Moody's affirms BoCom Leasing's A2/P-1 ratings and A3/P-2 ratings of its two subsidiaries; outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms BoCom Leasing's A2/P-1 ratings and A3/P-2 ratings of its two subsidiaries; outlook stable

 The document has been translated in other languages

13 May 2022

Hong Kong, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Bank of Communications Financial Leasing's (BoCom Leasing) A2 long-term and P-1 short-term issuer ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Bocom Leasing Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's (BLMHK) and Bocom Leasing Development HK Co. Ltd.'s (BLDHK) A3/P-2 issuer ratings, as well as the (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings on the backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program and the A3 backed senior unsecured ratings of BLMHK.

Moody's has also affirmed the (P)A2 MTN program rating and the A2 rating on the notes issued by Azure Nova International Finance Limited under a guarantee provided by BoCom Leasing, and assigned a stable entity-level outlook to Azure Nova International Finance Limited.

The entity-level outlooks on BoCom Leasing, BLMHK and BLDHK are stable.

A list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BoCom Leasing

BoCom Leasing's A2 long-term issuer ratings incorporate (1) the company's standalone assessment of ba2, supported by its strong franchise and Moody's expectation of its stable financial position in the next 12-18 months; (2) a two-notch uplift of affiliate-backed support from its parent, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BoCom, A2 stable, baa3); and (3) a four-notch uplift of very high indirect support from the Government of China (A1 stable) via its parent in times of stress.

The ba2 standalone assessment reflects BoCom Leasing's strong franchise in China's leasing business for large and medium-sized corporates and its sound profitability, offset by a maturity mismatch between its assets and liabilities, high client concentration and residual value risk from its operating lease assets.

Moody's expects BoCom Leasing to maintain stable financial position in the next 12-18 months. The robust ship-leasing market and the gradual recovery of the global airline industry will help offset the risks arising from domestic pandemic-related travel disruptions. Having said that, the full recovery of global airline industry will depend on the resolution of geopolitical risks, stabilizing oil prices and the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.

Potential impairment charges on its aircraft leased to Russian airlines may negatively impact its profitability, but its direct exposure is small compared with its asset and equity base and the potential impact is manageable.

The company's prudent client selection and focus on large and medium-sized companies in China will also help mitigate asset risks.

Moody's support assumption considers BoCom Leasing's strategic importance and high integration with its 100% shareholder BoCom, and the regulatory requirement that mandates the parent bank to provide liquidity support and capital injections in times of stress. There is also a very high likelihood of indirect support from the Chinese government for BoCom Leasing through the parent bank if needed, given the government's majority ownership of the parent and the parent's systemic importance.

BLMHK and BLDHK

The affirmation of BLMHK and BLDHK's A3 issuer ratings largely considers the affiliate-backed support from BoCom Leasing and its ultimate parent, BoCom, and the very high indirect support from the Chinese government via the parent companies.

The support assumptions for BLMHK reflects the company's operational, managerial and financial integration with BoCom Leasing and its high strategic alignment with BoCom Leasing's overall business.

The support assumptions for BLDHK reflects (1) the company's integral role and strategic importance to the group's offshore leasing business as one of its financing and treasury platforms, (2) the keepwell agreement provided by BoCom Leasing, and (3) BoCom's liquidity and capital commitments to BoCom Leasing.

BLMHK's MTN program, the notes issued under the program and BLDHK's general debt obligations benefit from keepwell agreements provided by BoCom Leasing, which reinforce Bocom Leasing's very high willingness to support them in times of need.

The one-notch differential between BoCom Leasing's A2 issuer rating and BLMHK's and BLDHK's A3 issuer ratings, as well as BLMHK's (P)A3 backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings and A3 backed senior unsecured ratings reflects (1) the absence of a direct guarantee from BoCom Leasing, and (2) the potential risks associated with obtaining the approval to remit funds.

BLMHK's b1 standalone assessment reflects the company's very low capital adequacy and high residual value risk from its ship operating lease. On the other hand, BLMHK will benefit from the robust ship-leasing market and maintain steady revenue growth and good asset quality. BLMHK's affiliation with its parent companies also enhances its funding access.

BLDHK's b2 standalone assessment reflects the company's weak profitability and capital. BLDHK is largely an internal treasury platform for BoCom Leasing's offshore operations.  

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BoCom Leasing

BoCom Leasing's ratings are aligned with those of its parent. Therefore, any rating action on the parent will likely result in a similar rating action on BoCom Leasing.

The company's standalone assessment could improve if it maintains good asset quality, reduces the tenure mismatches between its assets and liabilities, improves its profitability, and strengthens its tangible common equity (TCE)/tangible managed assets (TMA) ratio to 16%.

Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if the liquidity and capital support from the parent bank weakens, the company's business relationship with its parent deteriorates, management control by the parent bank declines, or the parent's shareholding in the company declines to less than 50.1%.

Moody's could lower BoCom Leasing's standalone assessment if the company records (1) a deteriorating in asset quality and an increasing in credit costs, (2) sequential losses, (3) weakening liquidity and funding profiles, or (4) a weakening of TCE/TMA ratio to below 9%.

BLMHK

An upgrade of BoCom Leasing's issuer rating or the provision of a direct guarantee by BoCom Leasing could trigger an upgrade of BLMHK's issuer and debt ratings.

BLMHK's standalone assessment could improve if the company markedly improves its capital adequacy, with its TCE/TMA sustained at above 12%, while maintaining its return on average assets (ROAA) at around 1%, along with good asset quality and liquidity. However, a higher standalone assessment will not necessarily translate into a rating upgrade because the standalone assessment after affiliate support is factored in is the same as BoCom's BCA of baa3.

Moody's could downgrade BLMHK's ratings if BoCom Leasing's issuer rating is downgraded; BoCom Leasing, BoCom and the Chinese government's ability and willingness to support BLMHK weaken; significant adverse changes in capital account regulations limit BoCom Leasing's and BoCom's ability to provide timely cross-border support to BLMHK to meet its payment obligations; or BLMHK's standalone assessment significantly deteriorates.

Moody's could lower BLMHK's standalone assessment if its profitability or asset quality significantly deteriorates, with its ROAA remaining below 0.5% or lease residual value exposure/TCE sustaining above 430%; its capital adequacy further declines; or its duration mismatches markedly increase.

BLDHK

An upgrade of BoCom Leasing's issuer rating, or the provision of a direct guarantee, could trigger an upgrade of BLDHK's issuer rating.

BLDHK's standalone assessment could strengthen if it improves its profitability and capital adequacy. However, a strengthening in its standalone assessment will not necessarily translate into an upgrade because the issuer rating already benefits from multiple notches of support.

Moody's could downgrade BLDHK's rating if BoCom Leasing's issuer rating is downgraded; BoCom Leasing's ability and willingness to support BLDHK weaken; or significant adverse changes in capital account regulations limit BoCom Leasing's ability to provide timely cross-border support to BLDHK to meet its payment obligations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoCom Leasing) reported total assets of RMB318.9 billion as of 31 December 2021.

Bocom Leasing Management Hong Kong Co Ltd (BLMHK) is incorporated in Hong Kong SAR, China. As of 30 June 2021, it had total assets of approximately USD24.6 billion.

Bocom Leasing Development HK Co. Ltd. (BLDHK) is incorporated in Hong Kong SAR, China. As of 31 December 2020, it had total assets of approximately USD13.9 billion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yulia Wan, +86 (212) 057-4017.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Azure Nova International Finance Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Bank of Communications Financial Leasing

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bocom Leasing Development HK Co. Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bocom Leasing Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Azure Nova International Finance Limited

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Bank of Communications Financial Leasing

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Bocom Leasing Development HK Co. Ltd.

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Bocom Leasing Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Backed Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.  For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Lan Wang, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com