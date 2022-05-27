Moody's affirms Broadcom's ratings and changes outlook to stable on VMware bid

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom) and Broadcom Technologies Inc (BTI) and revised the outlook on both Broadcom and BTI to stable from positive following the announcement that Broadcom intends to acquire VMware, Inc. (VMware) for approximately $61 billion.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Broadcom Inc.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Broadcom Technologies Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Broadcom Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Broadcom Technologies Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Consideration will be comprised of $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom stock, with the shareholder election subject to proration, such that the VMware shares will be exchanged for 50% cash and 50% Broadcom stock. Broadcom will also assume VMware's $8 billion of net debt. Broadcom expects the transaction to close during the fiscal year ending October 29, 2023. The merger agreement includes a provision permitting VMware and its board of directors to actively solicit and consider acquisition proposals from alternate parties until July 5, 2022.

Broadcom has obtained $32 billion of committed debt financing. Michael Dell (40% shareholder of VMware) and Silver Lake Partners (10% shareholder) have signed agreements to vote in favor of the acquisition so long as the VMware board of directors continues to support Broadcom's offer.

The acquisition will increase Broadcom's scale, with proforma annual revenues of over $40 billion, and diversify revenues, with software revenues increasing to nearly half of total proforma revenues from about 23% for the fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2022. VMware will provide a complementary software product portfolio with a leading market position in server virtualization software, with high penetration in large enterprise customers, and a portfolio infrastructure software products that support their customers' mission-critical operations. Broadcom's software segment serves a similar large enterprise customer base, including most of the Fortune 500, which should provide for cross-sell over time. VMware has over 500,000 customers and more than 1,100 technology partners and over 4,500 active cloud, hyperscaler and managed service provider partners providing additional distribution channels for Broadcom's software products.

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage may increase significantly upon closing of the acquisition. Assuming Broadcom uses the entire $32 billion of committed debt financing to fund the acquisition, leverage would increase from just under 2.5x debt to EBITDA (12 months ended May 1, 2022, Moody's adjusted) to around 4x (12 months ended May 1, 2022, proforma combined, excluding anticipated synergies, Moody's adjusted). This level of financial leverage is high for the rating and given the execution risks integrating VMware. Given Broadcom's stated intention to deleverage from 3.5x debt to EBITDA to less than 2.5x within two years of closing (both as calculated by Broadcom), Moody's expects that Broadcom will deleverage rapidly, driving debt to EBITDA towards 3x (Moody's adjusted) over the two years following closing.

Although Moody's expects that Broadcom will generate annual free cash flow (FCF) exceeding $7 billion over the next 12 to 18 months, which would tend to reduce the need to issue debt to fund the cash portion of the acquisition, repurchases are likely to consume a large part of this FCF. Broadcom announced a new $10 billion share repurchase program through December 2023 in addition to the $3 billion remaining under the authorization that expires in December 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Broadcom's considerable scale as one of the world's largest semiconductor firms. Broadcom holds leading market positions in many product areas, including certain mainframe software development tools, radiofrequency filters for smartphones, and switching and routing chips used in data centers, and home gateway chipsets. The diversified end markets, recurring revenue provided by Broadcom's large Infrastructure Software business (23% of revenues for FQ2 May 1, 2022), and fab-lite operating model will continue to provide stability to revenue and cash flows over the long term. Moody's expects that Broadcom will continue to produce strong financial results despite the economic uncertainties stemming from the conflict in Ukraine and related economic sanctions, as well as the industry-wide semiconductor supply chain challenges.

Nevertheless, the acquisition of VMware will materially increase financial leverage and introduce integration and execution risks. Broadcom has made a number of debt-funded acquisitions over the years, resulting in periodic spikes in financial leverage, and Moody's anticipates that Broadcom will remain acquisitive. Broadcom also has considerable exposure to the cyclical Semiconductor market (about half of total revenues proforma for the acquisition of VMware). Given the volatility of the Semiconductor segment, the moderately-high financial leverage limits financial flexibility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Broadcom will generate at least mid-single digits percent revenue growth over the next 12 months despite the economic uncertainties related to the Ukraine conflict and the related sanctions on Russia, and the continued supply chain challenges throughout the industry. This revenue growth is driven by continued strong demand from cloud data centers and telecom service providers and content growth in 5G smartphones. Given the anticipated growth in revenues and profits, Moody's expects that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be maintained below 3x level over the next 12 months until closing of the VMware acquisition during fiscal year 2023 (FYE approximately October 31).

Broadcom Technologies Inc's (BTI) 2017 Senior Notes (approximately $5.3 billion, or about 13% of total Broadcom and subsidiaries debt, as of January 30, 2022) are co-issued by BTI and Broadcom Corporation. The Baa2 rating of the 2017 Senior Notes reflects the structural seniority of the BTI notes compared to the debt issued by Broadcom. The 2017 Senior Notes benefit from a downstream guarantee from Broadcom, which is BTI's parent company and the indirect parent of Broadcom Corporation.

Broadcom's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The company has a moderately negative environmental risk profile and low social risk. Governance risk is moderately negative and reflects Broadcom's willingness to use liberal amounts of debt to fund acquisitions. In addition to the proposed acquisition of VMware, which Moody's estimates could increase debt to EBITDA from just under 2.5x to about 4x (12 months ended May 1, 2022, proforma combined, excluding anticipated synergies, Moody's adjusted), Broadcom has made large acquisitions in the past largely funded with new debt. For example, Broadcom acquired Symantec Corp.'s Enterprise Security business in November 2019 for $10.7 billion in cash and CA, Inc. in November 2018 for $18.8 billion in cash, in both cases using substantial amounts of debt to fund the purchase price. Though Moody's notes Broadcom's track record in reducing financial leverage following large, debt-funded acquisitions, it is Broadcom's willingness to use liberal amounts of debt drives the moderately-negative governance risk.

Moody's expects that Broadcom will maintain an excellent liquidity profile, holding cash of at least $3 billion ($9.0 billion as of May 1, 2022). Liquidity is also supported by substantial cash flows, with Broadcom generating about $7.8 billion of FCF (Moody's adjusted, after $6.6 billion in dividend payments) during the twelve months ended May 1, 2022. Broadcom's flexible cost structure based on the fab-lite manufacturing business model and large base of recurring software subscription revenues from the Infrastructure Software business (23% of revenues for the quarter ended May 1, 2022) should allow Broadcom to produce significant levels of cash flows during periods of weak demand.

Broadcom also maintains a $2 billion commercial paper (CP) program (no amounts outstanding as of January 30, 2022). The CP program (rated P-3) is backstopped by Broadcom's $7.5 billion senior unsecured revolver due January 2026 (fully available as of January 30, 2022). The revolver is governed by a single financial maintenance covenant: minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x (as defined in the credit agreement). Moody's expects that Broadcom will remain well in compliance with this covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Broadcom:

• integrates VMware without material disruption to the business

• sustains its market leadership positions in its key Semiconductor and Infrastructure Software businesses

• maintains EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) above 50%

• demonstrates a track record of maintaining leverage below 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, excluding projected cost synergies) with its acquisitions

The ratings could be downgraded if Broadcom:

• does not make steady progress in reducing adjusted debt to EBITDA to the low 3x level following the closing of the acquisition of VMware;

• engages in further debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases such that Moody's expects that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will remain above 3.5x;

• encounters significant operating disruption integrating VMware or sustains a material decline in organic revenue growth

Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs, develops, manufactures and sells a broad array of analog/mixed-signal semiconductor components for wireless communications, storage, wired infrastructure, and industrial and automotive electronics, and, with the acquisition of Enterprise and CA, Inc., provides enterprise security software and information technology management software for mainframe and distributed computing systems.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

