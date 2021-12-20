Moody's affirms Bowlero's B2 Corporate Family Rating; outlook changed to stable

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Bowlero Corp.'s (Bowlero or the Company) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Additionally, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the 1st lien senior secured term loan B issued by Bowlero's subsidiary, Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Kingpin) and assigned a B2 rating to the new $165 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The rating outlooks were changed to stable from negative.

Bowlero's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a strong and sustained recovery in operating performance from the impact of the pandemic. Moody's projects results will continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels during the Company's upcoming peak operating season due to pent up consumer demand, cost saving measures, and ongoing investments in new and existing centers. Bowlero's liquidity position will also improve as a portion of the De-SPAC proceeds will add cash to the balance sheet.

Moody's assigned Bowlero a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2 which reflects access to the new revolving credit facility and $165 million of pro forma cash on the balance sheet. The rating on the existing revolving credit facility due 2022 will be withdrawn in the near term.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

.... Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bowlero's leverage was very high at over 10x as of the end of September 2021 (including Moody's standard adjustments) but Moody's projects leverage will decline substantially over the next few quarters due to strong consumer demand, additional cost saving actions to improve efficiency, and investments in new and existing bowling centers. The pandemic led to bowling center closures and operating restrictions in addition to higher amounts of debt, but results improved quickly as health restrictions eased and consumer demand increased for out of home entertainment. Revenues from group events have been slower to recover, but Moody's expects this business segment will improve further in 2022 and 2023.

Bowlero has realized substantial cost savings over the past several years while increasing revenue, and Moody's projects the Company will achieve additional cost savings going forward. Bowlero has been successful increasing the number of higher margin, casual bowlers who are likely to spend more than traditional league bowlers. The Company has also demonstrated good discipline with its discount policy, while raising prices and growing its group event business. Bowlero also benefits from good geographic diversity and size with over 300 centers (as of September 2021) which helps offset the impact of any increase in restrictive measures imposed by local and state regulators in response to the pandemic or regional economic declines. Capital expenditures to upgrade current locations have also contributed significantly to growth which will continue in addition to acquisitions and new center development. Results are expected to be sensitive to the trends of the pandemic and economy, and will be seasonal with the strongest periods occurring in the quarters ending in December and March.

Moody's considers governance risks in Bowlero's credit profile, including the Company's relatively aggressive financial policy. Bowlero issued $105 million in additional debt in November 2019 which was expected to be used for future acquisitions or the renovation of bowling centers. While Bowlero benefited from the additional liquidity of the add on term loan during the pandemic, Moody's considers this to be indicative of a relatively aggressive financial policy. Moody's expects Bowlero will continue to be acquisitive as a public company. Atairos Group, Inc. (Atairos) has a substantial ownership position in the Company.

Bowlero's SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that Bowlero will have good liquidity over the next 12 months, with $165 million of pro forma cash as of the end of September 2021. Bowlero will also have access to a new $165 million revolving credit facility with $86 million drawn at closing. Capex was curtailed to $52 million LTM September 2021 to preserve liquidity during the pandemic, but Moody's projects Bowlero will increase capex in the near term to fund renovations and new center developments.

The term loan B is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio covenant of 6x when greater than 35% of the facility is drawn. However, Bowlero previously executed an amendment that suspends the financial covenant applicable to the revolving facility until March 2022. The first lien leverage ratio is 4.2x as of September 2021 and Moody's expects Bowlero will remain well within compliance with the financial covenant over the next twelve months.

The B2 rating on the senior secured credit facility is in line with the B2 CFR and reflects the all-first lien debt capital structure and covenant-lite structure of the term loan B.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Bowlero's results will continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels during the Company's historically strongest operating season in the quarters ending in December and March and that leverage will decline to the 6x range in 2022 due to continued EBITDA growth. While capex is projected to increase to fund additional growth, Moody's projects free cash flow as a percentage of debt will be in the low to mid-single digit range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Bowlero's leverage were to decrease below 4.5x (including Moody's standard adjustments) on a sustained basis with a free cash flow to debt percentage ratio (as calculated by Moody's) above 5%. Positive organic revenue growth and a good liquidity position would also be required as would confidence that the Company would pursue a financial policy consistent with a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if Bowlero's performance improves slower than Moody's projects and leverage was sustained above 7x. A weakened liquidity position or the inability to refinance approaching debt maturities in a timely manner could also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bowlero Corp. (fka Bowlmor AMF Corp.) is the largest bowling center operator in the US with additional locations in Canada and Mexico. The Company completed a De-SPAC transaction in December 2021 after the merger with ISOS Acquisition Corporation and trades under the ticker symbol BOWL. The Company was created following the acquisition of AMF by Strike Holdings LLC (Bowlmor) in 2013. The Company acquired 85 bowling centers from Brunswick Corporation in 2014. In August 2021, Bowlero acquired Bowl America for $45 million. The combined Company operates bowling centers under the AMF, Bowlero, and Bowlmor brands. Atairos Group, Inc. acquired majority ownership of the Company in July 2017. Revenue during the LTM September 2021 was approximately $526 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

