Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Block Financial LLC's Baa3 long term, Prime-3 short term ratings; outlook revised to positive from stable

15 Sep 2022

$1.5 billion of rated debt

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Block Financial LLC's (together with its indirect parent, publicly-traded H&R Block, Inc., "H&R Block" or "Block") senior unsecured rating at Baa3 and short term rating at Prime-3. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.

Today's rating action reflects Moody's anticipation that if strong operating performance, modest financial leverage and conservative financial strategies are maintained, the ratings could be upgraded over the next 12 to 18 months.

"If H&R Block can sustain small tax filing market share gains while growing its average fee per filer through price increases and wider adoption of payment and other services surrounding the financial life of its tax filing customers, the credit profile would be improved," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Block's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects a leading 15% share, around 75% client retention rates and a widely recognized brand in the assisted tax preparation business, as well as a growing share of DIY tax solutions. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to remain around 2.2 times. Block's revenue was down in FY2022 (ended June 30) compared to the same period in the prior year, largely due to the extended IRS tax filing deadlines in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. That said, Block's market position and scale leads Moody's to anticipate predictable revenues. Moody's expects Block can grow revenue by 2% to 3% and expand already good EBITA margins of around 24% in FY2022 toward 26% in FY2023. Revenue growth could be boosted if Block's small business and non-tax consumer financial product strategies develop larger customer bases and expand their revenue scale. The preponderance of Block's profits come from the assisted tax filing business and related financial services, including tax refund-related loans and payment processing. Higher average charge per customer in Block's owned and franchised store locations, as well as for H&R Block's do-it-yourself (DIY) products, were achieved in FY2022 through price increases and greater adoption of related products. Block's DIY tax service remains a distant second in terms of market share to the digital DIY tax market leader, TurboTax (owned by Intuit Inc., A3 stable).

The credit profile is constrained by the competitive nature of the industry, the extremely seasonal nature of the company's revenues and cash flows and a slow shift by consumers toward DIY tax filing solutions and away from store-based paid providers. The ratings also consider reputational risks associated with data security and customer privacy and compliance risks associated with regulatory and registration requirements placed upon tax preparers by the IRS, as well as the company's conservative financial strategy, as demonstrated by moderate financial leverage and good free cash flow generation.

Moody's expects Block to maintain conservative financial strategies including sourcing cash for shareholder returns from internal sources. Block acquired over $500 million of its own shares during FY2022. Acquisitions have been small, mostly focused on the purchase of its own franchisees, since the approximately $400 million acquisition of Wave Financial, Inc. in 2019.

All financial metrics reflect Moody's standard adjustments and certain other adjustments. Debt includes $436 million of lease liabilities as of June 2022. Cash and debt at fiscal year-end are calculated as five quarter averages to adjust for the seasonality of the tax business and Block's short-term debt.

Moody's considers Block's liquidity profile good, with cash and a sizeable revolver balancing the highly seasonal cash inflows. Moody's expects free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 to be over $500 million after capital expenditures of less than $100 million and shareholder dividends of about $200 million. As of June 30, 2022, Block had $885 million of cash and Block's $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due June 2026 (unrated) was undrawn and fully available. The cash balance and revolver are likely to be used to support its highly seasonal working capital needs and for general corporate purposes. Moody's expects Block will use cash and borrowings during its first and second fiscal quarters, as well as during the first half of its fiscal third quarter, to fund operating losses until a surge of cash flow arrives after the IRS begins paying refunds due to Block's customers, mostly during the second half of the third quarter.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that if revenue and profit rate growth can be sustained beyond the 2023 tax season, credit metrics would improve and upward pressure on the rating would develop.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Block will maintain 3% to 5% revenue growth, better balance in profitability between assisted and DIY product lines and debt to EBITDA around 2.0 times.

Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is not considered likely in the near term. Over the longer term, the ratings could be downgraded if lower tax return volumes, reduced average pricing, diminished income from financial products or increased regulatory pressure or costs cause Moody's to anticipate revenue or EBITDA to decline, debt to EBITDA approaching 3.0 times on a sustained basis or more aggressive financial strategies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following rating actions and made the following outlook statement for issuer Block Financial LLC:

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

H&R Block, Inc. and its subsidiaries provides tax filing and related payment services. The majority of profits are generated by the preparation of tax returns in the company's retail network and through financial settlement products to primarily lower and middle income customers. Moody's expects revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 of around $3.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edmond DeForest
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

