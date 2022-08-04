Moody's affirms Bracket Intermediate Holding Corp.'s B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Bracket Intermediate Holding Corp. (d/b/a Signant Health) including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B2 ratings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that Signant Health will remain highly concentrated in the niche medical research support services segment and will maintain high, but improving, financial leverage that is supported by good liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bracket Intermediate Holding Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bracket Intermediate Holding Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Signant Health's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's modest, albeit growing, size and scale within the niche medical research support services market. The company has a narrow focus on providing clinical trial technology and specialty services, specifically with its electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment ("eCOA") offering, to its customers, comprised mainly of large pharmaceutical firms and, to a lesser extent, contract research organizations. The rating is also constrained by Signant Health's high financial leverage of approximately 6 times for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as well as potential for aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership.

The ratings are supported by Signant Health's strong EBITDA margins, good revenue visibility provided by its backlog, as well as good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation aided by the asset-light business model. Signant Health's ratings are also supported by favorable market trends within the clinical outcome assessment market.

Moody's expects Signant Health to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2022, the company has approximately $84 million of cash on hand. Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow of approximately $30 million in the next 12 months, which includes mandatory first lien term loan amortization of approximately $6 million. Signant Health has access to a $66.7 million revolving credit facility, which expires in September 2023. Moody's expects the company will address the expiration of the revolving credit facility in the near-term. Moody's also forecasts the company to have ample cushion under the springing first lien net leverage covenant, if triggered.

ESG considerations are material to Signant Health's credit profile. With respect to governance considerations, Signant Health's financial policies under private equity ownership are expected to be aggressive, and that the company could incur additional debt to fund acquisitions if a suitable opportunity arose.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Signant Health's financial leverage will improve to the mid 5 times range over the next 12 to 18 months supported by modest earnings growth, but that the company will remain highly concentrated in the niche medical research support services segment.

Signant Health's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $66.7 million revolver expiring in September 2023 and $585 million term loan maturing in September 2025, is rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR. This reflects the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $230 million senior secured second lien term loan (not rated) maturing in December 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Signant Health exhibits sustained revenue and earnings growth. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company further improves upon its good liquidity position. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6 times on a Moody's basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences weakness in revenues or profitability. Ratings could also be downgraded if there was a deterioration in liquidity including negative free cash flow on a sustained basis. Lastly, ratings could be downgraded if the company undertakes material debt-financed shareholder initiatives or acquisitions.

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Bracket Intermediate Holding Corp. (dba "Signant Health") is a provider of medical research support services. The company offers data collection and storage, manages clinical trials, and provides training and certification services to pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations sponsoring or involved in the clinical trial of drugs. Signant Health generated net revenues of approximately $450 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Signant Health is owned by private equity firm Genstar.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

