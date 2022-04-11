Moody's affirms BrightView's B1 CFR, assigns B1 to senior secured credit facilities; changes outlook to negative

$1.5 billion of debt securities rated

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed BrightView Landscapes, LLC's (BrightView) B1 Corporate Family Rating and B1-PD Probability of Default rating. Moody's also assigned a B1 to the company's new senior secured credit facilities. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

Proceeds from the proposed $1.2 billion term loan will be used to repay the company's existing $1 billion term loan due 2025, pay transaction fees and for general corporate purposes. The company also plans to upsize the revolving credit facility from $260 million to $300 million.

"The ratings affirmation and negative outlook are driven by BrightView's increase in financial leverage and margin compression. The company has also recently prioritized share repurchases, including using debt to fund a portion it its share buybacks, which has limited the company's ability to repay debt. BrightView's ability to strengthen profitability and de-lever toward 5.0x (Moody's adjusted debt to-EBITDA) will be key considerations during our outlook period," said Justin Remsen, Assistant Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BrightView Landscapes, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: BrightView Landscapes, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BrightView Landscapes, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BrightView Landscapes' B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's solid market position as the leading service provider of commercial landscaping and snow removal services in the US. BrightView's high level of recurring revenue provides stability and predictability of operating results, outside unusual weather patterns that may negatively affect snow removal maintenance services (about 10% of overall revenue). The rating also reflects BrightView's limited business verticals, integration risk from its growth through acquisition strategy (mainly tuck ins), and low profit margin. For fiscal year end September 2022 and 2023, we forecast leverage (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) to decline to 5.5x and near 5x, respectively.

BrightView's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 is supported by an improved liquidity profile following the refinancing, including a $300 million pro forma cash balance as of December 31, 2021, proposed $300 million revolving credit facility, $225 in receivables financing (with capacity to $250 million), and demonstrated free cash flow generation through various economic cycles. Moody's expects free cash flow generation of $75 million per year in fiscal 2022 and 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if BrightView's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 5x, profitability does not improve, retained cash flow to net debt at 10% or below, or liquidity deteriorates.

The ratings could be upgraded if BrightView's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage approaches 3.5x, profitability improve meaningfully, retained cash flow to net debt approaches 20%, and the company demonstrates a commitment to conservative financial policies.

BrightView Landscapes, LLC, a subsidiary of BrightView Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of landscape maintenance, enhancements, development, and snow removal services. BrightView is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

