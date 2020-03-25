Moody's affirms Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership's A3 senior secured rating; changes outlook to positive from stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Blackbird Infrastructure 407 Gen Partnership Related Research Credit Opinion: Blackbird Infrastructure 407 Gen Partnership: Update to construction progress Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Blackbird Infrastructure 407 Gen Partnership Announcement: Correction to Text, March 13, 2015 Release: Moody's assigns definitive A3 rating to Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership's senior secured bonds; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive A3 rating to Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership's senior secured bonds; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's assigns a (P)A3 to Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership's senior secured bonds; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership's A3 senior secured rating; changes outlook to positive from stable 25 Mar 2020 New York, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership's (Blackbird or the ProjectCo) A3 senior secured rating. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action is prompted by Blackbird's strong operating performance of its concluded portion of the project, Phase 2A, a 8-kilometer extension road that has been operational for two years, with no performance deductions and failure points to date. The action reflects our expectation of continued robust performance of the entire project which has recently achieved final substantial completion for Phase 2B in November 2019, slightly one month ahead of schedule and on budget. Our current view of the credit also contemplates the material reduction of the project's risk profile since ProjectCo's obligations during operations is relatively modest, primarily responsible for lifecycles activities. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action is prompted by Blackbird's strong operating performance of its concluded portion of the project, Phase 2A, a 8-kilometer extension road that has been operational for two years, with no performance deductions and failure points to date. The action reflects our expectation of continued robust performance of the entire project which has recently achieved final substantial completion for Phase 2B in November 2019, slightly one month ahead of schedule and on budget. Our current view of the credit also contemplates the material reduction of the project's risk profile since ProjectCo's obligations during operations is relatively modest, primarily responsible for lifecycles activities. Upon final substantial completion, ProjectCo received the last milestone payment of CAD 560 million in December 2019 and fully repaid the CAD 264.3 million Series B bonds and the CAD 241 million revolving construction facility outstanding, and funded the 6-month debt service reserve account required for the Series A Bonds. ProjectCo's remaining debt outstanding now is the CAD 107.9 million Senior Secured Series A Bonds maturing in June 2047. ProjectCo reached substantial completion of Phase 2A and 2B in late 2017 and early 2018, respectively, allowing it to receive approximately CAD 732.6 million in milestone payments as well as a small portion of availability payments. The A3 rating considers the strength and experience of the operator which is provided by Blackbird Maintenance 407 General Parternship, an entity formed by Cintra Infraestructuras Internacional S.L (Cintra) and CRH Canada Group Inc (former Holcim Canada), given their expertise with similar type assets and similar scope of services. The operators' obligations under the OM&R agreement is supported by parent guarantees from Cintra Infrastructures SE (formerly Cintra Infraestructuras S.A.), Cintra Infraestructuras Internacional S.L and CRH Canada Group Inc on a joint and several basis. During the operating period, there is no major maintenance reserve as the government authority will pay the lifecycle obligations as per a pre-agreed schedule. To mitigate the lifecycle risk, there is an annual look forward mechanism and if a lifecycle deficiency is identified, a letter of credit sized at 50% of the annual average operating, maintenance and rehabilitation fee must be provided by the operator. The rating further acknowledges the benefits associated with receiving availability payments from a highly rated counterparty, the Province of Ontario (Aa3 stable). Availability payments received by the province aim to cover debt service, equity returns and maintenance and rehabilitation with the latter amounts indexed at CPI. ProjectCo is expected to produce relatively strong average and minimum debt service coverage ratios of at 1.47x and 1.39x, respectively, but with a somewhat tight cushion in the event of increases in maintenance and rehabilitation costs, which is evidenced by relatively low Moody's calculated minimum cash breakeven ratio of 15.5%, that occurs towards the end of the concession term. In terms of structural features, the debt structure is typical for Canadian P3's with a six month debt service reserve funded at substantial completion as well as typical lender step-in rights and a pledge of material contracts, accounts and equity shares in ProjectCo. The permitted distribution test at 1.15x is adequate for a P3, however the debt service coverage ratio event of default at 1.0x with equity cures, while consistent with other Canadian P3's is considered a weak structural feature Nonetheless, we view these risks are partially mitigated by the level of security provided, the operator experience and the rehabilitation deficiency requirements. RATING OUTLOOK The rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation of continued strong operating performance with minimal occurrence of deductions for availability and quality failure, supported by the OM&R Provider's successful track record in operating similar infrastructure projects as well as by the expectation of healthy debt service coverage metrics throughout the operational term. Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade • Continued track record of strong operating performance with minimal deductions, while maintaining forecasted DSCRs Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade • Material changes during the operating phase which results in significant deductions from the availability payments or increases to the maintenance and lifecycle costs which puts additional stress on the financial metrics. • Deterioration of the OM&R provider's credit quality, which affects the ability of the OM&R provider to absorb significant rehabilitation costs increases; • A change of control occurs which is deemed to have a negative impact on the overall project guarantors' ability to perform under their contractual obligations; • A material downgrade of the Province of Ontario's rating PROFILE Blackbird Infrastructure 407 General Partnership ("ProjectCo") is a special purpose entity that entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of Ontario ("HMQ" or the "Province") in order to design, build, finance and maintain a project consisting of a 22.1 km extension of Highway 407 East Phase 1 from its terminus east of Harmony Road in the City of Oshawa to Highway 35/115 in the Municipality of Clarington. The extension also connects Highway 407 East with Highway 401 with an approximately 10.1 km East Durham Link that serves as a north-south freeway connector to Highway 401, altogether the ("Project" or "407 East Phase 2"). The Project provides a new transportation corridor to address transportation capacity deficiencies in the region and provides an alternative emergency/detour route. It also meets infrastructure needs to address the continued population and employment growth in the Durham Region and in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Jennifer Chang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

