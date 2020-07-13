Moody's affirms Braskem's Ba1 ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Braskem S.A. ("Braskem")'s Ba1 corporate family rating and
the Ba1 ratings on the foreign and local currency debt issuances of Braskem
Finance Ltd and Braskem America Finance Company, respectively,
fully guaranteed by Braskem S.A. The outlook for the ratings
was changed to negative from stable.
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: : Braskem S.A.
LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1
..Issuer: Braskem America Finance Company
USD 750 mm GTD Global Senior Unsecured notes due 2041, Affirmed
Ba1
..Issuer: Braskem Finance Ltd
USD 289 mm GTD Global Senior Unsecured notes due 2022, Affirmed
Ba1
USD 750 mm GTD Global Senior Unsecured notes due 2024, Affirmed
Ba1
USD 500 mm GTD Global Senior Unsecured notes (perpetual), Affirmed
Ba1
Outlook Actions:
.. Issuer:: Braskem S.A:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Braskem America Finance Company:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Braskem Finance Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in Braskem's ratings outlook to negative follows the
company's announcement on July 9th of an additional BRL1.6
billion ($300 million) provision related to a geological event
in Alagoas. The new provision include BRL850 million in possible
assistance measures for residents and BRL750 million in additional expenses
to fund the definitive shutdown of the salt mining activities in Maceió,
the operation management and the relocation of properties, among
others. The additional provision reduces the visibility over potential
future liabilities coming from the agreement Braskem ratified with authorities
on January 6th until a definitive agreement covering all social and environmental
aspects of the incident is reached.
While Braskem's robust financial position provides a good cushion
against the financial impact of the new provision, the additional
call on the company's liquidity comes at a time of strained credit
metrics due to the petrochemical downcycle, supply issues in Mexico
and uncertainties surrounding the full impact of coronavirus on the company's
operations and on the industry's downcycle in 2020-21.
The new provision adds to the existing BRL3.4 billion, bringing
total liabilities related to this incident to BRL5 billion. The
provisions do not immediately jeopardize Braskem's sound liquidity since
the payments will likely be made in installments in the coming years,
but reduce the company's cushion to ride through the downcycle.
At the end of March 2020, Braskem had total cash of BRL12.3
billion, plus a $1 billion (BRL5.2 billion) committed
credit facility that was fully drawn in April, and only BRL5.2
billion in debt coming due until the end of 2021, including Mexico's
debt.
Braskem's credit quality remains mainly supported by its large cash
position, lack of financial covenants that could threaten the company's
short-term liquidity amid a rising leverage, and track record
of positive free cash flow generation even under adverse market conditions.
Moreover, the company announced measures to reduce costs and cash
outflows during the pandemic -- namely a 10% reduction in
fixed costs, the reduction of capital spending to $600 million
from $721 million and suspension of dividend payments for 2020.
Still, with the resurgence of the uncertainties related to the liabilities
of Alagoas, continued supply issues in Mexico and Pemex' rising
delinquency on the liquidated damages payments (currently at $40
million), Braskem's cushion to withstand the industry's
weakness in the next few years is diminishing. Low used capacity
levels in Mexico are preventing the formal physical and financial completion
of the project-finance and led to the issuance of a letter of credit
to cover an equity call of $200 million for Braskem.
Braskem's adjusted gross leverage peaked at close to 9.0x
at the end of March 2020 (including Mexico's project finance debt) as
a consequence of the translation of Brazilian real's depreciation
to debt and weaker downcycle EBITDA. Gross debt will rise further
during 2020 with the withdrawal of Braskem's committed facility
in April 2020. But adjusted gross leverage will decline to around
5.0-6.0x by early-2021 as the company repays
the facility, and while EBITDA catches up with the depreciated currency
and improves with current petrochemical spreads, and additional
volumes coming from the new polypropylene plant in the US and the fast
track solution to increase capacity utilization in Mexico. Low
oil prices have flattened the industry's ethylene cost curve,
supporting low feedstock costs and higher spreads for Braskem's
mostly naphtha-based Brazilian operations in 2020 and helping offset
lower short-term demand. But, long-term industry
fundamentals still point to an oversupply and downcycle that will strain
prices for polyethylene, polypropylene and basic chemicals.
As such, if the depth of the strain on global demand and prices
for Braskem's key products make current naphtha-based spreads
less sustainable, Braskem's leverage ratios would remain under
stress without an asset sale or another external liquidity event.
We will assess the evolution of Braskem's current operating environment,
particularly the trend of oil prices, resin prices and foreign exchange
rate, and the company's ability to increase its financial
flexibility and generate positive free cash flow during 2020. A
reversal in the current deleverage and positive free cash flow generation
trend would lead to additional negative rating actions in the next few
quarters.
Braskem's Ba1 rating continues to be supported by its size as the
largest petrochemical company in Brazil and in the Americas in terms of
production capacity of resins, with historically above-industry-average
operating margins because of high capacity utilization rates, long-term
client relationships and product customization. The rating also
reflects the company's dominant market position in Brazil and its geographic
diversification, with operations in the US, Mexico and Europe.
Finally, the company's sizable cash position, track record
of positive free cash flow generation even under adverse market conditions
and liability management initiatives support its adequate liquidity and
are additional positive credit considerations.
The rating is constrained by the sharp deterioration in credit metrics
since late 2019, weak industry conditions globally stemming from
the coronavirus outbreak and global overcapacity as well as the company's
high exposure to the volatility of petrochemical spreads. The rating
also considers the dependence on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
- PETROBRAS (PETROBRAS, Ba2 stable) and Petroleos Mexicanos
(PEMEX, Ba2 negative) for the supply of naphtha and ethane in Brazil
and Mexico, respectively. Additional credit concerns include
the current supply issues with Pemex in Mexico, potential additional
liabilities related to Alagoas and Braskem's shareholders intention
to divest the business.
The negative outlook reflects the significant overhangs on Braskem's
credit quality coming from the incident in Alagoas and the supply issues
in Mexico at a time of weakened operations and credit metrics.
The outlook also reflects our expectations that Braskem's credit
metrics will remain weak for its rating category in the next 12-18
months, but that the company will continue to prudently manage liquidity
to preserve its credit profile through the downcycle.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if Braskem's liquidity profile deteriorates
because of additional material liabilities from litigations and class
actions, weaker than anticipated sales volumes or petrochemical
spreads that results in higher leverage or cash burn, or more aggressive
financial policies, including dividend payout consistently above
the minimum level established by the law. Furthermore, negative
rating pressure could result from weaker operating results on a sustained
basis or persistently high leverage through the cycle, with total
adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.5x or above and retained cash flow/total
debt lower than 15% (3.4% for the 12 months ended
March 2020) on a sustained basis.
An upgrade of Braskem's rating is unlikely in the short-term,
but the rating outlook could be stabilized if the company resolves the
current overhangs related to Alagoas and Mexico, while improving
its liquidity, financial flexibility and credit metrics.
Longer term, the rating could be upgraded if Braskem shows a continued
track record of a conservative financial policy, maintaining sound
liquidity and positive free cash flow generation. Quantitatively,
an upgrade would also require leverage (as measured by total adjusted
debt/EBITDA) sustained below 3.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic resins (polyethylene,
polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride) in the Americas, with an annual
production capacity of 8.9 million tons. Braskem also has
a production capacity of 10.5 million tons of basic petrochemicals
such as ethylene, propylene and gasoline, among others;
and about 500 thousand tons of caustic soda, EDC and chlorine.
For the 12 months ended March 2020, the company reported consolidated
net revenue of BRL52 billion ($12.6 billion), with
EBITDA margin of 11%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
