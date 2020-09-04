Moody's affirms Brown University's (RI) Aa1 ratings, including the upsized Series 2020A which will have $370 million of additional bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa1 rating on Brown University's (RI) bonds in conjunction with the proposed approximately $370 million upsizing of the Taxable Bonds, Series 2020A, originally issued in the amount of $300 million for a combined total of approximately $670 million. We have also affirmed the Aa1 ratings on outstanding revenue bonds, affecting $593 million of debt. This includes affirmation of the Aa1/VMIG 1 on $125 million of variable rate bonds. We have also affirmed the P-1 rating on the university's $125 million taxable commercial paper program. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa1 ratings reflect Brown University's excellent strategic positioning bolstered by its stellar student demand as an Ivy League comprehensive research university with very strong philanthropic support. Accepting only 7% of applicants with more than 60% choosing to attend the school, Brown has deep demand that positions it well to face the heightened operating challenges during the spread of the coronavirus. Brown annually translates this demand into above average net tuition revenue, notable given its need blind admission policy, which meets full aid. The university benefits from exceptional fundraising driving growth in cash and investments, with a sizeable $4.6 billion of total cash and investments for fiscal 2019 ending June 30.

Offsetting considerations include high and increasing leverage that brings the university to the tolerance level for debt at the current rating level and a debt structure with several large bullet principal payments. Brown also generates relatively thin operating cash flow margins, 10.7% in fiscal 2019, lower than the 14.4% median for Aa1 rated private universities. Management's increased focus on budgeting and financial management should over time improve bottom line operating results.

Borrowing, including an earlier tranche of the 2020A bonds and the planned issuance, total approximately $670 million over the last five months, of which around $500 million is in new money. As a result, the cushion of spendable cash and investment to proforma debt will narrow to 2.8x (including bond proceeds in cash and investments) compared to the 4.3x median for Aa1 privately rated universities and weaken debt affordability. Proforma total debt to cash flow moves to 11.5x compared to the median of 6.3x, and this figure would rise to 12.6x if the undrawn CP program were included. The risks associated with higher leverage is partially mitigated by the use of proceeds to bolster liquidity during an uncertain period and potential refunding of debt up to around $300 million over the next seven years. The university's debt structure includes bullet maturities which also constrains future debt capacity.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Brown successfully navigated the negative impact of the coronavirus on auxiliary revenues in fiscal 2020 and ended the year with a higher cash flow margin than in fiscal 2019 based on preliminary guidance, as higher tuition, philanthropy and research grants offset housing and dining refunds. Fiscal 2021 presents a greater challenge as the university reopens in fall 2020 with limited in person classes, scheduled to begin October 5, after the regular semester begins online on September 8th. Favorably, enrollment remains steady so far. However, the impact of a lower presence of students on campus and costs associated with maintaining a safe environment for students will pressure operations. Management has conducted prudent and detailed scenario planning, identifying specific measures to mitigate a weakening in their financial performance including expense reductions, postponing capital expenditures, use of unrestricted reserves and debt.

The P-1 rating on the taxable commercial paper additionally reflects good liquidity coverage under the university's self-liquidity program with liquid holdings of around $510 million on a same day basis as of June 30, 2020. Able treasury management and prudent use of its $125 million commercial paper program include requirements that no more than $25 million matures in any consecutive five day period and clear operational guidelines on procedures to be followed in the case of a failed remarketing These include that the Dealer (Goldman Sachs) notify the Issuer and Paying Agent (IPA) by 12:00 of any failed remarketing. By 12:30 the IPA will notify the university upon which time the university will draw from its self-liquidity fund. Commercial paper has not been drawn since fiscal 2015.

The VMIG 1 on the Series 2003B and 2005 Series A variable rate demand bonds reflects standby bond purchase agreements (SBPA) provided by Northern Trust Company and HSBC Bank USA, N.A., respectively, to support the tender features of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Brown's excellent brand and management's actions focused on preserving its long-term financial position, providing it with the ability to manage through near term operational and financial disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth of spendable cash and investments outpacing Aa1 peers and improving debt cushion

- Consistently stronger operating margins and cash flow

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional borrowing beyond what is currently planned given already very high financial leverage

- Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic

- Sustained deterioration of operating performance below 10-12% operating cash flow margins

- Slower growth of wealth and liquidity relative to Aa1 peers

LEGAL SECURITY

Brown University's debt and commercial paper are unsecured general obligations and on parity.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay the costs of issuance

PROFILE

Brown University, established in 1764, is a comprehensive Ivy League research university located in Providence, Rhode Island. With 10,037 full time equivalent students for fall 2019, Brown reported $992 million of operating revenue in fiscal 2019. Brown University has a medical school, but does not own a hospital. It also opened its School of Engineering in 2010 and School of Public Health in 2013.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Debra Roane

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

