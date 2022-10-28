Moody's affirms Bladex's Baa2 ratings, changes outlook to negative

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), including the Baa2 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, the Baa2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating as well as the Baa1(cr) and Baa1 long-term counterparty risk assessment and rating, respectively. In addition, Moody's also affirmed Bladex's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, and all short-term ratings. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook on all ratings to negative, from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Bladex's Baa2 deposit and senior debt ratings, as well as the baa2 BCA, acknowledges the bank's well-established position in trade finance business in Latin America, which also supports Bladex's long track record of superior asset quality metrics relative to other same rated banks. Bladex's core business is focused on short-term trade finance products and the origination of structured deals that historically have had limited credit losses. This business model will likely continue to mitigate pressures arising from the weakening of economic activity in most of the Latin American countries in 2023. As of June 2022, the bank's stage 3 loans remained at a low 0.2% of gross loans, well below its historic 1.0% level, supported by Bladex's conservative loan mix and very high reserves coverage of 477%.

Bladex has accelerated loan origination over the past two years, growing its loan book by 30% in the twelve trailing months as of June 2022, which was backed the the strong commodities cycle in the region. This robust pace in loan origination has added significant pressure to its capitalization levels. Bladex's capital position, measured as tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA), fell 720 basis points to 12.8% in June 2022, from 20.0% at the end of 2020. Moody's expects Bladex will continue to operate with capital levels around 14.0%, below the 2017-2020 average of 18.0%. However, the bank's capitalization remains at adequate levels, and given the short tenor for its loan portfolio, historically Bladex has proven its capacity to build capital quickly.

Bladex's liquidity and refinancing risks stemming from the bank's full reliance on wholesale funding, particularly in the current period of heightened volatility in global financial markets, are offset by the bank's steady access to capital markets, diversified funding structure and stable base of deposits sourced from the bank's Class A shareholders, which comprise of Latin American central banks or their designees. In addition, the bank has enhanced its liquidity position through contingent financing lines, supporting short-term liquidity management in case of need.

Conversely, the negative outlook on the Bladex's ratings incorporates Latin America weakened operating environment, characterized by a significant slowdown in economic growth prospects for most of the countries that could potentially hurt Bladex business volumes in 2023, and thus earnings generation. This has been evidenced by Moody's recent announcements that downgrade actions taken on sovereign ratings assigned to the Governments of Chile (A2 stable), Mexico (Baa2 stable) and Peru (Baa1 stable). Despite that, the bank's strong governance structure, risk management discipline and conservative underwriting practices continue to support a standalone creditworthiness commensurate with its deposit and debt ratings positioned above most of the sovereign ratings of the countries where it operates, although nearly 46% of the bank's loan portfolio in June 2022 was located at Ba-rated countries or lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to Bladex' Baa2 ratings for deposits and senior unsecured debt is unlikely at this point given the negative outlook, but it could be stabilized if the bank successfully implements its strategy to increase earnings generation, which would support capital replenishment, while the bank's asset quality metrics remain on track. In addition, a faster recovery for the Latin America's economic output would lead to better business prospects for the bank and could add positive pressure to the outlook stabilization.

In line with the negative outlook, the ratings of Bladex could be downgraded if Latin American sovereigns' debt ratings where the bank operates face heightened downward pressure. The bank's ratings would also face downward pressure if the issuer's intrinsic credit fundamentals deteriorate unexpectedly, such as further pressure on the bank's core capital levels and a significant deviation from the bank's forecasted financial performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

