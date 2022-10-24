Moody's affirms Boise Cascade's ratings; outlook stable

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirms Boise Cascade Company's ("Boise Cascade") Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and Ba2 rating on its senior unsecured debt. The outlook remains stable and the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Boise Cascade Company

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boise Cascade Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the credit ratings reflects the company's dependence on the cyclical North American housing market and expectations that credit metrics will weaken from the current record strong levels to be more in line with the rating amid the expected housing market slowdown in 2023. The rapid increase in mortgage rates coupled with still high housing prices have reduced housing affordability and housing purchases. Moody's believes that this will likely lead to a drop in housing starts in 2023, lowering demand for building products that Boise Cascade manufactures and distributes and pressuring wood product prices.

The company generated 21% of its sales and 53% of EBITDA from its Wood Products segment, primarily engineered wood products and plywood, and the Building Materials Distribution segment accounted for 79% of sales and 47% of EBITDA, in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2022. The engineered wood products the company manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities are primarily used in single-family construction, while plywood demand is mostly driven by repair and remodel activity. The company sells a large portion of the wood products it manufactures through its distribution business, which is exposed to commodity wood product price volatility. About 47% of the distribution business sales come from commodity wood products (plywood, lumber and oriented strand board (OSB), with general line products such as siding, insulation, roofing, composite decking and doors contributing 32% and engineered wood products the rest. As demand slows, we expect a 35%-37% drop in lumber, plywood and OSB prices in 2023, lower EWP prices and lower distribution margins in 2023, which will cut the company's EBITDA levels from current record levels and bring credit metrics (debt/EBITDA of 0.5x times in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022) more in line with historic levels and the Ba1 rating. Leverage held between 2 and 2.5x in the three years prior to the pandemic-driven spike in demand and surge in wood product prices that started in 2020. We currently do not expect wood product prices to hit the previous 2019 trough levels, but further increases in mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation may put further pressure on the housing market and wood product prices.

The Ba1 corporate family rating benefits from the company's good market positions in North American wood products manufacturing and building products distribution (a leading US producer of plywood and engineered wood products and wholesale building materials distributor); expectations of strong credit metrics despite projected declines in wood product prices, good vertical integration and strong liquidity. Boise Cascade is constrained by its concentration in the cyclical US home construction and repair/remodeling end markets; volatile wood product prices; and low operating margins because of the distribution business.

The Ba2 rating on the company's $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2030 are a notch below the CFR, reflecting the noteholders' subordinate position behind the unrated secured $400 million asset-based revolving credit facility and $50 million term loan.

Boise Cascade has strong liquidity (SGL-1) with about $1 billion of liquidity sources and no near-term mandatory debt repayments. The company had $1.0 billion of cash on hand as of June 2022 ($517 million pro forma for the announced Coastal acquisition). The company recently upsized its asset based revolving credit facility from $350 million to $400 million and extended its maturity to September 2027. Moody's projects about $600 million free cash flow after dividends in 2022. The revolver and term loan have a 1.1 fixed charge coverage covenant if availability falls below 10% of the revolver commitment or $40 million. We do not expect the covenant to be tested as the company has significant headroom under the covenant. The company's ABL and term loan are secured by substantially all assets excluding property and equipment, leaving room for alternative liquidity sources.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Boise Cascade credit metrics will decline from 2022 peaks due to lower wood product pricing and a decline in demand.

As a manufacturing company, Boise Cascade is moderately exposed to environmental risks, such as air and water emissions, and social risks, such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The company has established expertise in complying with these risks and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. Governance risk is low, as Boise Cascade is a public company with clear and transparent reporting. The company has a long track record of maintaining its debt leverage well below its public reported net debt-to-EBITDA target of below 2.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

» Increased diversification away from the cyclical US home construction and repair/remodeling end markets

» An unsecured capital structure

» The company maintains strong liquidity and conservative financial policies, provided adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3x and (RCF-Capex)/Adjusted Debt is maintained above 12% based on our forward view of financial performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

» Significant deterioration in the company's liquidity and operating performance

» Changes in financial management policies that would materially pressure the company's balance sheet

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4x (0.5x LTM as of June 2022) or (RCF-Capex)/Adjusted Total Debt approaches 5% (83% LTM as of June 2022) based on our forward opinion of sustained metrics

Boise Cascade is a vertically-integrated building products public company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Boise Cascade manufactures engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood (collectively its wood products segment) and is a wholesale distributor of a broad line of building materials, including siding, composite decking and about 60% of the wood products that it manufactures.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

