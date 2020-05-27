Moody's affirms Bladex´s ratings; changes outlook to stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), including its Baa2/P-2 long and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings and the Baa2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating, following the affirmation of the baa2 baseline and adjusted baseline credit assessments. The Baa1/P-2 long- and short-term counterparty risk ratings and the Baa1(cr) and P-2(cr) counterparty risk assessments were also affirmed. The outlook on the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:

Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa2, outlook changed to stable, from negative

Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa2, outlook changed to stable, from negative

Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa2

Long and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr)

Long and short-term counterparty risk ratings of Baa1 and Prime-2

Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2

Long and short-term foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program ratings: (P)Baa2 and (P)Prime-2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of Bladex's ratings reflects the bank's adequate asset quality and sound capitalization that resulted from de-risking its balance sheet as it lowered exposures to risky sectors and markets at a time when operating conditions for banks in Latin America are weakening. The rating action also incorporates the challenges Bladex will face to generate earnings amidst declining business volumes, low interest rates and potentially higher credit costs resulting from the downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak-related disruptions. In addition, the affirmation considers Bladex´s relatively stable funding structure, which historically has been supported by a large share of deposits from shareholders.

The short-term nature of Bladex's loan portfolio, with nearly 70% of loans maturing in less than one year, has allowed the bank to react fast to worsening economic conditions in the region, shifting its portfolio towards countries with better economic prospects and higher-quality borrowers. Bladex's increased exposures to Chile, Peru and Colombia, which together accounted for 28.5% of total loans as of March 2020, up from 14.9% as of December 2018, while exposures to Argentina and Mexico declined to 12%, from 24%. In addition, the bank's exposure to riskier oil and gas sector declined to 9% as of March 2020, from 12% as of December 2018. At the same time, Bladex expanded its loans to financial institutions, which represented 55% of its loan book as of March 2020, from 39% as of December 2016.

Despite the de-risking strategy, asset quality will likely deteriorate in the short-term due to the coronavirus outbreak and economic contraction this year. Stage 2 loans already increased to 6.4% of gross loans as of March 2020, from 3.9% as of December 2019. Still, we expect asset quality to be resilient and recover relatively quickly, in line with the bank's focus on short-term lending to lower risk borrowers or structured deals that limit loan losses.

Bladex's high-quality capitalization is a key buffer to absorb any increase in credit losses. As of March 2020, the bank's Moody's capitalization ratio, measured as tangible common equity relative to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) was a solid 18.9%, above the 17% recorded as of year-end 2018, largely because of the loan book contraction. As business activity remains soft in the year, capitalization will likely continue to strengthen the bank's solvency in the short-term. The bank's board decision to cut its quarterly dividend payout in 35% in 1Q2020 will help it preserve capital in a more challenging operating environment, a credit positive move. However, it will be difficult for the bank to maintain this relatively high level of capitalization as the loan portfolio starts to expand again, and its earnings generation capacity will then support capital growth.

Bladex's profitability has been strained by declining business volumes following the bank's de-risking strategy, combined with strong competition in the region as well as the high levels of liquidity and low interest rates. Bladex's focus on short-term lending to financial institutions also explains its relatively narrow net interest margin of around 1.5%. As of March 2020, Bladex's net income was 1.1% of its tangible assets, below the average 1.3% in the period 2015-17, reflecting lower net interest income and higher operating costs. Bladex's fee income generated primarily from letters of credit and loan syndications helps the bottom line, but it has not been enough to offset the decline in net interest income in the 1Q2020. We expect profitability will remain subdued in 2020, particularly if credit quality weakens more than expected and additional provisions are required.

Because of its corporate lending business, Bladex depends significantly on wholesale funding. However, refinancing and repricing risks are mitigated by its shareholder-funded deposit base, access to capital markets and diversified funding sources. Deposits from the bank's Class A shareholders, which are represented by Latin American central banks or their designees, accounted for 48% of total deposits as of March 2020, down from 61% as of December 2019. Despite the challenging operating environment, we do not expect a change in shareholders' historical commitment to funding Bladex.

Bladex's stock of liquid assets has been relatively moderate. As of March 2020; however, liquid assets increased to 21% of its tangible assets, from 14% reported for March 2019, largely because of lower loan origination as well as the bank's intention to build-up liquidity amid adverse market conditions following the coronavirus outbreak, evidencing prudent liquidity management.

To reflect the growing strain of coronavirus-related disruptions, in March 2020, we changed our outlook for Latin American banking systems to negative, reflecting our view that the disruption related to the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate an existing slowdown in the region's economic growth. This will increase the strain on Latin American banks' operating environment and will erode banks' asset quality. The authorities' broad supplemental policy actions will provide support to banks' liquidity, and their adequate capitalization will help buffer stress losses. However, the recovery will likely be relatively more muted in the region than in advanced economies, in which case the credit-negative implications for banks will intensify. Bladex's increased exposure to more resilient countries and industries in its commercial portfolio before the crisis will help mitigate the negative impact on the bank's credit profile.

Bladex's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with the corporate governance at Bladex. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook indicates there is little upward pressure on Bladex's ratings. Nevertheless, a sustainable improvement in Bladex's profitability, and low asset risks that could result in permanent high capitalization would be positive for the ratings, along with stability in its funding structure.

On the contrary, Bladex's ratings could be downgraded if its assets quality deteriorates materially. In addition, downward ratings pressure will arise from a significant deterioration in Bladex's TCE/RWA ratio, or volatility in the bank's funding structure or liquid assets that could result in much higher funding costs and narrower margins. The ratings could also face downward pressure if the bank expands its lending activity to risky sectors and borrowers amid weaker operating and economic conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bladex is a Panama-domiciled bank specialized in trade finance loans across Latin America. About 16% of the bank's shares are held by central banks in the region or their designees (class A shareholders), while 78% of the stake floats in the New York Stock Exchange.

