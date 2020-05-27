info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Bladex´s ratings; changes outlook to stable

27 May 2020

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), including its Baa2/P-2 long and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings and the Baa2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, following the affirmation of the baa2 baseline and adjusted baseline credit assessments. The Baa1/P-2 long- and short-term counterparty risk ratings and the Baa1(cr) and P-2(cr) counterparty risk assessments were also affirmed. The outlook on the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:

Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa2, outlook changed to stable, from negative

Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa2, outlook changed to stable, from negative

Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa2

Long and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr)

Long and short-term counterparty risk ratings of Baa1 and Prime-2

Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2

Long and short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program ratings: (P)Baa2 and (P)Prime-2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of Bladex's ratings reflects the bank's adequate asset quality and sound capitalization that resulted from de-risking its balance sheet as it lowered exposures to risky sectors and markets at a time when operating conditions for banks in Latin America are weakening. The rating action also incorporates the challenges Bladex will face to generate earnings amidst declining business volumes, low interest rates and potentially higher credit costs resulting from the downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak-related disruptions. In addition, the affirmation considers Bladex´s relatively stable funding structure, which historically has been supported by a large share of deposits from shareholders.

The short-term nature of Bladex's loan portfolio, with nearly 70% of loans maturing in less than one year, has allowed the bank to react fast to worsening economic conditions in the region, shifting its portfolio towards countries with better economic prospects and higher-quality borrowers. Bladex's increased exposures to Chile, Peru and Colombia, which together accounted for 28.5% of total loans as of March 2020, up from 14.9% as of December 2018, while exposures to Argentina and Mexico declined to 12%, from 24%. In addition, the bank's exposure to riskier oil and gas sector declined to 9% as of March 2020, from 12% as of December 2018. At the same time, Bladex expanded its loans to financial institutions, which represented 55% of its loan book as of March 2020, from 39% as of December 2016.

Despite the de-risking strategy, asset quality will likely deteriorate in the short-term due to the coronavirus outbreak and economic contraction this year. Stage 2 loans already increased to 6.4% of gross loans as of March 2020, from 3.9% as of December 2019. Still, we expect asset quality to be resilient and recover relatively quickly, in line with the bank's focus on short-term lending to lower risk borrowers or structured deals that limit loan losses.

Bladex's high-quality capitalization is a key buffer to absorb any increase in credit losses. As of March 2020, the bank's Moody's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common equity relative to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) was a solid 18.9%, above the 17% recorded as of year-end 2018, largely because of the loan book contraction. As business activity remains soft in the year, capitalization will likely continue to strengthen the bank's solvency in the short-term. The bank's board decision to cut its quarterly dividend payout in 35% in 1Q2020 will help it preserve capital in a more challenging operating environment, a credit positive move. However, it will be difficult for the bank to maintain this relatively high level of capitalization as the loan portfolio starts to expand again, and its earnings generation capacity will then support capital growth.

Bladex's profitability has been strained by declining business volumes following the bank's de-risking strategy, combined with strong competition in the region as well as the high levels of liquidity and low interest rates. Bladex's focus on short-term lending to financial institutions also explains its relatively narrow net interest margin of around 1.5%. As of March 2020, Bladex's net income was 1.1% of its tangible assets, below the average 1.3% in the period 2015-17, reflecting lower net interest income and higher operating costs. Bladex's fee income generated primarily from letters of credit and loan syndications helps the bottom line, but it has not been enough to offset the decline in net interest income in the 1Q2020. We expect profitability will remain subdued in 2020, particularly if credit quality weakens more than expected and additional provisions are required.

Because of its corporate lending business, Bladex depends significantly on wholesale funding. However, refinancing and repricing risks are mitigated by its shareholder-funded deposit base, access to capital markets and diversified funding sources. Deposits from the bank's Class A shareholders, which are represented by Latin American central banks or their designees, accounted for 48% of total deposits as of March 2020, down from 61% as of December 2019. Despite the challenging operating environment, we do not expect a change in shareholders' historical commitment to funding Bladex.

Bladex's stock of liquid assets has been relatively moderate. As of March 2020; however, liquid assets increased to 21% of its tangible assets, from 14% reported for March 2019, largely because of lower loan origination as well as the bank's intention to build-up liquidity amid adverse market conditions following the coronavirus outbreak, evidencing prudent liquidity management.

To reflect the growing strain of coronavirus-related disruptions, in March 2020, we changed our outlook for Latin American banking systems to negative, reflecting our view that the disruption related to the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate an existing slowdown in the region's economic growth. This will increase the strain on Latin American banks' operating environment and will erode banks' asset quality. The authorities' broad supplemental policy actions will provide support to banks' liquidity, and their adequate capitalization will help buffer stress losses. However, the recovery will likely be relatively more muted in the region than in advanced economies, in which case the credit-negative implications for banks will intensify. Bladex's increased exposure to more resilient countries and industries in its commercial portfolio before the crisis will help mitigate the negative impact on the bank's credit profile.

Bladex's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with the corporate governance at Bladex. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook indicates there is little upward pressure on Bladex's ratings. Nevertheless, a sustainable improvement in Bladex's profitability, and low asset risks that could result in permanent high capitalization would be positive for the ratings, along with stability in its funding structure.

On the contrary, Bladex's ratings could be downgraded if its assets quality deteriorates materially. In addition, downward ratings pressure will arise from a significant deterioration in Bladex's TCE/RWA ratio, or volatility in the bank's funding structure or liquid assets that could result in much higher funding costs and narrower margins. The ratings could also face downward pressure if the bank expands its lending activity to risky sectors and borrowers amid weaker operating and economic conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bladex is a Panama-domiciled bank specialized in trade finance loans across Latin America. About 16% of the bank's shares are held by central banks in the region or their designees (class A shareholders), while 78% of the stake floats in the New York Stock Exchange.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jose Angel Montano
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
