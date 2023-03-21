Moody's affirms Breitling's B2 CFR following CHF205 million euro equivalent TLB add-on; outlook stable

Paris, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) on Breitling Holdings S.a r.l. (Breitling or the company). Moody's has also affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on the EUR890 million backed senior secured term loan B and the CHF90 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) raised by Breitling Financing S.a r.l. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 instrument rating to the euro equivalent CHF205 million add-on to the backed senior secured term loan B. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

CHF130 million out of euro equivalent CHF205 million of the add-on proceeds will be used to partially fund Partners Group's acquisition of a majority stake in Breitling from CVC. Partners Group and co-investors participating via Partners Group vehicles increased their stake in the company from around 25% to 66% while CVC, co-investors participating via CVC vehicles and management own the remaining 34%. The remaining CHF75 million will stay with the company and be used to cover related fees and expenses with some cash overfunding. As part of the deal, the CHF90 million RCF is also being upsized to CHF115 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed euro equivalent CHF205 million TLB add-on will increase Breitling's debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) ratio from 5.0x as of LTM September 2022 to 5.5x as of FY2023 (fiscal year end is March). This is still within the triggers set for Breitling's B2 rating and Moody's expects leverage to come down to below 5x by FY2024 driven by growth in EBITDA.

The rating affirmation reflects the company's strong performance since covid-19 and Moody's expectation that the company will continue to reduce its leverage through EBITDA growth coming from ongoing strong operating performance, solid growth prospects in retail and e-commerce, as well as the company's good pipeline of new products. Moody's also expects Breitling's operating performance will be supported by the company's expansion in China, in the super luxury watch segment and in ladies' watches, which are currently underrepresented at Breitling. Moody's expects Breitling will continue to generate EBITDA of around CHF294 – CHF335 million for FY2024 and FY2025 and free cash flow of around CHF23 – CHF88 million FY2024 and FY2025.

Moody's views the company's aggressive financial policy as a governance risk under Moody's ESG framework. This transaction is an illustration of a leveraged buyout of the existing shareholder CVC. At the same time, the recent shareholder change reinforces the commitment of the controlling shareholder, Partners Group, in the company's growth and profitability prospects.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Breitling to maintain good liquidity with a cash balance of around CHF185 million proforma this transaction, access to an undrawn CHF115 million RCF maturing in 2028 and positive free cash flow generation. There are no significant debt maturities until 2028.

The RCF is subject to a springing net senior secured leverage covenant of 9.0x if drawings exceed 40%, which provides ample headroom compared to a net senior secured leverage of 4.1x at the transaction's closing. Moody's does not expect the RCF to be drawn over the next 18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The holding company Breitling Financing S.a r.l. is the issuer of the CHF115 million RCF, the EUR890 million backed senior secured term loan B and the euro equivalent CHF205 million add-on. These debt instruments are guaranteed by the parent holding company Breitling Holdings S.a r.l. along with domestic and foreign subsidiaries, which together generate at least 70% of Breitling's reported EBITDA. The RCF and the backed senior secured term loan B are secured by share pledges and material intercompany receivables.

The B2 rating on the RCF and the backed senior secured term loan B is in line with the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. The B2-PD PDR is in line with the B2 CFR assuming a 50% recovery rate typical for a capital structure comprising bank debt with loose covenants.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Breitling will continue its strong operating performance, leading to a decline in its Moody's-adjusted leverage below 5.0x by fiscal 2024, supported by continued expansion of its network, new product launches and the company's strategic initiatives to grow in retail, e-commerce, the super luxury segment, ladies' watches and China. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that Breitling will generate sustained positive FCF, maintain good liquidity and prudently manage shareholder distributions with no detriment to the company's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Breitling's Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and its FCF generation (as adjusted by Moody's) becomes significantly stronger with a FCF to debt ratio trending towards high-single digits. Before a rating upgrade, the company has to demonstrate a more balanced and predictable financial policy.

Ratings can be downgraded if Breitling's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases and stays sustainably at above 6.0x, as a result of a deviation from operating forecasts, debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions. Negative pressure could also build if the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF becomes negative or if liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Breitling is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of luxury watches. In December 2022, Partners Group increased its investment in Breitling alongside reinvestment by CVC and management for an enterprise value of around CHF4.2 billion.

The company generated CHF784 million of net sales and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of CHF217 million for last twelve months ended 30 September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Juvereya Shoab

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

