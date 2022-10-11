info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Bupa’s A1 insurance financial strength rating, changes outlook to stable

11 October 2022
﻿

London , October 11, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A1 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Bupa Insurance Ltd (BINS), the main UK private medical insurance business of the wider Bupa Group (Bupa or gGroup). In the same action, Moody's affirmed the A3 backed senior unsecured and Baa1(hyb) subordinate debt ratings of Bupa Finance Plc. The outlook on both entities was changed to stable from negative.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Bupa's ratings reflects the group's strong franchise in the relatively low risk private health insurance (PHI) markets across Australia, the UK and Spain, conservative investment portfolio, low reserving risk, very good capitalisation and consistently strong capital generating capabilities. The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation that, notwithstanding ongoing operating challenges, the group's underlying profitability will continue to improve while the Group maintains a Solvency II ratio above 155% and financial leverage well below 35%.

In recent years the group's earnings have been impacted by a number of extraordinary charges, goodwill impairments and a pandemic induced decline in underlying performance, leading to the weakening of Bupa's five year average return on capital (ROC) to 2.2% in 2021.

However, Bupa has reported improvements in its underlying profit before tax, which was up 14% (on a constant exchange rate) in 2021 and a further 24% in the first six months of 2022. At the same time, the group's financial leverage and solvency II positions have continued to strengthen. These improvements reflect the execution of the group's strategy including ongoing actions to reshape the business portfolio and deliver organic customer growth. This, together with price rises in a number of PHI markets will structurally strengthen the group's earnings potential.

Given the group's historically acquisitive nature and asset-rich non-insurance operations, net income is, and will remain, distorted by material accounting charges, including depreciation and amortisation. As such, Moody's also takes into account the group's adjusted EBITDA margin (before impairments), which for YE2021 was a healthy 8.3% with a three year weighted average EBITDA margin of 8.4%. The group's combined ratio of 94.4% for H1 2022 and 95% for YE2021 also remains consistently solid, reflecting the low risk nature of the group's insurance operations.

Notwithstanding the Rating Agency's expectation of further underlying earnings growth, Bupa continues to face operating challenges in some market. Further Covid-19 waves are impacting growth and occupancy rates in Australia and New Zealand, whilst sector-wide issues associated with the recruitment and retention of healthcare workers are affecting performance in the UK dental and UK and Australian aged care businesses. Regulatory intervention and political dynamics also continue to impact Bupa's PHI operations in Chile. Moody's expects these challenges, and associated mitigating actions taken by the group, will likely lead to further goodwill impairments and other non-recurring costs over the coming 12-24 months.

A key credit strength supporting the A1 IFSR is the group's very strong brand and market position in its core PHI markets, which Moody's views as sustainable. In line with the group's 3X6 strategy, Bupa achieved 18% growth in insurance customers in 2021 and a further 16% in H1 2022. This growth is supported by targeted investment to improve customer experience and increase retention levels as well as commitment to deliver year-on-year market share growth. We expect the group to maintain its solid position in its chosen markets with a greater focus on organic growth. Whilst Moody's expects the group to continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities, the Rating Agency believes that future M&A deals will be conducted with via a rigorous selection process with a greater focus on strengthening core capabilities and enhancing the group's returns on capital.

While the group's legal structure does not allow it to access public equity markets, Bupa has a well-established track record of accessing debt markets. Through a combination of debt reduction and shareholders' equity growth, the group's financial leverage, which includes sizable operating leases associated with the group's provision business, reduced to around 27.6% as at YE2021 – its lowest level in five years. Excluding operating leases, Bupa's leverage would be significantly lower at 20.4% for YE2021.

While Bupa's earnings coverage of interests is relatively weak - distorted by accounting charges, Moody's notes that Bupa has continuously demonstrated a strong ability to generate cash and capital, on average adding around 26 percentage points to the group's solvency II ratio over the last five years. Bupa does not pay dividends and does not share surplus profits with its policyholders, as such the group can reinvest surplus capital back into the business to support future growth.

Moody's views Bupa's capitalisation as a key credit strength, as reflected in the group's Solvency II ratio of 181% as at HY2022. Given the low risk nature of PHI together with the size and diversity of the group's portfolio, we believe Bupa's capital requirements under the Solvency II standard formula are relatively conservative, even with the group specific parameter for premium risk. Moreover, the sensitivity of the group's coverage ratio to market risks is very low given the group's conservative investment strategy, with a high proportion of the portfolio held in cash and investment grade fixed income securities.

The rating action also takes into account Bupa's governance as part of Moody's assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The group has taken steps to strengthen its performance, capitalisation and reduce financial leverage, which are demonstrative of the group's improved financial strategy and risk management as part of their overall governance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of Bupa: (i) strengthening in the group's franchise and position in the largest private health insurance market; (ii) strengthening of statutory profitability metrics with ROC in the high single digit percentage range and EBITDA margins consistently above 10%; and (iii) maintaining adjusted financial leverage below 20% with EBITDA coverage of interest above 13x.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to a downgrade of Bupa's ratings: (i) a material loss of market share in Australia, the UK or Spain as a result of regulatory changes, political actions or reputational damage; (ii) the group's Solvency II capital coverage ratio falling sustainably below 155%; (iii) a deterioration in the group's underlying earnings reflected in the EBITDA margin falling sustainably below 6%; and/or (iv) adjusted financial leverage rising above 35%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Bupa Finance Plc

…Affirmations:

....Backed senior unsecured debt, affirmed A3

....Subordinated debt, affirmed Baa1(hyb)

....Preferred Stock non-cumulative, affirmed Baa3(hyb)

…Outlook Action:

….Outlook changed to stable from negative

Issuer: Bupa Insurance Ltd

…Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A1

…Outlook Action:

….Outlook changed to stable from negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Simon James Robin Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com