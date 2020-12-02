Moody's affirms Blount's B1 CFR; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Blount International, Inc.'s ("Blount") B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the B1 ratings on Blount's $75 million 1st lien senior secured revolving credit facility expiring 2022 and $627 million 1st lien senior secured term loan due 2023. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will benefit from a recovery in global economies and recently completed cost cutting initiatives. Additionally, Blount's primary end market, forestry, is expected to recover from coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and continued growth in new housing starts. Moody's expects debt to LTM EBITDA to decline to 5.2x and free cash flow to debt to be 5.5% by the end of 2021. Additionally, Blount is expected to have full availability under the its revolver and $76 million in cash as of September 30, 2020 pro forma for the $60 million dividend paid from cash in October 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a gradual reduction in leverage levels through a combination of debt amortization and EBITDA growth while the company maintains a solid margin profile.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Blount International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Blount International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weaknesses in Blount's credit profile include the company's high debt leverage, need for continued investment into R&D to stay ahead of competition and low growth in the company's primary end markets (forestry and agriculture). Additionally, the forestry end market can be cyclical given the impact of the housing market on demand for lumber. Blount will need to continue to make in investments in R&D and develop innovative new products to maintain its competitive advantage over less sophisticated competitors.

Strengths in the company's credit profile include consistent free cash flow, recurring revenue streams, dominant global market share along with strong brand recognition, and wide array of products. Blount generates a high percentage of revenue from consumable products such as chain saw chains and lawnmower blades which wear out and must be replaced frequently providing a recurring revenue stream. The company has a reputation for high quality, highly engineered products and continues to invest in new product development to maintain its competitive position in the industry.

Governance risks are heightened given Blount's private equity ownership. This carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, which could include debt funded acquisitions or additional dividends. Blount has executed three shareholder distributions totaling $230 million since 2017 and has maintained high leverage between 5.0-5.7x. Moody's notes the potential for future debt-funded shareholder distributions as a key risk.

Moody's expects Blount to maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. This is supported by Moody's expectation of good free cash flow, a significant cash balance and full availability under the company's revolving credit facility. The credit agreement includes a springing financial maintenance covenant that requires the company's total net leverage ratio to remain below 6.25x if at least $22.5 million is drawn on the revolver. Moody's projects that Blount will maintain compliance with this covenant over the next 12 to 18 months. Foreign assets are excluded from the collateral pledged leaving some alternate source of liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if there is any deterioration in credit metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment. Additionally, acquisitions that alter the company's business and operating profile, significant debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions may also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if:

• Adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 5.5x

• Adjusted EBITA coverage of interest is below 3.0x

• Free cash flow to debt is below 5.5%

The rating could be upgraded if Blount sustainably improves credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment. The company will also need to maintain good liquidity, adopt more conservative financial policies and continue to make investments in R&D to maintain its competitive position. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if:

• Adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA is below 4.5x

• Adjusted EBITA coverage of interest is above 4.5x

• Free cash flow to debt is above 6.5%

Blount International, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and is a manufacturer of equipment and replacement parts for the forestry and agriculture industries. Revenues for the LTM period ended September 30, 2020 were $717 million. As a private company, Blount's financial results are not publicly available.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

