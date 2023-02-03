Moody's affirms Boeing's Baa2 senior unsecured rating, changes outlook to stable

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured and Prime-2 short term ratings it assigns to The Boeing Company ("Boeing"). Moody's also changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The ratings affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflect Moody's expectations that Boeing will begin deleveraging its capital structure in 2023, albeit at a slower pace than Moody's expected heading into 2022," said Moody's Senior Vice President, Jonathan Root.

"Cash of $17 billion provides a strong cushion for Boeing to retire the $5.1 billion of debt coming due in 2023. Reduction of 737 MAX and 787 inventory and incremental improvements in the supply chain will allow for at least $2.6 billion of free cash flow this year and material growth in free cash flow in 2024," said Root. The pace of recovery in the supply chain and the minimum amount of cash that Boeing chooses to hold will dictate how much discretionary debt repayment occurs through 2025. Earnings will expand as commercial aircraft deliveries grow and from the maturation of a handful of fixed-price Engineering, Manufacturing and Development ("EMD") contracts in the Defense segment. Five of these contracts have been the source of material charges to earnings and increased cash costs in recent years, including the $2.8 billion charge recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Moody's projects almost $5.6 billion of EBITDA in 2023 and about $10.5 billion in 2025. Debt/ EBITDA will trend from 10x at the end of 2023, to below 4x at the end of 2025.

Closing out 2022 with $17.2 billion of cash and short-term investments provides the company a solid liquidity foundation. Boeing has guided to $3 billion to $5 billion of free cash flow for 2023. Even with Moody's lower free cash flow projection of $2.6 billion, Moody's projects that Boeing will exit 2023 with at least $14 billion of cash after retiring $5.2 billion of debt at maturity in the first half of the year. This assumes no discretionary debt repayment in 2023. Liquidation of the 737 and 787 inventories of completed aircraft will materially reduce working capital, driving free cash flow generation over the next 24 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Boeing's investment-grade business profile. The company is one of just two established manufacturers of large commercial aircraft and a prime US defense contractor. Liquidity has proven resilient notwithstanding the company's challenges since 2019 -- the grounding of the 737 MAX, the coronavirus pandemic, the hiatus in deliveries if its 787 widebody and the cost overruns on defense contracts. Moody's expects liquidity to remain supportive of the Baa2 rating as free cash flow accelerates annually, approaching $10 billion in 2025. The Baa2 rating also reflects the foundational steps the company has taken to strengthen its corporate governance since the grounding of the 737 MAX in 2019. There was a significant remaking of the board of directors, and commercial aircraft production and safety systems, oversight and reporting have been re-evaluated and updated. Compensation has also been agreed with an overarching share of the airline or aircraft lessor customers impacted by the mis-steps in the Commercial Airplanes business. Additionally, the US Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") has retaken lead responsibility for key aircraft design, flight testing and modification certification and for approval of deliveries of individual aircraft to customers. Boeing had performed these tasks pursuant to the FAA's policies and procedures before the grounding of the 737 MAX.

Moody's continues to accommodate an extended timeframe for Boeing to restore its financial leverage and interest coverage metrics. Moody's projects that debt/EBITDA will remain above 4x through 2024 before falling below this level in 2025. EBIT/interest will not approach 4x until the end of 2025. These metrics at the end of 2025 result from Moody's assumption that Boeing will retire $10 billion of debt prior to maturity during the 2024-2025 timeframe. Larger amounts of early debt retirement would speed up the strengthening of these metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There will be little upward ratings pressure before the company retires about $25 billion of funded debt, which would reduce Moody's adjusted debt to near $30 billion. Moody's expects that this will not occur before 2026. Ratings could be upgraded if key credit metrics strengthen such as debt/EBITDA approaches 3.0x and retained cash flow to net debt exceeds 25%. An upgrade would also depend on Boeing improving execution across its programs and maintaining strong corporate governance practices and conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that progress in restoring substantial free cash flow and improving credit metrics will be delayed beyond 2024. Insufficient growth of annual deliveries of commercial aircraft or recurring material charges and cash costs for contracts in the defense segment would be the likely impediments to generating sufficient free cash flow. Weakened liquidity, possibly indicated by cash sustained below $10 billion and/or drawings on the $12 billion of revolving credit facilities, could also lead to a downgrade.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Auth., FL

....Backed Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2/VMIG 2

..Issuer: Boeing Capital Corporation

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Boeing Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services. Revenue was $66.4 billion in 2022.

