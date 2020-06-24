Moody's affirms Brussels Airport's Baa1 ratings, outlook remains negative

Paris, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Brussels Airport Company NV/SA ("BAC")'s Baa1 senior secured rating and the (P)Baa1 long-term senior secured rating for the company's Euro Medium Term Note programme. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BAC's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that a gradual recovery in passenger traffic together with the company's cost cutting efforts will support a return to credit metrics commensurate with a Baa1 rating by 2022. The rating affirmation also recognises (i) the essential nature of BAC's airport infrastructure for future air travel and (ii) the company's adequate liquidity profile with sufficient available resources to cover all funding needs over the next 12-18 months supported by a large cash position and flexibility under the capex program.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action takes account of the impact on BAC of the breadth and severity of the shock, recognising the potential for recovery in the company's credit quality once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained.

BAC's traffic has been severely impacted by the introduction of travel restrictions with a very limited number of flights permitted since mid-March this year. With restrictions gradually easing and airlines planning to commence or ramp up capacity during the summer season, Moody's expects flight activity will gradually resume in the second half of 2020 and continue to increase in 2021, although the degree of passenger traffic recovery will vary across European airports depending on the airport location, its airline mix and type of traffic served. Domestic flights will recover earlier, with a slower return for international and long haul flights. In this regard, BAC's traffic recovery will be supported by a large proportion of short-haul flights representing close to 90% of its traffic.

More generally BAC's current Baa1 rating reflects (1) the strong business profile of Brussels Airport as the largest airport in Belgium with limited competition within its core catchment area; (2) a transparent regulatory regime that includes a five-year price agreement between Brussels Airport and airline customers recently extended until March 2022; (3) the resilience of its core origin and destination traffic; (4) the largely constraint-free environment in which BAC operates, which provides management with the scope to efficiently meet the needs of airlines and passengers, and relatively low maintenance capital expenditure requirements; and (5) debt structural features that provide for the treatment of BAC's shareholder loan as fully subordinated for credit quality assessment purposes.

However, BAC's ratings also reflect the following challenges: (1) significant on-going negative impact from travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 outbreak on BAC's operating performance and uncertainties as to the timing and level of passenger recovery, (2) BAC's exposure to European airlines the credit quality of which is rapidly weakening as a result of the outbreak, and in particular to Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (Ba1, RUR Down) which is currently going through a reorganization, and (3) BAC's shareholder friendly financial policy, albeit not at the expense of financial stability.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the material uncertainties regarding the prospects of a recovery in air passenger traffic and the weakening credit quality of BAC's carrier base and in particular Brussels Airlines which accounted for 39% of BAC's total air traffic prior to the coronavirus crisis.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

Moody's considers BAC's liquidity profile to be good. As of end of December 2019 BAC had €121 million in available cash and access to a €600 million RCF which Moody's understands has been fully drawn in March 2020. During February 2020 the company also issued €400 million US private placement notes due in 2040 and 2050 aimed to pre-finance a €500 million debt maturity this year in July when the 2013 Eurobond is due. Moody's expects the company will be able to cover upcoming debt maturities and other commitments with its available resources taking into account the company's steps in reducing operating and capital expenditures.

BAC's debt documentation includes the requirement for the maintenance of certain financial covenants which historically had significant headroom compared to BAC's reported ratios. While Moody's expects the reduction in earnings driven by travel restrictions will lead to a potential covenant breach, the agency anticipates the company will be successful in receiving the necessary waivers from lenders on a timely basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook, an upgrade of BAC's ratings is unlikely in the near-term. The outlook on BAC's ratings could move to stable in the scenario of a sustainable improvement in operating environment and traffic recovery, such that the company's FFO/Debt ratio are expected to remain solidly in the mid-teens in percentage terms.

BAC's ratings could come under downwards pressure if it appeared likely that FFO / Debt ratio would remain below the low teens in percentage terms. This could result from an extension of travel restrictions or the loss of a significant portion of traffic due to airlines failure.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Brussels Airport Company NV/SA is the owner and operator of Brussels airport, which is Belgium's major airport. Brussels Airport Company NV/SA is 25% owned by the government of Belgium (Aa3 stable), 31% by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, 32% by a consortium comprised of APG Asset Management (APG) and Queensland Investment Corp (QIC), and the remaining 12% by other private shareholders including Swiss Life.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brussels Airport Company NV/SA

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brussels Airport Company NV/SA

....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

