Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Burger King France's ratings following the proposed refinancing; outlook changed to stable from positive

19 Oct 2021

Madrid, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Burger King France SAS (BK France or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to the proposed senior secured fixed-rate notes due 2026 and senior secured floating-rate notes due 2026 to be issued by BK France. The B3 ratings of the existing €310 million backed senior secured floating-rate notes due 2023 and €315 million backed senior secured fixed-rate notes due 2024 issued by BK France remain unchanged and will be withdrawn following the repayment of these notes. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

"The change of outlook on BK France's ratings to stable from positive reflects the company's aggressive approach to refinancing of its capital structure, whereby a significant share of proceeds from the Quick disposal will effectively be used to repay a mezzanine loan, while debt reduction within the restricted group will be limited," says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's lead analyst for BK France.

"Despite the company's ongoing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and prospects for further earnings growth driven by network expansion, its deleveraging will take more time than we previously expected, with leverage reaching our guidance for an upgrade only in 2023," adds Mr. Kartavov.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows BK France's proposed refinancing of its capital structure and the completion of disposal of its Quick business for approximately €240 million. As part of the refinancing, BK France will (1) issue €620 million senior secured notes due in 2026 and repay the existing €625 million senior secured notes due in 2023-24; (2) repay the €80 million state-guaranteed (PGE) loan and the €20 million outstanding under its €60 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2022; (3) merge with NewCo GB SAS, an entity outside of the restricted group, which will repay its existing €234 million PIK notes due in 2022; and (4) arrange a new €80 million RCF due in 2026, expected to be undrawn at closing. Concurrently, Midco GB SAS, an entity outside of the restricted group, will issue €235 million PIYC notes due in 2027, using the proceeds primarily to repay its €174.4 million mezzanine loan and to inject €40 million into NewCo GB SAS in the form of preferred equity.

The proposed refinancing extends the company's debt maturity profile, with most significant maturities moving to 2026-27 from 2022-24. The company will use most of the proceeds from the disposal of its Quick business to repay the mezzanine instrument, rather than to de-lever the restricted group. Owing to the repayment of the PGE loan and amounts outstanding under the RCF, the company's capital structure in the restricted group perimeter will be similar to the one it had before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. However, BK France will also lose around €35 million of EBITDA contribution from its Quick business, implying that its leverage will remain higher than the pre-pandemic level. Moody's expects that BK France's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, will be around 7.5x in 2021, pro forma for the new capital structure and the disposal of Quick, declining to 7.0x in 2022 and 6.5x in 2023.

BK France's CFR continues to be supported by (1) the long international track record and global awareness of the Burger King brand, for which the company owns exclusive rights in France; (2) its attractive portfolio of restaurants, with good locations and lease terms, and the additional sales upside offered by the new restaurant openings; (3) its consistent execution of the restaurant openings and conversions strategy, which has resulted in earnings growth and reduction in leverage; (4) the resilience of its business to the coronavirus pandemic owing to multi-channel sales, good cost management and state support measures, and proven ability to recover quickly after the pandemic is brought under control; and (5) good liquidity following the refinancing, with a long-term debt maturity profile and expected positive, albeit limited, free cash flow.

The CFR, however, is constrained by (1) the company's currently high leverage, with expected Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 7.5x in 2021, pro forma for the new capital structure and the disposal of Quick; (2) the execution risk associated with future restaurant openings in the context of a highly competitive environment, particularly given that the company previously focused on conversions rather than greenfield openings; (3) a history of inconsistent like-for-like growth of the French quick service restaurant market, which limits visibility on the company's like-for-like performance; and (4) financial policy considerations, including the use of proceeds from the Quick disposal mostly to repay subordinated debt outside of the restricted group and the existence of a PIYC instrument outside of the restricted group, which will be effectively serviced from the company's cash flows.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects that BK France will have good liquidity following the completion of its refinancing, supported by an estimated post-closing cash balance of over €60 million and access to an €80 million RCF due in 2026, expected to be undrawn at closing. The company's ability to draw on the RCF is subject to a springing covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 10.0x (with step-downs), tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn. The rating agency expects BK France to maintain ample headroom against the covenant threshold.

In addition, Moody's expects BK France to generate positive free cash flow of around €30 million per year from 2022 onwards. Despite the anticipated increase in the pace of new openings, the company's capital spending will remain at a relatively moderate level of €35 million - €40 million per year (excluding lease payments), because a significant share of new openings will be executed under the asset-light model and will not require significant investments by the company. Moody's notes that this free cash flow calculation does not account for the potential redemption of preferred shares that the company might undertake to service the interest on PIYC notes outside of the restricted group.

The refinancing of the company's existing debt facilities will improve its debt maturity profile, pushing most of BK France's maturities to 2026-27 from 2022-24.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured floating-rate notes due 2026 and the proposed senior secured fixed-rate notes due 2026 to be issued by BK France are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these two instruments will rank pari passu and will represent most of the company's financial debt following the completion of the refinancing. However, the notes are subordinated to the €80 million super senior RCF due 2026. The senior secured notes and the super senior RCF share the same security package and guarantees, with the RCF benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The security package comprises pledges over the shares of BK France and its guarantor subsidiaries, bank accounts and intragroup receivables.

The B3-PD probability of default rating assigned to BK France reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the limited set of financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant on the RCF, tested when its utilisation is above 40%.

As part of the refinancing, Midco GB SAS, an entity which will hold the majority stake in BK France following the completion of the transaction and is outside of the restricted group, will issue €235 million PIYC notes. Although these notes are not guaranteed by BK France or its subsidiaries, the interest on these notes may be serviced via dividends or redemption of preferred stock by BK France, subject to a cash test. The existence of this instrument is a drag on the rating of BK France, in Moody's view.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BK France's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA will gradually decrease in the next 12-18 months as its sales and earnings continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and as the company proceeds with new restaurant openings but will remain above 6.5x until 2023. The stable outlook also factors in Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive, albeit limited, free cash flow starting from 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade of the company's ratings if its credit metrics improve on the back of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and network growth, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreasing below 6.5x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense rising above 1.5x on a sustainable basis.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA does not recover to less than 7.5x in the next 12-18 months. The ratings would also come under immediate negative pressure if the company's liquidity deteriorates beyond Moody's current expectations.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Burger King France SAS

Affirmations:

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, Burger King France SAS is the second-largest fast-food restaurant chain in France with a network of 518 restaurants as of 30 June 2021, including 399 restaurants under the Burger King brand and 119 restaurants under the Quick brand, with most of the latter divested in October 2021. For 2020, the company reported systemwide sales of €1,082 million (2019: €1,361 million), revenue of €419 million (2019: €588 million) and EBITDA of €135 million (2019: €197 million), including operations presented as discontinued. The company is owned by Groupe Bertrand, one of the leading restaurant and hotel operators in France, with a stake of 54.6%, funds advised by private equity firm Bridgepoint (36.3%), Restaurant Brands International (8.5%) and the management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Igor Kartavov
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com