Moody's affirms Bowlero's B2 Corporate Family Rating; outlook changed to negative

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Bowlero Corp.'s (Bowlero) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and
B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Additionally,
Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the 1st lien credit facility which
includes a revolver and term loan B issued by Bowlero's subsidiary,
Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Kingpin). The rating
outlook was changed to negative from stable. Moody's also
assigned a negative outlook at the Kingpin subsidiary.
Bowlero's negative outlook reflects the projected impact of the
recent surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases and greater restrictions
on the ability to operate locations during the company's seasonally
strongest part of the year. Moody's expects Bowlero will
still have good liquidity and will recover as the impact of the pandemic
subsides, but leverage levels are projected to remain elevated over
the next few years as the amount of debt has increased in 2019 and 2020.
As of November 1, 2020, Bowlero was able to reopen over 85%
of its centers with differing levels of restrictions, but the recent
increase in the number of coronavirus cases could lead to additional closings
or restrictions which may slow Bowlero's recovery. Moody's
also expects consumer demand will decrease in the near term as a result
of the elevated number of new cases during the pandemic.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
Bowlero Corp.'s (fka Bowlmor AMF Corp.) leverage is
very high at over 15x as of the end of September 2020 (excluding Moody's
standard lease adjustments) due to the health restrictions and economic
disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak that has led to bowling
center closures and operating restrictions in addition to higher amounts
of debt. The pandemic has led to a spike in leverage that Moody's
expects will begin to decrease towards the second half 2021 supported
by positive vaccine developments. While operating performance is
projected to improve as the pandemic abates and the economy recovers,
Moody's expects some consumers may maintain a degree of social distancing
and avoid large crowds in the near term. Results are also expected
to be sensitive to the economy, particularly for leisure bowlers,
and will be seasonal with the strongest periods occurring in the quarters
ending in December and March.
Bowlero has realized substantial cost savings over the past several years
while increasing revenue, and Moody's expects the company
will achieve additional cost savings and limit capex in the near term
to preserve liquidity. Bowlero has been successful increasing the
number of higher margin casual bowlers historically, who are likely
to spend more than traditional league bowlers. The company has
also demonstrated good discipline with its discount policy, while
raising prices and growing its group event business. Bowlero also
benefits from good geographic diversity and size with 296 centers as of
FYE 2020 which helps offset the impact from a surge in the pandemic in
any region or from more restrictive measures imposed by local and state
regulators. Capital expenditures to upgrade current locations have
also contributed materially to growth and are expected to resume once
the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer entertainment
spending from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Bowlero's credit
profile is the company's relatively aggressive financial policy
historically. Bowlero issued $105 million in additional
debt in November 2019 which was expected to be used for future acquisitions
or the renovation of bowling centers. While Bowlero benefited from
the additional liquidity of the add on term loan during the pandemic,
Moody's considers this to be indicative of a relatively aggressive
financial policy. Following the pandemic, Moody's expects
Bowlero to have a more moderate financial policy focused on reducing elevated
leverage levels. Atairos Group, Inc. is the majority
equity holder of the company.
Moody's expects Bowlero will have good liquidity over the next 12
months, despite projected negative free cash flow in the near term
as some bowling centers remain closed or operate with additional restrictions.
As of the end of September 2020, the company had a significant cash
balance with $40 million drawn under its $50 million revolver
due in July 2022. Bowlero recently entered into an agreement for
an additional $150 million revolver (not rated) with credit support
provided by Atairos and drew $45 million to bolster liquidity.
The remaining $105 million is available to be drawn subject to
approval by Atairos and the prior satisfaction of other customary conditions
(including financial conditions).
Bowlero also entered into an amendment to provide additional flexibility
with its sale leaseback agreement to further support liquidity and benefited
from business interruption insurance proceeds. Moody's expects
Bowlero to reduce capex in the near term until the pandemic abates.
The preferred equity becomes redeemable in future periods which elevates
the potential for additional debt issuance over time. The term
loan B is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a springing first
lien leverage ratio covenant of 5.75x when greater than 35%
of the facility is drawn. However, Bowlero recently executed
an amendment that suspends the financial covenant applicable to the revolving
facility until March 2022. The outstanding debt is all first lien.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Bowlero's
recovery will be slowed by the increase in the number of coronavirus cases
during the company's historically strongest operating season with
continued year over year declines in performance until the quarter ending
in June 2021. Performance is projected to improve more rapidly
during the second half of 2021 as a vaccine becomes more widely disseminated
with operating results approaching historical levels during 2022.
However, higher amounts of debt incurred at the end of 2019 and
in 2020 are projected to lead to high leverage levels for an extended
period of time. As a result, Moody's does not expect
leverage to decrease to the 7x range until the middle of 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Bowlero's performance improves
slower than Moody's projects or expected leverage levels will be
sustained above 7x. Equity friendly transactions, additional
long term debt to provide liquidity or repay outstanding revolver balances
may also lead to a downgrade. A weakened liquidity position or
continuing negative free cash flow could also pressure the ratings.
An upgrade is not expected in the near term due to the impact of the pandemic
and higher projected leverage levels. However, Moody's
could upgrade Bowlero's ratings if leverage were to decrease below 4.5x
(including Moody's lease adjustments) on a sustainable basis with free
cash flow to debt (as calculated by Moody's) well above 5%.
Positive organic revenue growth with a good liquidity position would also
be required as would confidence that the sponsor would not pursue future
debt financed, equity friendly transactions.
Bowlero Corp. (fka Bowlmor AMF Corp.) is the largest bowling
center operator in the US with additional locations in Canada and Mexico.
The company is privately owned and was created following the acquisition
of AMF by Strike Holdings LLC (Bowlmor) in 2013. The company acquired
85 bowling centers from Brunswick Corporation in 2014. The combined
company operates bowling centers under the AMF, Bowlero, and
Bowlmor brands. Atairos Group, Inc. acquired majority
ownership of the company in July 2017.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
