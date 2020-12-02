Moody's affirms Blount's B1 CFR; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Blount International,
Inc.'s ("Blount") B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed
the B1 ratings on Blount's $75 million 1st lien senior secured
revolving credit facility expiring 2022 and $627 million 1st lien
senior secured term loan due 2023. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation of the B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that credit
metrics will benefit from a recovery in global economies and recently
completed cost cutting initiatives. Additionally, Blount's
primary end market, forestry, is expected to recover from
coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and continued growth in new housing starts.
Moody's expects debt to LTM EBITDA to decline to 5.2x and free
cash flow to debt to be 5.5% by the end of 2021.
Additionally, Blount is expected to have full availability under
the its revolver and $76 million in cash as of September 30,
2020 pro forma for the $60 million dividend paid from cash in October
2020.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a gradual reduction
in leverage levels through a combination of debt amortization and EBITDA
growth while the company maintains a solid margin profile.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Blount International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term
Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Blount International, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Weaknesses in Blount's credit profile include the company's high
debt leverage, need for continued investment into R&D to stay
ahead of competition and low growth in the company's primary end markets
(forestry and agriculture). Additionally, the forestry end
market can be cyclical given the impact of the housing market on demand
for lumber. Blount will need to continue to make in investments
in R&D and develop innovative new products to maintain its competitive
advantage over less sophisticated competitors.
Strengths in the company's credit profile include consistent free cash
flow, recurring revenue streams, dominant global market share
along with strong brand recognition, and wide array of products.
Blount generates a high percentage of revenue from consumable products
such as chain saw chains and lawnmower blades which wear out and must
be replaced frequently providing a recurring revenue stream. The
company has a reputation for high quality, highly engineered products
and continues to invest in new product development to maintain its competitive
position in the industry.
Governance risks are heightened given Blount's private equity ownership.
This carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, which could
include debt funded acquisitions or additional dividends. Blount
has executed three shareholder distributions totaling $230 million
since 2017 and has maintained high leverage between 5.0-5.7x.
Moody's notes the potential for future debt-funded shareholder
distributions as a key risk.
Moody's expects Blount to maintain a good liquidity profile over
the next 12 to 18 months. This is supported by Moody's expectation
of good free cash flow, a significant cash balance and full availability
under the company's revolving credit facility. The credit agreement
includes a springing financial maintenance covenant that requires the
company's total net leverage ratio to remain below 6.25x
if at least $22.5 million is drawn on the revolver.
Moody's projects that Blount will maintain compliance with this
covenant over the next 12 to 18 months. Foreign assets are excluded
from the collateral pledged leaving some alternate source of liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if there is any deterioration in credit
metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment. Additionally,
acquisitions that alter the company's business and operating profile,
significant debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions may
also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could
be downgraded if:
• Adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 5.5x
• Adjusted EBITA coverage of interest is below 3.0x
• Free cash flow to debt is below 5.5%
The rating could be upgraded if Blount sustainably improves credit metrics
within the context of a stable competitive environment. The company
will also need to maintain good liquidity, adopt more conservative
financial policies and continue to make investments in R&D to maintain
its competitive position. Specifically, the ratings could
be upgraded if:
• Adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA is below 4.5x
• Adjusted EBITA coverage of interest is above 4.5x
• Free cash flow to debt is above 6.5%
Blount International, Inc. is headquartered in Portland,
Oregon and is a manufacturer of equipment and replacement parts for the
forestry and agriculture industries. Revenues for the LTM period
ended September 30, 2020 were $717 million. As a private
company, Blount's financial results are not publicly available.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
