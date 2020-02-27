Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Brink's Company (The) Related Research Credit Opinion: The Brink's Company: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Brink's Company (The) Issuer In-Depth: The Brink's Company: Continued pursuit of debt-funded M&A unlikely to have a lasting impact on key metrics Rating Action: Moody's affirms Brink's CFR at Ba1, Sr. Unsecured notes at Ba2; outlook revised to stable Issuer Comment: Brink's Company (The): Brink’s planned acquisition of Dunbar is credit negative Rating Action: Moody's affirms Brink's CFR at Ba1, sr uns at Ba2 following G4S acquisition announcement; outlook revised to negative 27 Feb 2020 New York, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed The Brink's Company's ("Brink's") Ba1 Corporate Family rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating ("PDR") and Ba2 senior unsecured ratings. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The ratings outlook was revised to negative from stable. Yesterday, Brink's announced it has agreed to purchase from G4S plc ("G4S") certain cash solutions businesses for GBP660 million in cash. Brink's will acquire the G4Si global logistics division and cash-in-transit operations mostly in Europe and Asia, but will not acquire G4S's cash solutions businesses in the US, UK and certain other countries. Brink's expects to close and fund the acquisition in several stages over the course of 2020. Brink's estimates the acquired businesses will have 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA (as defined by Brink's, before anticipated cost reduction targets) of over GBP650 million and around GBP100 million, respectively. RATINGS RATIONALE "Brink's acquisition of certain G4S businesses will expand its already leading cash-in-transit and secured logistics capabilities to more countries and for additional customers, but leverage will be elevated while it integrates the wide array of geographically diverse assets," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. The Ba1 CFR reflects Brink's market leadership across a number of security related services, its geographic diversification and Moody's expectations for mid-single-digit percent organic revenue growth (before currency translation impacts). Moody's anticipates Brink's may add around $1 billion of incremental debt to purchase the G4S cash solutions businesses, driving debt to EBITDA of about 3.3 times as of December 31, 2019 to around 4.2 times pro forma for $1 billion of additional debt and $100 million of acquired EBITDA. However, Moody's anticipates financial leverage will return to below 3.5 times in 2021, driven by mid-single-digit percent organic revenue growth (before currency translation impacts), EBITA margin expansion to approaching 13% from about 11% at December 31, 2019, the achievement of approximately $20 million of planned G4S merger-related cost reductions and debt repayment. All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments, unless otherwise noted. Growth and profit rate expansion should be driven by higher-profit new products, ongoing expense management initiatives and lower operating costs enabled by efficiency-oriented investments, including single-driver vehicles. However, expenses associated with the debt-financed G4S acquisition, including transaction fees and integration costs, and elevated capital expenditures in growth and efficiency investments will pressure and limit free cash flow. Revenue growth could be limited by volume and pricing pressure and currency translation impacts. Additional factors pressuring volumes and profitability include the growth of non-cash payment methods, volatile retail expenditures and diamond and jewelry shipments, structural cost issues (pensions) and pricing pressure given a challenging banking industry environment. International operations account for the majority of revenues and preponderance of profits, notably in volatile markets including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, but the company's debt is denominated in US dollars. Moody's considers Brink's environmental and social risks as limited. There are reputational risks attendant to possible use of firearms by its employees during occasional criminal incidents. We consider Brink's financial strategies transparent, consistent with other publicly-traded companies, but aggressive and opportunistic. Brink's is an active acquirer of related businesses, generally using debt proceeds to fund its purchases. The company has also boosted cash returns to shareholders over the past few years. We anticipate additional debt financed acquisitions in the future, although not of the scale of G4S and not within the next 12 months, as well as growth capital investments. However, Brink's has indicated it will seek to maintain net debt to EBITDA (as defined by the company) below 3 times. The downgrade of the SGL rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 is driven by the burden of the large cash-funded acquisition on Brink's existing committed liquidity sources. The SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects Moody's assessment of Brink's overall liquidity as adequate. Although Brink's has not yet announced the sources of financing for the G4S asset purchases, Moody's assumes the company will seek additional permanent financing sources. In the meanwhile, Brink's could use some combination of its $311 million of unrestricted cash and around $800 million available under its $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) due 2024 as of December 31, 2019, as well as around $150 million of anticipated free cash flow in 2020, to fund the acquisition. There is also $40 million of annual required term debt amortization. If Moody's anticipates Brink's cannot or will not seek additional permanent financing sources to improve its liquidity profile by, for instance, regaining access to a large portion of its $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility, the liquidity and credit ratings could be downgraded. The company must comply with financial covenants applicable to its secured indebtedness, including maximum net leverage and minimum interest coverage tests (as defined in the secured facility agreement); Moody's expects Brink's will comfortably comply with the tests over the next year. The Ba2 senior unsecured rating reflects the Ba1-PD PDR and a loss given default assessment of LGD5, reflecting effective subordination to all the secured debt, including the $1 billion revolver and $770 million of term loans (unrated) due 2024 outstanding as of December 31, 2019. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic subsidiaries of the company. The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's concerns that weaker than expected financial results, greater cost or time to achieve cost reduction targets or additional debt-funded acquisitions could cause Brink's financial leverage to remain elevated in 2021 and beyond. The ratings outlook could be revised to stable if Moody's anticipates profit rate expansion, free cash flow growth, an improved liquidity profile and debt to EBITDA below 3.5 times. Higher ratings are possible if an extended improvement in financial performance through consistent revenue and earnings growth and material free cash flow generation becomes adequate to fund Brink's acquisition and growth investments. Moody's could upgrade the ratings if it anticipates Brink's will sustain: 1) debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times; 2) EBITA to interest expense above 4 times; 3) free cash flow to debt exceeding 10%; 4) balanced financial policies; and 5) a low proportion of secured to total debt. A downgrade of the ratings is possible if Moody's anticipates: 1) debt to EBITDA sustained above 3.5 times; 2) declines in EBITA margins; 3) weak or no free cash flow growth; 4) diminished liquidity; or 5) more aggressive financial policies, including the use of debt proceeds to increase shareholder returns. ..Issuer: Brink's Company (The) .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1 .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD .... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5) .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2 .... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), headquartered in Richmond, VA, provides security-related services on a global basis. Services include cash-in-transit, secure transportation of valuables, ATM servicing, payment services, guarding and related logistics. Moody's expects revenue of over $3.5 billion (without the businesses acquired from G4S) in 2020. G4S plc (unrated) is a publicly-traded multinational security services company headquartered in London, England. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Edmond DeForest

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



