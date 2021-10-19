Moody's affirms Burger King France's ratings following the proposed refinancing; outlook changed to stable from positive

Madrid, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) of Burger King France SAS (BK France or the company). Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to the proposed senior secured fixed-rate
notes due 2026 and senior secured floating-rate notes due 2026
to be issued by BK France. The B3 ratings of the existing €310
million backed senior secured floating-rate notes due 2023 and
€315 million backed senior secured fixed-rate notes due 2024
issued by BK France remain unchanged and will be withdrawn following the
repayment of these notes. The outlook on all ratings has been changed
to stable from positive.
"The change of outlook on BK France's ratings to stable from positive
reflects the company's aggressive approach to refinancing of its
capital structure, whereby a significant share of proceeds from
the Quick disposal will effectively be used to repay a mezzanine loan,
while debt reduction within the restricted group will be limited,"
says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's lead analyst for BK France.
"Despite the company's ongoing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
and prospects for further earnings growth driven by network expansion,
its deleveraging will take more time than we previously expected,
with leverage reaching our guidance for an upgrade only in 2023,"
adds Mr. Kartavov.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action follows BK France's proposed refinancing
of its capital structure and the completion of disposal of its Quick business
for approximately €240 million. As part of the refinancing,
BK France will (1) issue €620 million senior secured notes due in
2026 and repay the existing €625 million senior secured notes due
in 2023-24; (2) repay the €80 million state-guaranteed
(PGE) loan and the €20 million outstanding under its €60 million
revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2022; (3) merge with NewCo
GB SAS, an entity outside of the restricted group, which will
repay its existing €234 million PIK notes due in 2022; and (4)
arrange a new €80 million RCF due in 2026, expected to be undrawn
at closing. Concurrently, Midco GB SAS, an entity outside
of the restricted group, will issue €235 million PIYC notes
due in 2027, using the proceeds primarily to repay its €174.4
million mezzanine loan and to inject €40 million into NewCo GB SAS
in the form of preferred equity.
The proposed refinancing extends the company's debt maturity profile,
with most significant maturities moving to 2026-27 from 2022-24.
The company will use most of the proceeds from the disposal of its Quick
business to repay the mezzanine instrument, rather than to de-lever
the restricted group. Owing to the repayment of the PGE loan and
amounts outstanding under the RCF, the company's capital structure
in the restricted group perimeter will be similar to the one it had before
the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. However, BK France
will also lose around €35 million of EBITDA contribution from its
Quick business, implying that its leverage will remain higher than
the pre-pandemic level. Moody's expects that BK France's
leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA,
will be around 7.5x in 2021, pro forma for the new capital
structure and the disposal of Quick, declining to 7.0x in
2022 and 6.5x in 2023.
BK France's CFR continues to be supported by (1) the long international
track record and global awareness of the Burger King brand, for
which the company owns exclusive rights in France; (2) its attractive
portfolio of restaurants, with good locations and lease terms,
and the additional sales upside offered by the new restaurant openings;
(3) its consistent execution of the restaurant openings and conversions
strategy, which has resulted in earnings growth and reduction in
leverage; (4) the resilience of its business to the coronavirus pandemic
owing to multi-channel sales, good cost management and state
support measures, and proven ability to recover quickly after the
pandemic is brought under control; and (5) good liquidity following
the refinancing, with a long-term debt maturity profile and
expected positive, albeit limited, free cash flow.
The CFR, however, is constrained by (1) the company's
currently high leverage, with expected Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA of 7.5x in 2021, pro forma for the new
capital structure and the disposal of Quick; (2) the execution risk
associated with future restaurant openings in the context of a highly
competitive environment, particularly given that the company previously
focused on conversions rather than greenfield openings; (3) a history
of inconsistent like-for-like growth of the French quick
service restaurant market, which limits visibility on the company's
like-for-like performance; and (4) financial policy
considerations, including the use of proceeds from the Quick disposal
mostly to repay subordinated debt outside of the restricted group and
the existence of a PIYC instrument outside of the restricted group,
which will be effectively serviced from the company's cash flows.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expects that BK France will have good liquidity following
the completion of its refinancing, supported by an estimated post-closing
cash balance of over €60 million and access to an €80 million
RCF due in 2026, expected to be undrawn at closing. The company's
ability to draw on the RCF is subject to a springing covenant of senior
secured net leverage not exceeding 10.0x (with step-downs),
tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn. The rating
agency expects BK France to maintain ample headroom against the covenant
threshold.
In addition, Moody's expects BK France to generate positive
free cash flow of around €30 million per year from 2022 onwards.
Despite the anticipated increase in the pace of new openings, the
company's capital spending will remain at a relatively moderate
level of €35 million - €40 million per year (excluding
lease payments), because a significant share of new openings will
be executed under the asset-light model and will not require significant
investments by the company. Moody's notes that this free
cash flow calculation does not account for the potential redemption of
preferred shares that the company might undertake to service the interest
on PIYC notes outside of the restricted group.
The refinancing of the company's existing debt facilities will improve
its debt maturity profile, pushing most of BK France's maturities
to 2026-27 from 2022-24.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured floating-rate
notes due 2026 and the proposed senior secured fixed-rate notes
due 2026 to be issued by BK France are in line with the CFR, reflecting
the fact that these two instruments will rank pari passu and will represent
most of the company's financial debt following the completion of the refinancing.
However, the notes are subordinated to the €80 million super
senior RCF due 2026. The senior secured notes and the super senior
RCF share the same security package and guarantees, with the RCF
benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The security
package comprises pledges over the shares of BK France and its guarantor
subsidiaries, bank accounts and intragroup receivables.
The B3-PD probability of default rating assigned to BK France reflects
Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given
the limited set of financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant
on the RCF, tested when its utilisation is above 40%.
As part of the refinancing, Midco GB SAS, an entity which
will hold the majority stake in BK France following the completion of
the transaction and is outside of the restricted group, will issue
€235 million PIYC notes. Although these notes are not guaranteed
by BK France or its subsidiaries, the interest on these notes may
be serviced via dividends or redemption of preferred stock by BK France,
subject to a cash test. The existence of this instrument is a drag
on the rating of BK France, in Moody's view.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BK France's
Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA will gradually decrease in the
next 12-18 months as its sales and earnings continue to recover
from the coronavirus pandemic and as the company proceeds with new restaurant
openings but will remain above 6.5x until 2023. The stable
outlook also factors in Moody's expectation that the company will
generate positive, albeit limited, free cash flow starting
from 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider an upgrade of the company's ratings if its credit
metrics improve on the back of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
and network growth, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
decreasing below 6.5x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest
expense rising above 1.5x on a sustainable basis.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company's Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA does not recover to less than 7.5x in the next
12-18 months. The ratings would also come under immediate
negative pressure if the company's liquidity deteriorates beyond Moody's
current expectations.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Burger King France SAS
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B3-PD
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published
in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, Burger King France SAS is the second-largest
fast-food restaurant chain in France with a network of 518 restaurants
as of 30 June 2021, including 399 restaurants under the Burger King
brand and 119 restaurants under the Quick brand, with most of the
latter divested in October 2021. For 2020, the company reported
systemwide sales of €1,082 million (2019: €1,361
million), revenue of €419 million (2019: €588 million)
and EBITDA of €135 million (2019: €197 million),
including operations presented as discontinued. The company is
owned by Groupe Bertrand, one of the leading restaurant and hotel
operators in France, with a stake of 54.6%,
funds advised by private equity firm Bridgepoint (36.3%),
Restaurant Brands International (8.5%) and the management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Igor Kartavov
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454