Moody's affirms Bluesea Investment's Ba2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Weihai Wendeng District Bluesea Investment & Development Co., Ltd.'s (Bluesea Investment) Ba2 corporate family rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Bluesea Investment's status as the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) by asset size, dominant platform engaged in infrastructure construction and affordable housing in Wendeng district and its track record of receiving government cash payments," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bluesea Investment's Ba2 corporate family rating is based on Wendeng government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Wendeng government's propensity to provide support, resulting in a three-notch downward adjustment.

Wendeng's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a district-level government and its position as one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs); (2) the fact that it is a district in Weihai, a city in Shandong province, which has a strong economy; and (3) its relatively weak financial performance with pressure on its general budgetary revenue.

The Ba2 rating also reflects (1) the Wendeng government's propensity to support Bluesea Investment, which is based on the company's 100% ownership by the Wendeng government; (2) its status as the largest SOE by asset size and the dominant platform engaged in infrastructure construction and affordable housing in Wendeng district; and (3) its track record of receiving government cash payments.

However, the three-notch downward adjustment from the Wendeng government's GCS score reflects (1) Bluesea Investment's rapid debt growth because of large investments in infrastructure projects with long buyback periods, (2) medium exposure to contingent risks and (3) weak access to funding as reflected in its relatively high funding costs and limited public bond issuance.

Moody's expects the company to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of operating subsidies, government bond allocations, cash injections to support its capital spending and debt payments for public-policy-related investments. In 2021, Bluesea Investment received around RMB2.6 billion of total government cash payments.

Moody's forecasts Bluesea Investment's annual capital spending will be around RMB5 billion over the next 12 months, which will be partly funded by debt. Moody's expects the company's debt to grow by 10%-15% over the next 12-18 months.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Bluesea Investment bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Weihai Wendeng district. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect Wendeng district government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as Bluesea Investment is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to its owner RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Bluesea Investment's stable rating outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Wendeng district government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile and integration with the Wendeng district government, and the government's control and oversight of the company, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Bluesea Investment's rating could be upgraded if: (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or Wendeng's GCS score strengthens, which could result from a significant strengthening in Wendeng's economic or financial profile, or in its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) Bluesea Investment's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Wendeng government's propensity to support, such as:

– Bluesea Investment becomes more strategically important to the Wendeng government through a significant increase in its share of public policy projects

– it significantly improves its access to funding, with a track record of issuing domestic public bonds

– it receives more government payments more consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs.

Bluesea Investment's rating could be downgraded if: (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Wendeng's GCS score weakens, which could result from a significant weakening in Wendeng's economic or financial profile, or in its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs); (3) Bluesea Investment's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Wendeng government's propensity to support, such as:

– Bluesea Investment's core businesses undergo significant changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that results in substantial losses or comes at the cost of public services;

– its debt and leverage increase rapidly without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through nonstandard channels; or

– its loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties increase significantly from current levels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2012, Weihai Wendeng District Bluesea Investment & Development Co., Ltd. (Bluesea Investment) is 100% owned by Weihai Wendeng District State-owned Assets Service Center. Bluesea Investment is the main platform designated by the government to develop infrastructure construction and affordable housing projects in the Wendeng district of Weihai city. It is also engaged in project management, leasing of sea area use rights, water supply and pipeline leasing. As of the end of 2021, the company reported total assets of RMB55.5 billion and total revenue of RMB3.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

