Moody's affirms Bulgarian Energy Holding's Ba1/Ba2 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today has
affirmed Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD's (BEH) long-term corporate
family rating of Ba1, the probability of default rating of Ba1-PD,
and the senior unsecured debt ratings of Ba2. The outlook on the
ratings remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects Moody's view that BEH's standalone
credit profile, expressed as a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
of b1, is benefitting from Bulgaria's migration to liberalized
electricity and gas markets, given the group's favourable
electricity generation profile and dominant position as gas supplier.
Planned investments, primarily in gas infrastructure, will
weaken BEH's leverage metrics over the coming years, but this
is mitigated by a high probability of support from the company's
sole owner, the Government of Bulgaria (Baa1 stable), leading
to an overall final rating of Ba1.
Key drivers of the company's BCA include the group's low-carbon
power generation mix with around 75% of output stemming from nuclear
and hydropower plants and its ownership of strategic parts of the domestic
energy infrastructure, such as the gas and electricity transmission
grids, which are regulated and contribute at least 30% of
annual EBITDA. In addition, BEH's financial flexibility
has improved, following gradual reform steps of the regulated electricity
and gas markets, in combination with moderate capital expenditures
over the last years and dividend restraint by its owner.
However, the BCA is constrained by BEH's volatile earnings
profile and low cash flow visibility which are largely caused by an unsettled
regulatory regime; by uncertainties with regard to the implementation
of the full liberalisation of the Bulgarian electricity market and its
effects on the group's earnings; and by weak liquidity management.
BEH relies almost exclusively on internally generated cash flows for its
liquidity management, which is centralized at the parent company
level. As liquidity back-up lines only exist in the form
of small overdraft facilities at subsidiary level, the company is
exposed to market disruption risk.
BEH currently displays financial flexibility and low leverage, expressed
as funds from operations (FFO) to net debt, which in 2019 amounted
to around 31%. Moody's anticipates a temporary weakening
of the leverage metrics over the next years as a result of two major gas
infrastructure projects, the Balkan Stream pipeline connecting Bulgaria's
borders with Turkey and Serbia, as well as the IGB interconnector
with Greece, but expects metrics to remain commensurate with BEH's
current BCA and ratings.
BEH falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology
due to its 100% ownership by the Government of Bulgaria (Baa1 stable).
Accordingly, and based on Moody's view of high default dependence
and high support in case of financial distress, BEH's rating
incorporates three notches of uplift from its BCA of b1.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that BEH generally
benefits from the liberalization of Bulgaria's wholesale energy
markets, reflected in an improved credit profile, expressed
as BCA of b1. This is partly offset by the uncertainties with regard
to the implementation timeline and eventual design of the fully liberalised
markets in which BEH operates. Moody's expects that the company
will be able to maintain a financial profile, expressed as FFO/debt,
commensurate with its BCA in the high teens in percentage terms on a sustained
basis, notwithstanding a temporary weakening over the next 2 years,
owing to larger investment projects. A one-notch downgrade
or upgrade of the BCA may not necessarily result in a change in the final
rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if (1) the market liberalization process
is completed and proves to remain beneficial for BEH; and (2) the
credit quality and Moody's support expectations of the Government
of Bulgaria remain at least unchanged.
Downward pressure on the BCA could occur if BEH's financial profile
were to deteriorate persistently below guidance as a result of,
but not limited to, (1) adverse changes in the operating environment,
including a significant delay in the completion of the market liberalization
process; or (2) negative regulatory changes, or both.
Downward pressure on the final rating may develop if (1) Moody's
was to reassess the estimate of high support from the Bulgarian government,
or (2) the government's rating was to be downgraded.
A corporate family rating is an opinion of the BEH group's ability to
honor its financial obligations and is assigned to BEH as if it had a
single class of debt and a single consolidated legal structure.
The Ba2 senior unsecured rating of BEH's outstanding senior bonds is one
notch below the rating level of BEH's CFR and reflects a degree of structural
subordination of noteholders to the claims of other BEH group creditors.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and
Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD is the holding
company of the largest utility group in Bulgaria. The group owns
more than 50% of the country's generation capacity, owns
and operates the electricity and gas transmissions networks and is sole
importer and main supplier of gas in the country. Bulgarian Energy
Holding is 100% owned by the Government of Bulgaria. For
the six months ended 30 June 2020, Bulgarian Energy Holding reported
consolidated total revenues of BGN2,788 million (around EUR1,425
million) and EBITDA of BGN532 million (around EUR272 million).
