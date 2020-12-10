Moody's affirms Bowlero's B2 Corporate Family Rating; outlook changed to negative

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Bowlero Corp.'s (Bowlero) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Additionally, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the 1st lien credit facility which includes a revolver and term loan B issued by Bowlero's subsidiary, Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Kingpin). The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable. Moody's also assigned a negative outlook at the Kingpin subsidiary.

Bowlero's negative outlook reflects the projected impact of the recent surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases and greater restrictions on the ability to operate locations during the company's seasonally strongest part of the year. Moody's expects Bowlero will still have good liquidity and will recover as the impact of the pandemic subsides, but leverage levels are projected to remain elevated over the next few years as the amount of debt has increased in 2019 and 2020. As of November 1, 2020, Bowlero was able to reopen over 85% of its centers with differing levels of restrictions, but the recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases could lead to additional closings or restrictions which may slow Bowlero's recovery. Moody's also expects consumer demand will decrease in the near term as a result of the elevated number of new cases during the pandemic.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bowlero Corp.'s (fka Bowlmor AMF Corp.) leverage is very high at over 15x as of the end of September 2020 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) due to the health restrictions and economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak that has led to bowling center closures and operating restrictions in addition to higher amounts of debt. The pandemic has led to a spike in leverage that Moody's expects will begin to decrease towards the second half 2021 supported by positive vaccine developments. While operating performance is projected to improve as the pandemic abates and the economy recovers, Moody's expects some consumers may maintain a degree of social distancing and avoid large crowds in the near term. Results are also expected to be sensitive to the economy, particularly for leisure bowlers, and will be seasonal with the strongest periods occurring in the quarters ending in December and March.

Bowlero has realized substantial cost savings over the past several years while increasing revenue, and Moody's expects the company will achieve additional cost savings and limit capex in the near term to preserve liquidity. Bowlero has been successful increasing the number of higher margin casual bowlers historically, who are likely to spend more than traditional league bowlers. The company has also demonstrated good discipline with its discount policy, while raising prices and growing its group event business. Bowlero also benefits from good geographic diversity and size with 296 centers as of FYE 2020 which helps offset the impact from a surge in the pandemic in any region or from more restrictive measures imposed by local and state regulators. Capital expenditures to upgrade current locations have also contributed materially to growth and are expected to resume once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer entertainment spending from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Bowlero's credit profile is the company's relatively aggressive financial policy historically. Bowlero issued $105 million in additional debt in November 2019 which was expected to be used for future acquisitions or the renovation of bowling centers. While Bowlero benefited from the additional liquidity of the add on term loan during the pandemic, Moody's considers this to be indicative of a relatively aggressive financial policy. Following the pandemic, Moody's expects Bowlero to have a more moderate financial policy focused on reducing elevated leverage levels. Atairos Group, Inc. is the majority equity holder of the company.

Moody's expects Bowlero will have good liquidity over the next 12 months, despite projected negative free cash flow in the near term as some bowling centers remain closed or operate with additional restrictions. As of the end of September 2020, the company had a significant cash balance with $40 million drawn under its $50 million revolver due in July 2022. Bowlero recently entered into an agreement for an additional $150 million revolver (not rated) with credit support provided by Atairos and drew $45 million to bolster liquidity. The remaining $105 million is available to be drawn subject to approval by Atairos and the prior satisfaction of other customary conditions (including financial conditions).

Bowlero also entered into an amendment to provide additional flexibility with its sale leaseback agreement to further support liquidity and benefited from business interruption insurance proceeds. Moody's expects Bowlero to reduce capex in the near term until the pandemic abates. The preferred equity becomes redeemable in future periods which elevates the potential for additional debt issuance over time. The term loan B is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio covenant of 5.75x when greater than 35% of the facility is drawn. However, Bowlero recently executed an amendment that suspends the financial covenant applicable to the revolving facility until March 2022. The outstanding debt is all first lien.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Bowlero's recovery will be slowed by the increase in the number of coronavirus cases during the company's historically strongest operating season with continued year over year declines in performance until the quarter ending in June 2021. Performance is projected to improve more rapidly during the second half of 2021 as a vaccine becomes more widely disseminated with operating results approaching historical levels during 2022. However, higher amounts of debt incurred at the end of 2019 and in 2020 are projected to lead to high leverage levels for an extended period of time. As a result, Moody's does not expect leverage to decrease to the 7x range until the middle of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Bowlero's performance improves slower than Moody's projects or expected leverage levels will be sustained above 7x. Equity friendly transactions, additional long term debt to provide liquidity or repay outstanding revolver balances may also lead to a downgrade. A weakened liquidity position or continuing negative free cash flow could also pressure the ratings.

An upgrade is not expected in the near term due to the impact of the pandemic and higher projected leverage levels. However, Moody's could upgrade Bowlero's ratings if leverage were to decrease below 4.5x (including Moody's lease adjustments) on a sustainable basis with free cash flow to debt (as calculated by Moody's) well above 5%. Positive organic revenue growth with a good liquidity position would also be required as would confidence that the sponsor would not pursue future debt financed, equity friendly transactions.

Bowlero Corp. (fka Bowlmor AMF Corp.) is the largest bowling center operator in the US with additional locations in Canada and Mexico. The company is privately owned and was created following the acquisition of AMF by Strike Holdings LLC (Bowlmor) in 2013. The company acquired 85 bowling centers from Brunswick Corporation in 2014. The combined company operates bowling centers under the AMF, Bowlero, and Bowlmor brands. Atairos Group, Inc. acquired majority ownership of the company in July 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

