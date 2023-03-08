Moody's affirms British Airways Ba2 CFR and changes outlook to stable from negative

London, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed British Airways, Plc's (British Airways or the company) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR). Moody's has also affirmed the respective ratings assigned to the senior classes of three of four outstanding aircraft pass-through trust financings that benefit British Airways, upgraded the series 2013-1 Class A to A3 from Baa2 and upgraded each of the three respective junior class ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. The outlook on British Airways and each pass-through trust financing was changed to stable from negative.

Today's rating action reflects:

• The company's strong recovery in volumes, yields and profitability during 2022

• Expected further growth in volumes, revenues and operating profit in 2023 leading to Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA reducing below 5.0x in the next 12-18 months

• Continued solid demand and pricing, although with risks to margins driven by economic pressures

The affirmations of the senior class ratings of the pass-through trust certificates reflect Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral in each transaction to the company's route network. Additionally, Moody's estimates of the peak loans-to-value for each class in each transaction provide sufficient equity cushion for the currently assigned ratings. The upgrades of the 2013-1 Class A, the 2018-1 Class A, the 2019-1 Class A and the 2021 Class B reflect improvements in their respective equity cushions, which we expect to continue to increase because of the larger quarterly amortization payments under the full payout lease structures of British Airways pass through trust certificate financings.

In addition, Moody's has corrected the display on its website to reflect that the issuers of the Series 2013-1 Class A Pass Through Certificates and Class B Pass Through Certificates are British Airways Pass Through Trust 2013-1A and British Airways Pass Through Trust 2013-1B, respectively. Also, the outlook previously assigned incorrectly to Speedbird 2013 Limited has been applied to British Airways Pass Through Trust 2013-1A and British Airways Pass Through Trust 2013-1B. Current ratings and rating history for Pass Through Certificates, Series 2013-1 are not affected by this update. Class B Pass Through Certificates matured in 2020.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL474478 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

British Airways' Ba2 CFR reflects the company's: (1) strong brand and competitive position on profitable routes and key airports; and an extensive global network; (2) high margins prior to the pandemic and substantial cost savings implemented since; (3) high importance within International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG – Ba2, stable) and if required, assumed financial support from IAG; (4) effective management of the company through the pandemic and strong volume and pricing growth in 2022; and (5) strong recovery of key transatlantic routes which have the potential to remain more resilient than the overall market given their wealthier customer demographic.

It also reflects the company's (1) exposure to corporate travel which is likely to take longer to recover from the pandemic than leisure travel; (2) high fuel costs and inflation across labour and other costs which the company may not be able to fully pass through; (3) risks that the current strong yield environment will weaken significantly reflecting macro-economic pressures; (4) operating challenges across the wider aviation ecosystem to deliver the expected passenger volumes over peak periods.

British Airways has demonstrated a strong recovery from the pandemic in 2022, with passenger volumes in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) reaching 78% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter, returning to substantial operating profits, albeit still below pre-pandemic levels, from the third quarter, and with Moody's-adjusted leverage reducing to 7.5x by December 2022. Booking trends are currently positive from both volume and yield perspectives. In common with the rest of the industry, British Airways is continuing to experience a robust price environment, enabling it to pass on a large of fuel and other cost increases. This is driven by strong pent-up demand, excess savings post-pandemic, capacity discipline and a customer demographic relatively less affected by inflation than the wider population. Whilst the market is vulnerable to a weakening of yields, Moody's expects that the strong price environment has more to run, through the summer peak in 2023, even though it may not fully match the pricing seen in the third quarter of 2022.

As a result Moody's forecasts that in 2023 British Airways will grow volumes to 92% of pre-pandemic levels, increase operating profit to Â£1.0 billion (from Â£0.3 billion in 2022) and reduce adjusted leverage to 5.2x, significantly helped by a stronger first half of 2023 compared to 2022 when the company incurred an operating loss of Â£376 million. Moody's expects the yield environment to weaken gradually, although through 2024 the company will benefit from higher volumes and potentially lower fuel costs to mitigate this. Profitability is highly sensitive to price and cost variations and the company will need to continue to actively manage pricing, navigate pay settlement discussions and control the wider cost base to maintain margins. However Moody's considers that in the longer term the company remains well placed to recover its pre-pandemic operating profit levels.

LIQUIDITY

British Airways has good liquidity, totalling Â£5.5 billion as at December 2022, and comprising cash of Â£2.5 billion, Â£2.1 billion undrawn general facilities and Â£0.9 billion committed aircraft financing facilities. The general facilities include a $1.346 billion RCF due March 2025, with the option to extend by a further year at lenders' discretion, and a Â£1 billion undrawn facility partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance due November 2026. Total liquidity represents almost 40% of Moody's forecast turnover for 2023. In addition British Airway's liquidity may potentially be supported by funds at the IAG Holdco level if required. Total cash held at IAG Holdco and other non-airline group companies amounted to around €3.2 billion as at December 2022.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to grow passenger volumes towards pre-pandemic levels, with margins remaining stable or improving as volumes and continued strong yields offset the effects of cost inflation. The outlook assumes that the company will reduce leverage to below 5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis over the next 12-18 months whilst preserving strong liquidity, and that no debt financed acquisitions occur that would materially increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces well below 4x on a sustainable basis, with Moody's-adjusted RCF / debt increasing towards 20%, and operating margins increasing above 10%. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain strong liquidity including a material proportion of balance sheet cash.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage does not reduce sustainably below 5x, or if Moody's-adjusted RCF / debt reduces sustainably towards 10%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company fails to improve operating margins, or if liquidity weakens materially.

In addition, a material increase in IAG's debt levels or a substantial deterioration of the operating performance of IAG's other airline subsidiaries could put negative pressure on British Airways' ratings.

Any combination of future changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of British Airways, unexpected changes in its fleet that de-emphasizes the models in the EETC transactions or unexpected material changes in the market value of the aircraft could cause Moody's to change its ratings of the Certificates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating British Airways, Plc was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. The principal methodologies used in rating British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2021-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2021-1B and British Airways Pass Through Trust 2013-1A were Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56462, and Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Harmondsworth, UK, British Airways is the UK's largest international scheduled airline and Europe's third-largest airline carrier in terms of revenues. In 2022 the company reported revenues and operating profit before exceptional items of Â£11 billion and Â£303 million, respectively.

Following the merger with Iberia, Lineas Aereas de Espana, S.A. Operadora in January 2011, British Airways reports as part of IAG, which is incorporated as a Spanish company, with its shares trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Spanish Stock Exchanges.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL474478 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved British Airways, Plc credit ratings is Sven Reinke, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group , JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2021-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2021-1B, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2013-1A credit ratings is Jonathan Kanarek, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sven Reinke

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

