Moody's affirms CAR Inc.'s B1 ratings; revises outlook to negative

Hong Kong, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed CAR Inc.'s B1 corporate
family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the ratings
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The negative outlook reflects our concern over CAR's weakening
revenue trend in 2020, which is below our earlier expectation,"
says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The sluggish revenue trend will pressure the company's EBITDA generation
and elevate its debt leverage."
The sluggish revenue trend was highlighted in CAR's profit warning.
The company announced on 21 February that it expects its net profit for
2019 to fall by more than 80%, compared to a net profit of
RMB290 million in 2018. Nonetheless it expects EBITDA to grow by
over 6% year-on-year to over RMB3.4 billion
in 2019.
CAR attributes the profit decline to a range of factors, including
increased depreciation costs as the estimated residual value of used vehicles
has declined, the additional consideration paid for the exchange
offer for its USD bonds, share-based compensation expenses,
lower than expected auto rental revenue due to decreased travel in certain
tourist cities, and increased competition.
More recently, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China has also
reduced leisure and business travel, further pressuring CAR's
revenue. Moody's expects the coronavirus outbreak to impact
the company's revenue during 1H 2020, and in particular during
1Q 2020.
Specifically, Moody's expects CAR's revenue to decline
about 15% year-on-year in 2020, reflecting
an approximate 14% year-on-year drop in auto rental
revenue as a result of weakening demand. Revenue from used vehicle
sales is also expected to decline about 16% year-on-year
as the company reduces its fleet to boost utilization and improve liquidity.
Consequently, Moody's expects CAR's debt leverage —
as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA — to rise to about 4.7x
over the next 12 months from 3.8x in 2018, mainly reflecting
lower EBITDA.
The coronavirus outbreak's negative impact on the number of leisure
and business travelers is nonetheless partially offset by demand from
customers who rent vehicles to prevent travelling in public transit.
CAR's liquidity is weak. Its restricted and unrestricted cash of
RMB3.7 billion was insufficient to cover its short-term
debt of RMB5.0 billion as of 30 June 2019, of which 43%
consisted of bank loans.
Nonetheless, the company has demonstrated a track record of access
to diversified funding channels, including debt instruments such
as corporate bonds, offshore renminbi bonds, US dollar bonds
and unsecured bank borrowings.
CAR exchanged USD172 million of its USD500 million bonds and issued USD200
million of USD bonds in May 2019. The company also repaid the remaining
portion of its USD500 million bonds in February this year.
In addition, CAR has financial flexibility in terms of its adjustable
capacity business model and ability to reduce its fleet to generate liquidity.
As of 30 June 2019, 92% of its rental vehicles in terms of
net carrying amount were not pledged to interest-bearing loans.
However, in the event that CAR is unable to refinance its short-term
debt, this will pressure its rating.
CAR's B1 CFR is supported by the company's leadership position in China's
growing car rental market.
The B1 rating also considers the company's business model, which
exhibits a certain level of financial flexibility, as seen by the
short lead time for its fleet acquisitions, its asset-light
network, and the ease with which it can dispose of assets.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by (1) direct competition
from other car rental companies and indirect competition from non-car
rental companies that provide transportation services; and (2) regulatory
risks in terms of controls on vehicle ownership, the traffic points
system, local regulation of the automotive rental industry,
and regulations related to online chauffeured car services.
CAR's rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
While independent directors make up a minority of its board composition,
the company is a listed and regulated entity. The company also
has a diversified shareholder base that includes major shareholders such
as Legend Holdings Corporation.
CAR's senior unsecured rating is not affected by subordination to claims
at the operating company level, because the latter is not seen as
material, especially as Moody's expects the majority of claims will
remain at the holding company.
The ratings outlook could return to stable if CAR improves its liquidity
over the next 12 months and if it improves its revenue and EBITDA trends
over the next 12 months.
Financial metrics that Moody's would consider for a change in outlook
to stable include cash to short-term debt trending towards 1.0x
over the next 12 months.
Downward ratings pressure could emerge if: (1) the declining revenue
trend continues; (2) liquidity continues to weaken; or (3) CAR's
credit metrics weaken materially due to increased competition, shareholder
distributions, or aggressive expansion and acquisitions.
Credit metrics indicative of ratings downgrade pressure include debt/EBITDA
failing to trend below 5.0x over the next 12 months.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
CAR Inc., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing,
provides car rental services, including car rentals and fleet rentals
in China. CAR listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September
2014.
At 30 June 2019, CAR had a total fleet of 147,388 company-owned
vehicles. It commands a leading position in China by fleet size
and revenue. During 1H 2019, it reported net sales of RMB3.7
billion.
