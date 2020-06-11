Moody's affirms Broadcom's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings; outlook stable

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom") and Broadcom Technologies Inc. ("Broadcom Technologies"), including the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Broadcom and Broadcom Technologies and Broadcom's P-3 commercial paper rating. In addition, Moody's assigned a stable outlook to Broadcom. Broadcom Technologies outlook remains stable.

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: Broadcom Inc.

.Senior Unsecured Notes: Affirmed Baa3

.Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper: Affirmed P-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Broadcom Inc.

.Outlook: Assigned Stable

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: Broadcom Technologies Inc.

.Senior Unsecured Notes: Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Broadcom Technologies Inc.

.Outlook: Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Broadcom's steady financial performance in the recently-reported fiscal second quarter (ended May 3, 2020) despite the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting contraction in global economic activity. Broadcom's steady performance reflects exposure to continuing secular growth drivers like cloud data center spending, which serve to offset some of the weakness in consumer and general business spending due to the global economic recession. The affirmation also reflects Broadcom's diverse revenue base, which is resilient to potential future negative demand shocks over the next year.

Revenue volatility is generally limited due to Broadcom's broad semiconductor chip portfolio. The company's mission-critical software product lines for large enterprises, which are sold under multi-year contracts, provides a base of recurring revenues. Broadcom's extensive semiconductor chip portfolio is sold into diverse end markets spanning consumer, cloud data center, enterprise, and telecommunications service providers, which tends to blunt revenue declines in any single end market. The credit profile benefits from Broadcom's modest capital intensity, which supports free cash flow ("FCF") generation, and excellent liquidity supported by a large cash balance and the undrawn $5 billion revolving credit facility.

Broadcom's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's considerable scale, with leading market positions in several product areas, including certain mainframe software development tools, radiofrequency filters for smartphones, and connectivity chipsets. Moreover, Broadcom has committed to following a conservative financial philosophy, using FCF to reduce debt and to build cash in advance of future acquisitions, which should allow Broadcom to pursue its acquisition program and yet maintain modest leverage over time. The acquisition of Symantec Corp.'s Enterprise business ("Enterprise") on November 4, 2019 added a strong portfolio of cybersecurity products to complement Broadcom's software portfolio. The diversified end markets and the fab-lite operating model provide stability to revenue and FCF (after dividends) over the long term. Still, given the execution risks integrating Enterprise and the exposure to the cyclical Semiconductor market (70% of revenues), the high financial leverage of 4.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA (twelve months ended May 3, 2020) limits financial flexibility.

The stable outlook (held by Broadcom Technologies Inc.) reflects Moody's expectation of a near term decline in end market demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and Semiconductor market in calendar year 2020. With the global recession, Moody's expects that adjusted leverage will increase during 2020 due to declining revenues and EBITDA. Moody's anticipates that after the abatement of the pandemic and a recovery in end market demand, revenues and the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will gradually recover in calendar year 2021. Once the market rebounds, Moody's expects that Broadcom will progress in capturing the cost synergies from the Enterprise acquisition and will prioritize debt reduction such that the company will be on-track to reducing adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3.5x by the end of the fiscal year ending November 2, 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The semiconductor sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer and enterprise demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Broadcom's credit profile, including its exposure to a global supply chain, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Broadcom remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Broadcom's ratings are supported by governance considerations, specifically Broadcom's stated intention of curtailing share repurchases to direct free cash flow to build cash or to repay debt. Broadcom is a public company with a broad investor base and an independent board of directors.

Moody's expects that Broadcom will maintain an excellent liquidity profile, maintaining cash of at least $3 billion ($9.2 billion as of May 3, 2020). Liquidity is also supported by strong cash flow generation, as Broadcom generated $5.2 billion of FCF (Moody's adjusted, after dividends of $5.x billion) over the twelve months ended May 3, 2020. Although near term FCF generation may weaken due to reduced end market demand, Broadcom's flexible cost structure based on the fab-lite manufacturing business model and large base of recurring software subscription revenues from the Infrastructure Software business (30% of revenues for quarter ended May 3, 2020) should allow Broadcom to generate significant levels of FCF over the next year.

Broadcom also maintains a $2 billion commercial paper (CP) program (immaterial amounts outstanding as of May 3, 2020). The CP program is backstopped by Broadcom's $5 billion senior unsecured revolver due May 2024 (fully available as of May 3, 2020), which has same day availability with no requirement of material adverse change representations prior to borrowings. The revolver is governed by a single financial maintenance covenant: maximum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x (as defined in the credit agreement). Moody's expects that Broadcom will remain well in compliance with this covenant.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The ratings could be upgraded if Broadcom successfully integrates Enterprise, capturing the projected $1 billion in cost synergies, and reduces debt to about $37 billion; maintains EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) above 50%; and demonstrates a track record of maintaining leverage below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, excluding projected cost synergies) with its acquisitions.

The ratings could be downgraded if Broadcom does not make steady progress in reducing leverage to the low 3x level following the recovery from the economic recession; engages in further debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases such that Moody's expects that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will remain above 3.5x; encounters significant operating disruption with the integration of Enterprise; or sustains a material decline in organic revenue growth.

Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs, develops, manufactures and sells a broad array of analog/mixed-signal semiconductor components for wireless communications, storage, wired infrastructure, and industrial and automotive electronics, and, with the acquisition of Enterprise and CA, Inc. ("CA"), provides enterprise security software and information technology ("IT") management software for mainframe and distributed computing systems.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Terrence Dennehy, CFA

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

