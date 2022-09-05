Moody's affirms Bright Food's ratings; revises outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, September 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (Bright Food), and the company's ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating of Bright Food International Ltd. (BFI) and the Baa3 senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Bright Food Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by BFI.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook for all ratings to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Bright Food's debt leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will remain elevated at around 8x-9x over the next 12-18 months, primarily driven by the weakening revenue and profitability of its property business," says Lina Choi, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Bright Food's core food and agriculture business operations will remain stable, and the company will continue to receive a high level of support from the Shanghai municipal government, and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable).

BFI's negative outlook follows that of its parent Bright Food given it has a close linkage with its parent as it holds most of Bright Food's overseas business and accounts for a significant portion of Bright Food's core business.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bright Food's Baa2 issuer rating is underpinned by its ba2 BCA and Moody's assessment of the company's high likelihood of support from and high level of dependence on the Shanghai municipal government, and ultimately, the Government of China, in times of need. Such an assessment results in a rating that is three notches above the company's BCA.

The high support assessment reflects Bright Food's important role to ensuring stable food supply and safety, as well as performing other policy functions in Shanghai; its status as a key platform for consolidating state-owned businesses; its 100% ultimate ownership by the Shanghai municipal government; the track record of recurring government support and Shanghai municipal government's strong ability to provide support; the high reputational risk for the Shanghai government and ultimately the Chinese government if Bright Food defaults, due to its status as a major state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Shanghai.

The high level of dependence reflects the fact that Bright Food and the Chinese government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Bright Food's BCA of ba2 reflects the company's highly diversified business portfolio; the low demand risk and stable profit margins of its core food and agriculture businesses; the strong market positions of several key products in regional markets; and its strong access to funding.

However, Bright Food's credit strength is constrained by the company's modest financial profile and exposure to the cyclical property business.

Bright Food's adjusted debt/EBITDA was weak at 7.7x in 2021. Its adjusted EBITDA dropped by 6% year on year due to lower margins in the food and agriculture businesses, primarily because of rising raw material costs. The company's adjusted debt remained at high level of RMB96 billion despite a slight reduction from its property segment, contributing to the rise in debt leverage in 2021.

Moody's expects Bright Food's leverage to materially rise to over 9.0x in 2022 as EBITDA reduces due to the impact of Shanghai's lockdowns during the second quarter of 2022 and the property market downturn. The leverage will likely decline but remain elevated at around 8x-9x in 2023 as Bright Food's Shanghai-based businesses recover from the lockdown. However, such level of debt leverage is weak for its ba2 BCA.

Bright Food's property business negatively affects the group's credit quality especially under the current market downturn. Moody's expects that its property business' revenue and EBITDA will remain weak in 2022 and 2023, despite the debt associated with this segment decreasing modestly as the company continues to curb land purchases and gradually reduces its property exposure. The revenue and contracted sales of Bright Real Estate declined by 21.2% and 73.2% respectively in the first half (1H) of 2022 versus the same period last year.

Nevertheless, Bright Food's core food and agriculture businesses, which Moody's estimates to account for 80% of Bright Food's total revenue and 66% of adjusted EBITDA in 2021, will remain stable, benefiting from high business diversification and strong market positions. In addition, most of Bright Food's products, such as dairy, meat, grains, and vegetables, are necessities and have low demand risk.

Bright Food's internal cash sources, including a RMB23 billion cash balance as of the end of June 2022, projected operating cash flow and the highly liquid financial investment, are adequate to cover the short-term debt repayment and committed capital spending of around RMB10 billion per year, over the next 12-18 months. In addition, Moody's expects Bright Food to maintain its sound access to domestic bank loan and bond markets for refinancing given its state-owned background.

BFI's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of parental support from Bright Food. Moody's assessment of parental support considers BFI's 100% ownership by Bright Food, its close linkage with and strategic importance to Bright Food, Bright Food's track record of providing support to BFI, and the high reputational risk for the parent and the government if BFI were to default.

BFI's standalone credit strength is underpinned by its diversified geographic and business profile, strong brand awareness and leading local market share in certain sub-segments. On the other hand, BFI's standalone credit profile is constrained by its modest financial profile, its small scale and focus on downstream business, which is more exposed to the rise in raw material costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bright Food's and BFI's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term given the negative outlook.

Moody's could revise Bright Food's outlook to stable if its business and financial profile materially improves, for example, by effective deleveraging in its property business, or stronger revenue and earnings growth in its food and agriculture businesses. Credit metrics indicative of a stable outlook include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 7.0x-7.5x on a sustained basis.

Bright Food's rating could be downgraded if the likelihood of government support for Bright Food decreases or Bright Food's BCA further weakens.

Bright Food's BCA would be downgraded if the company's financial profile does not improve materially, or the company undertakes large-scale debt-funded expansion, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA stays above 7.5x for a prolonged period.

BFI's rating outlook could return to stable if Bright Food's outlook is revised to stable, and BFI maintains a stable credit profile.

BFI's rating would be downgraded if Bright Food's rating is downgraded or BFI's standalone credit profile weakens. Credit metrics indicative of a weakening in BFI's standalone credit profile include Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt falling below 10% and Moody's-adjusted debt/capitalization exceeding 65%.

The principal methodologies used in rating Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. were Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating Bright Food International Ltd. and Bright Food Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Incorporated in China and headquartered in Shanghai, Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. is ultimately fully owned by the Shanghai municipal government. It is one of the largest food and agricultural conglomerates in China.

Bright Food International Ltd. (BFI) was established in 2011. The company is fully owned by Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. BFI is the major operating and financing platform of Bright Food's overseas investments.

