Moody's affirms Boyne's B1 CFR following the closing of $100 million DDTL; outlook stable

New York, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Boyne USA, Inc.'s (Boyne) ratings, including the company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B1 rating on the existing $690 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 following the closing of a new 5 year $100 million delayed draw first lien senior secured term loan (DDLT). The outlook is stable.

The purpose of this DDTL facility is to fund future growth capital spending for planned capital upgrades at various resorts and facilities in 2024 and 2025. The DDTL is unfunded at closing. The terms of the DDTL requires at least 50% be drawn within 18 months of the closing date, with the remaining balance drawn within 24 months of closing though any draw downs are at the company's discretion.

The affirmation of the B1 CFR reflects Boyne's strong operating performance over the past year due to a very strong 2021/2022 ski season as well as Moody's expectation for continued good operating performance over the next year. Total revenue and earnings for the last 12 month (LTM) period ended June 30, 2022 both surpassed FY2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels as the result of strong ski demand, good yield management through dynamic pricing, cost discipline, continued investment in transformational upgrades as well as strong performance from non-ski related activities that are 20% to 25% of total revenue and consist primarily of golf and other summer activities. Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA has declined to about 4.8x for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022 from the low 6x in FY 2021 (pro forma for the $150 million add-on to senior unsecured notes in early 2022) due to strong earnings growth over the past ski season. Looking into FY23, and barring a deep economic recession, Moody's expects continued good growth in both revenue and earnings due to strong demand for ski and outdoor leisure activities. This will maintain leverage below 5x and retained cash flow-to-net debt above 14%, despite the potential increase in debt from the DDTL draw. The affirmation of the B1 CFR also reflects Moody's expectation that Boyne will maintain very good liquidity over the next year, reflecting its ample cash balance of about $237 million at June 30, 2022, access to an undrawn $90 million revolver facility due 2026 (unrated) as well as the $100 million DDTL due 2027 (unrated). Due to the significant increase in spending on capital upgrade projects over the next couple of years, Moody's anticipates negative free cash flow in the range of $50 million for FY22 and slightly negative in FY23 assuming capital spending of about $180 million for FY22 and $150 million for FY23, which will be funded with cash on balance sheet. The lack of near term refinancing needs as well as having majority of debt being fixed rate are supporting factors for the very good liquidity.

The affirmation of the B1 rating for the unsecured notes reflects that the DDTL is undrawn, utilization is at the company's discretion, and the $690 million senior unsecured notes still represent the bulk of the debt structure. Boyne owns all of is resort assets, as well as the underlying land for six of the resorts while the other six are operated under long term land use arrangements. The absence of secured debt provides very good residual asset coverage for the $690 million of the senior unsecured notes. Meaningful utilization of the DDTL that results in more secured debt in the capital structure would weaken the recovery for the unsecured notes in the event of a default and could lead to a downgrade of the notes.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Ratings Affirmed:

Issuer: Boyne USA, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B1-PD

.... Existing senior unsecured notes, affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Boyne USA, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Boyne's B1 CFR reflects its elevated financial leverage with Moody's debt-to-EBITDA of about 4.8x for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022. Moody's expects strong volume, good yield management through dynamic pricing, cost discipline, good reinvestment as well as continued good performance from its non-ski related activities to support continued solid earnings growth in FY23, and expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will remain at or below 5x over the next 12 to 18 months, despite the potential increase in debt due to draw on DDTL. Projected leverage is high for the rating and provides limited cushion for shortfalls in operating performance including if lower visitation or cost increases prevent the company from growing earnings. Boyne's operating results are highly seasonal, exposed to varying weather conditions and discretionary consumer spending. However, the rating reflects Boyne's strong position as one of the largest operators in the North American ski industry, operating ten mountain resorts across North America. The company has a well-diversified geographic footprint, and roughly 20%-25% of its revenue relates to non-snowsports activities, which helps to somewhat mitigate its exposure to weather and operating seasonality. The North American ski industry has high barriers to entry and has exhibited resiliency even during weak economic periods, including the 2007- 2009 recession. The rating also benefits from very good liquidity including a largely fixed rate debt structure and sizable cash balance that provides flexibility reinvest and execute the company's operating strategies.

Boyne's environmental risk exposure results from physical climate, water management, and natural capital risks. Physical climate risk is due to exposure to changing weather that could result from climate shifts and the reliance on cold weather activities. The geographic diversity of the company's properties is good but does not fully mitigate the physical climate risks. Water management risk reflects the need to access large quantities of water, which may require additional investment to ensure sufficient additional water availability and access rights going forward. Water availability may be challenging following periods of severe drought. Natural capital risk reflects that the company is responsible to properly operate and protect the vast amount of forest land and mountains. Energy needs are also meaningful.

Boyne's social risk profile reflects exposure to customer relations and human capital risk. Most of Boyne's workers at its mountains and resorts are hourly wage workers that tend to have high turnover. Additionally, staffing at expensive resort towns is also challenging due to lack of sufficient affordable housing for workers. Investments in dormitories and wages to attract and retain staff consume cash and can weaken margins. However, Boyne's geographic diversity and pricing power helps to partially mitigate this risk. Boyne experienced challenges keeping its facilities and resorts fully staffed in the past ski season, which negatively impacted its customer relations. Additionally, customer relations risk is due to the need to invest in facilities and maintain strong service offerings to sustain consumer demand. Boyne also has exposure to data security and customer privacy risk as the company has access to sensitive customer information such as credit card numbers and personal information.

Boyne's governance risk profile is linked primarily to risk related to financial policy and its controlled family ownership. Boyne has a reinvestment orientation to build long-term value. Large capital upgrades are usually funded with debt, which can add to leverage. However, Moody's expects leverage to fall when earnings from the investments are realized. Key man risk exists because the company is owned by the Kircher family. Board structure and policies creates credit risk as the composition of the nine member board of directors include four representatives from the controlling shareholders and management. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Boyne's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will remain below 5x over the next 12 to 18 months with earnings growth, despite the potential increase in debt from the DDTL draw. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Boyne will maintain very good liquidity over the next year including a sizable cash balance that provides good flexibility to meet debt service and execute the operating strategies.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to grow organically while sustaining a stable to higher EBITDA margin, debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0x, retained cash flow (RCF) -to-net debt exceeds 17.5%, and the company maintains very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x, or RCF-to-net debt falls below 7.5%. Weak reinvestment, visitation declines, or margin deterioration could also lead to a downgrade. In addition, if there is a material weakening of liquidity for any reason, or the company's financial policies become more aggressive, including undertaking a large debt-funded acquisition or the payment of dividends, the ratings could be downgraded. Additionally, the rating on the notes could be downgraded below the CFR if the level of secured debt increases including if there is material utilization of the DDTL.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Boyne USA, Inc, headquartered in Petoskey, Michigan, operates ten mountain resorts (four with golf courses) and two non-ski properties consisting of one attraction (Gatlinburg Sky Lift) and one hotel/convention center with a 45 hole golf course (the Inn at Bay Harbor). The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. Boyne is also family owned by the Kircher family, direct descendants of the founder. The company generated approximately $591 million revenue for the trailing twelve months ended on June 30, 2022.

