Moody's affirms Boston Medical Center's (MA) Baa2; outlook stable

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 rating assigned to Boston Medical Center, MA's (BMC) debt. The organization has approximately $580 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa2 reflects the important role BMC plays in the region's healthcare system both as a safety net hospital and major provider of medical services to underserved populations and as administrator of the largest share Massachusetts' Medicaid lives, balanced against relatively thin consolidated margins and extraordinary reliance on revenue linked to the commonwealth. A new 1115 Medicaid Waiver will significantly increase BMC's annual supplemental funding and several new ACO contracts will increase the number of covered lives at WellSense, the insurance division; moreover, policy changes to the commonwealth's managed care program should improve financial stability in that division. BMC will also invest in a number of strategies to expand services, enhance revenue and manage expenses in an effort to maintain stable margins. Ultimately however, BMC's long term financial stability and ability to generate margins supporting adequate debt service coverage while providing sufficient funding for capital and other investments in patient care will depend both on the organization's own expense management and growth initiatives and on government policy decisions outside its control. Positively for BMC's credit profile, Massachusetts has regularly recognized and supported BMC's unique role, including through extraordinary grants to manage Covid related disruptions and expenses over the last two years. A likely increase in debt over the next year will finance construction that will enable growth and improved care delivery, but likely weaken certain key leverage metrics until projects come on line.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BMC will continue to generate relatively stable, albeit modest consolidated margins and that WellSense (insurance division) will not require additional capital transfers from the obligated group over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Provider division margins that stabilize at approximately historical levels absent extraordinary Covid support, combined with stable and positive margins at WellSense

-Material increase in unrestricted philanthropy that leads to stronger margins and balance sheet ratios

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material operating losses at WellSense (insurance division) or expectations of regular capital contribution requirements

-Inability to materially improve financial performance at provider division in fiscal 2023

LEGAL SECURITY

Bond covenants include MADS coverage of at least equal to 1.1 times. If the rate covenant falls below 1.1 times but at least 1.0, the hospital is required to retain a consultant who will make recommendations on how BMC can increase the ratio in subsequent fiscal years. If this rate covenant falls below 1.0, the hospital will be in default and a majority of bondholders can direct the trustee to declare the bonds immediately due and payable. While only Boston Medical Center Corporation (the hospital corporation), is obligated on this debt, Moody's analysis incorporates both system results and hospital only results. BMC affiliates included in the system but excluded from the obligated group are Boston Medical Center Health Plan, the Faculty Practice Foundation, Boston Medical Center Insurance Company, East Concord Medical Foundation (ECMF), BMC Integrated Care Services, Inc. (formerly BMC Management Services), an MSO, the real estate corporations and other smaller affiliates.

There is a leasehold mortgage on the Menino and Yawkey Buildings.

PROFILE

BMC Health System is parent to Boston Medical Center and Boston Medical Center Health Plan. BMC is an academic medical center affiliated with Boston University and located adjacent to the BU Medical campus; it is also a safety net provider for Boston. WellSense primarily operates health plans; the majority of membership is in Medicaid managed care health plans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

