Moody's affirms Boeing's Baa2 senior unsecured rating, outlook remains negative

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured and Prime-2 short term ratings it assigns to The Boeing Company ("Boeing" ). The rating outlook is negative.

"The rating affirmations reflect Moody's view that Boeing's franchise will remain durable, notwithstanding the extremely bad year it had in 2020 and the still multi-year mission to reduce debt," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Jonathan Root. "The recent return of the 737 MAX to the skies is the first of two important milestones that will restore the company's cash flows, a sustained recovery in air travel demand will be the second and more important one at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic." said Root. Moody's anticipates 2021 free cash flow of between negative $5 billion and negative $11 billion. The smaller loss assumes delivery numbers that represent substantially all of the current inventory of 737s and 787s, the larger, about 60% of the current finished aircraft inventory of 410 and 80 units of these models, respectively. The affirmations also reflect Moody's consideration of the company's strong liquidity, with $25 billion of cash heading into 2021, $9.5 billion of committed credit lines and expected sturdy access to capital markets, whether debt or equity, that will absorb 2021's cash burn with significant cushion.

Sustaining the negative outlook reflects the still uncertain duration of the impact of the coronavirus on demand for air travel, the recovery of which is needed to restore airlines' sustained demand for new aircraft. Boeing's ability to retire debt is closely tied to the vitality of its Commercial Airplanes operations, which is closely-knit with the recovery in air travel demand, though likely with an 18 to 24-month lag. The negative outlook positions the company for a ratings downgrade if Moody's anticipates that free cash flow will be weaker and for longer than its current expectation of positive free cash flow in 2022 or if debt/EBITDA will not approach 5x by the end of 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Boeing's investment-grade business profile as one of just two manufacturers of large commercial aircraft and a prime US defense contractor and its strong liquidity. This is balanced against a continuing stream of execution mis-steps across commercial and defense programs and the coronavirus pandemic's pressure on demand for new aircraft. In the Baa2 rating, Moody's anticipates that in 2022, Boeing will begin to de-lever its capital structure with all of its free cash flow, to establish debt-to-EBITDA near 4.5x by the end of 2023. Moody's assumes reported debt will need to decline to about $35 billion from the $63 billion on the balance sheet at the end of 2020, to reduce leverage to the mid-4x level and that further de-levering will occur through 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that progress in restoring substantial free cash flow and improving credit metrics will be delayed beyond 2023. Insufficient growth of annual deliveries of commercial aircraft will be the likely impediment to generating sufficient free cash flow. Weakened liquidity, possibly indicated by cash sustained below $10 billion and/or reliance on the $9.5 billion of revolving credit facilities, could also lead to a downgrade.

There will be little upwards rating pressure before the company's operating performance improves, and it strengthens its capital structure. Specifically, ratings could be upgraded if key credit metrics strengthen such as debt/EBITDA falling below 3.5x and retained cash flow to net debt approaching 25%. An upgrade would also depend on Boeing maintaining conservative financial policies -- including limiting returns to shareholders -- and strong corporate governance practices.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services. Revenue was $58.2 billion in 2020, down from $76.6 billion in 2019.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Auth, Adjustable Mode Airport Facility Revenue Bonds, 1999A, Affirmed Baa2/VMIG 2

..Issuer: Boeing Capital Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boeing Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Releasing Office:

