Moody's affirms Boston Properties' ratings, outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Boston Properties Limited Partnership's Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating and the (P)Baa2 preferred shelf rating of its parent REIT, Boston Properties, Inc. (collectively 'Boston Properties' or the 'REIT'). The rating affirmation reflects the REIT's high quality portfolio and good track record as evidenced by its operating performance even in a difficult market environment, laddered lease maturity schedule and sound liquidity.

The outlook has been revised to negative from stable due to the high likelihood that Boston Properties' net debt to EBITDA will remain elevated through year-end 2024 and its fixed charge coverage will decline in the same period.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Boston Properties Limited Partnership

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Boston Properties, Inc.

....Pref Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Shelf Non-Cumulative, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boston Properties Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Boston Properties, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Boston Properties' Baa1 ratings reflect its large and high-quality portfolio of office assets in coastal CBD markets, diverse tenant base, laddered lease maturity schedule, proven track record of leasing execution for its new developments, and healthy liquidity position. Other important credit considerations include the challenging operating environment for office landlords, the REIT's elevated net debt to EBITDA, and its large development pipeline.

Lower leasing demand because office users are still in the process of determining their space needs in a hybrid-first environment, residual sub-lease space in markets like San Francisco, still material supply pipeline in cities like Boston and Seattle, and the weak macro-economic environment would pressure office leasing dynamics over the next 12-18 months.

Boston Properties' portfolio quality, mix and lease expiration schedule will result in the REIT continuing to outperform the market by a meaningful margin. Demand and pricing dynamics have been stronger for Class A properties as tenants that are willing to commit to their office space strategy are leasing space in newer and better-amenitized buildings. The REIT's tenant sector exposure is diverse with Technology and Media tenants accounting for a manageable 21% of the REIT's revenue stream. Other important segments include Financial Services (24%) and Legal services (19%). Its upcoming lease maturities are modest with about 11% expiring by YE 2024, relative to the broader market trend of 25%.

Boston Properties' net debt to EBITDA was about 7.7x at YE 2022 and would likely remain in the high 7 to low 8 range through YE 2024. Lease commencements and new leasing activity would likely benefit earnings, however new debt related to the development pipeline would weigh on the metric. Providing EBITDA credit for the preleased portion of the development pipeline would improve the net debt to EBITDA by 20-40bps, closer to the higher end by YE 2024 when the investments in preleased development (the Binney Street projects) would be high. The fixed charge coverage ratio was about 3.7x at YE 2022 and would likely decline by 50-75 bps over the next 2 years due to higher interest costs and modestly larger debt balances. The effective leverage (debt + preferred to gross assets) and secured leverage will remain at about current levels of approximately 48% and 10%, given the REIT's stable balance sheet strategy and preference for unsecured debt.

The REIT's liquidity position is strong, supported by consistently sizeable availability on its $1.5 billion undrawn credit facility, a large, unencumbered asset base and proven access to multiple sources of capital. Upcoming capital needs would be primarily related to its development pipeline and dividends. The REIT has raised $1.95 billion of debt capital since Q3 2022 including $750 million of green bonds and a $1.2 billion term loan although the pricing for the bonds were well above Boston Properties' recent issues due to the interest rate environment and credit spreads for office landlords.

The negative rating outlook reflects the potential that over the next 12-18 months, net debt to EBITDA and fixed charge coverage ratios will remain weaker than expectations for the REIT, given the rating level and portfolio mix. Greater clarity on the impact of hybrid work on demand for premier spaces in Boston Properties' target markets, trajectory for its leverage and coverage ratios as the development pipeline is completed, and more visibility on asset values will be the prime considerations in the resolution of the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if net debt to EBITDA remains close to 7.0x or higher after taking into consideration income from preleased development, fixed charge drops below 3.5x and secured leverage is above 15%, all on a sustained basis. Large speculative development projects and sustained weakness in leasing, volume and demand, that leads to NOI decline of more than 2% would also create rating pressure.

Ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term and would require net debt to EBITDA, including credit for pre-leased development, to be about 5.5x or lower, fixed charge coverage well above 4.0x and secured debt to be below 10%, all on a consistent basis. Strong fundamentals in the target markets and a modest and substantially de-risked development pipeline would be other important considerations.

Boston Properties [NYSE: BXP] owns and manages primarily Class A office properties in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The REIT's portfolio as of December 31, 2022, included 194 properties, including unconsolidated joint ventures, with 54.1 million square feet of space.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

