlackRock's financial strengths are reflected in its strong operating margins, low leverage, and good liquidity. Adjusted operating margins have exceeded 40% for years, and leverage, as calculated by Moody's, is 1.1x adjusted EBITDA. As of Q2 2022, cash and cash equivalents (excluding amounts in consolidated investment products) exceeded $6 billion, over 90% of borrowings. However, Moody's notes that with the growth of its illiquid alternatives business, BlackRock increasingly is using its balance sheet to hold direct investments in sponsored investment funds, which somewhat offsets the benefits of the company's strong liquidity position.

In addition, its substantial base of market-rated equities and fixed income assets have depreciated in 2022, reducing base fees by approximately 10% in Q3 2022 versus the prior year. But given BlackRock's profitability and financial resources, it is better able to withstand such pressures better than most of its competitors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said factors that would be positive for BlackRock's credit profile include: 1) Stronger organic growth and asset retention; 2) Lower leverage; and 3) Increased diversification of the company's business. However, given the strength of BlackRock's rating among asset management peers and financial services firms generally, a rating upgrade is unlikely.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include: 1) A significant increase in self-managed investments relative to shareholders equity; 2) Scale declining below $10 billion; 3) A loss of Aladdin's competitive edge in the face of competition; 4) Leverage sustained above 1.5x EBITDA; or 5) Margins compressing significantly due to a fundamental change in operating results.

BlackRock, Inc. is a leading publicly traded investment management firm with $8.0 trillion of assets under management ("AUM") on 30 September 2022. With approximately 18,900 employees in more than 30 countries who serve clients in over 100 countries across the globe, BlackRock provides a broad range of investment and technology services to institutional and retail clients worldwide.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neal M. Epstein, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Funds & Asset Management Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Funds & Asset Management Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

