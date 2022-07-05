Moody's affirms Broadridge at Baa1; outlook remains negative

New York, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.'s ("Broadridge") senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1. The outlook is negative because debt/EBITDA levels remain elevated for the rating category at approximately 4x as of March 31, 2022. While Broadridge continues to generate healthy revenue and EBITDA growth, the company's ongoing investments in its wealth management platform buildout continue to constrain near term annual free cash flow generation and the pace of debt reduction.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Broadridge's Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating is supported by the company's steady, recurring fee-based revenue and its leading position in proxy and other investor communication services which provides healthy business visibility and cash flow predictability. The company maintains a business model supported by the SEC's proxy filing requirements, long-term customer contracts which average more than 5 years, and the long-term growth of equity positions. In particular, the company's core Investor Communication Solutions segment ("ICS"), that accounts for over 70% of Broadridge's pro forma revenues, experiences little volatility as the vast majority of revenues are recurring annually and only a modest amount are derived from event-driven activities. Additionally, Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations ("GTO") segment, the company's SaaS-based security processing operation accounting for nearly 30% of pro forma revenue, should bolster Broadridge's overall growth rate as this business unit capitalizes on expanding securities trading volumes and its strong relationships with many of the world's largest capital markets, wealth management, and asset management firms. The company's credit quality is also bolstered by its solid track record in recent years for achieving stated operating performance targets. However, we believe that Broadridge's LTM debt/EBITDA of approximately 4x, the shift to a more aggressive financial strategy in 2021 with an intensified pursuit of acquisitions to support overall revenue growth, and ongoing long-term focus on shareholder returns including dividends and share repurchases collectively present incremental credit risk. Additionally, despite Broadridge's recurring revenue model, the company has a business profile marked by geographic concentration and high customer concentration in the financial services industry, which is exposed to macroeconomic cyclicality, increased regulation, and the possibility for further consolidation.

Broadridge's liquidity is supported by the company's available cash balance of $277.2 million as of March 31, 2022 as well as Moody's expectation of steady free cash flow (after dividends) of nearly $300 million over the coming year. Moody's expects Broadridge to apply free cash flow principally towards repayment of debt associated with the 2021 Itiviti Holding AB ("Itiviti") acquisition which was purchased for nearly $2.6 billion. The company's liquidity is also bolstered by a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility due April 2026 (just over $1.1 billion available as of March 31, 2022). Moody's expects Broadridge will remain in compliance with the credit facility's sole financial maintenance covenant (maximum 3.5x debt to EBITDA, subject to a temporary increase to 4.0x following a "Material Specified Acquisition" as defined).

The negative rating outlook reflects continued high leverage and an uncertain timeline to return to credit metrics within the expected range for the rating. The negative outlook also considers shifting financial policies that may lead to additional acquisitions and permanence at a higher leverage threshold. Moody's expects that Broadridge's revenues, on an organic basis, will expand at a mid-single digit rate over the coming year with operating leverage benefits driving strong EBITDA growth during this period. Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted, including standard adjustments that exclude add-backs for "amortization of other assets" as defined) is expected to decrease to 2.9x by fiscal year ending June 2023 and to 2.4x by fiscal year ending 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Based on Broadridge's negative outlook and current business profile, a rating upgrade is unlikely over the near term. Over the long term, the ratings could be upgraded if Broadridge maintains its leading market position while increasing its overall size and scale and sustaining adjusted debt to EBITDA in the low 1x range.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenues decline on a sustained basis, operating margins deteriorate towards 10%, or Broadridge's adjusted debt to EBITDA is expected to exceed 2.5x (Moody's adjusted, including standard adjustments that exclude add-backs for "amortization of other assets" as defined) on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With projected annual revenues of more than $5.9 billion in FY23, Broadridge is the market leader in proxy distribution and processing services. The company also provides other investor communications, securities processing, securities clearing and operations outsourcing services for the financial services industry.

