Moody's affirms CAR Inc.'s B3 ratings; revises outlook to negative

Hong Kong, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed CAR Inc.'s B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that CAR will face increased liquidity risk on the back of upcoming maturities, in particular the USD bond that is due in March 2024, amid a tightened funding environment," says Gerwin Ho, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Nonetheless, CAR's industry position in China's car rental market remains strong, the company's business model maintains a certain level of financial flexibility in terms of its adjustable capacity and the ability to reduce its fleet to generate liquidity, and it has a track record of refinancing maturities, all of which underline the rating affirmation," adds Ho.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CAR's B3 CFR is supported by the company's leading position in China's growing car rental market.

The B3 rating also considers the company's business model, which has a certain level of financial flexibility as seen by the short lead time for its fleet acquisitions, its asset-light network, and ease of asset disposal.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's weak liquidity, the direct competition from other car rental companies and the indirect competition from non-car rental companies that provide transportation services.

The coronavirus outbreak in China had reduced leisure and business travel, negatively affecting CAR's revenue since 2020. Moody's expects the impact of the outbreak on CAR's business will dissipate over the next 12-18 months following China's exit from its zero COVID policy at the end of 2022 and supported by the continued growth in China's auto rental demand.

Despite a 3% decline in its average fleet size, CAR's short-term rental revenue was broadly flat in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the same period a year ago, as higher rental rates offset lower utilization.

Moody's expects CAR's auto rental revenue, which made up 77% of total revenue in the first nine months of 2022, to grow about 29%-31% over the next 12-18 months when compared with Moody's expectation for 2022. Growth will be mainly driven by a larger fleet size, improved rental pricing and utilization amid stronger auto rental demand following China's exit from its zero COVID policy.

Revenue from used-vehicle sales will likely rise by about 13%-15% over the next 12-18 months when compared with Moody's expectation for 2022, as the company generates liquidity by disposing more used vehicles compared with that in 2022. As a result, Moody's expects CAR's overall revenue to rise about 25%-27% over the next 12-18 months when compared with the rating agency's expectation for 2022.

CAR's leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, rose to about 5.0x over the 12 months ended 30 September 2022 from 3.0x in 2021. This higher leverage reflects its lower EBITDA, driven by a narrower auto rental gross margin, and its higher adjusted debt of RMB8.8 billion as of 30 September 2022, rising from RMB5.5 billion as of 31 December 2021. The increase in debt mainly reflects a rise in sales and leaseback obligations and finance leases to support the company's car rental fleet renewal and expansion.

CAR's higher level of secured borrowing resulting from increased sales and leaseback obligations, as evident from the proportion of auto rental vehicles pledged in terms of value rising to 45% as of 30 September 2022 from none as of 31 December 2021, has reduced its financial flexibility.

Moody's projects CAR leverage will improve to around 4.0x over the next 12-18 months, reflecting a rise in EBITDA compared to the level Moody's expects in 2022, driven mainly by a larger fleet size, improved rental pricing and utilization while debt remains broadly stable as the company slows its fleet acquisition.

CAR's liquidity is weak. Its unrestricted cash of RMB1.3 billion was insufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB1.8 billion as of 30 September 2022, which included RMB1.4 billion of finance leases and secured debt. In early March, through a tender offer, the company repaid USD94.96 million of the principal amount of the USD250 million bond that will mature in March 2024.

During the first half of 2022, CAR had repaid USD279 million of bonds outstanding that were due in May 2022 using cash flow generated from its operations, used-vehicle sales, and borrowings.

In addition, CAR raised USD175 million in January 2021 through the issuance of a convertible bond to a fund that was managed by MBK Partners.

Moody's expects CAR to execute its refinancing plan and reduce its reliance on secured borrowing.

CAR's senior unsecured bond rating is not notched down for structural subordination. However, subordination risks to its senior unsecured notes holders could increase if a majority of claims are likely to remain at the operating company level on a sustained basis.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact on CAR. This mainly reflects the company's highly negative exposure to governance risk because of its financial policy in the context of liquidity management, high controlling shareholder ownership of voting shares and the fact that a majority of its board members are non-independent. The company's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks reflects the wider equipment and transportation rental industry's exposure to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could revert the outlook to stable if CAR demonstrates its ability to refinance its upcoming maturities while maintaining steady operations.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if CAR fails to put in place a concrete refinancing plan over the next six months.

Moody's could also downgrade the senior unsecured rating if subordination risks heighten because a majority of claims are likely to remain at the operating company level on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, CAR Inc. provides car rental services, including car rentals and fleet rentals, in China.

