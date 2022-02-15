Moody's affirms CAV´s Baa1 rating, outlook remains negative

Madrid, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Concessioni Autostradali Venete -- CAV S.p.A.
(CAV)´s Baa1 senior secured debt rating. The outlook remains
negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today´s rating action reflects the continued downside risk to CAV´s
cash flows following the submission to the grantor (Ministero delle Infrastrutture
e della mobilita sostenibili -- MIT) of a draft Economic and Financial
Plan (EFP) which foresees materially higher capital expenditure (capex)
over the remaining life of the project. Despite the recovery in
traffic volumes reported in recent months, which Moody´s expects
to continue at least through 2022-23, the proposed capex
remodulation will have a detrimental effect on the company´s financial
metrics, such that the average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
will be around 1.15x if the EFP is finalized in its current form
(down from 1.45x as of March 2021).
The submission of a revised EFP followed a request from MIT to align with
the dispositions of Law Decree 578/2020 which sets tightened asset quality
standards and thus translates into higher extraordinary maintenance interventions
for CAV, mainly earmarked towards structural strengthening and seismic
risk protections. Under the draft EFP, the cumulative capex
planned over 2022-2028 is estimated at around € 149m (in nominal
terms), in comparison with € 65m included in the earlier EFP
submitted in May 2020. MIT ´s request confirms the high regulatory
scrutiny of the Italian toll road sector in recent years, following
the collapse of the Polcevera viaduct (managed by ASPI) in August 2018.
Subject to possible delays and modifications, the approval of CAV´s
EFP is anticipated by the end of 2022.
The negative impact of the higher capex will be partly offset by traffic
recovery, which is expected to continue through 2022-23 following
the severe declines recorded in 2020 and early 2021. Moody´s
anticipates the company´s traffic and revenue to increase by 7%
and 6.6%, respectively, in 2022 and recover
to pre-pandemic levels, or very close to them. Although
the possible emergence of new coronavirus variants could result in some
volatility in future traffic performance, the likelihood of new
widespread or prolonged restrictions to movement is considered low.
The view also considers Italy´s high vaccination rates which position
the country well in the management of the future progress of the virus.
In this context, Italy´s annual GDP growth, a key driver
for toll road traffic, is anticipated at 4.3% and
2.5%, respectively, in 2022 and 2023.
Traffic recovery will support CAV´s cash flow generation but the
proposed increase in capex interventions, to be funded through operating
cash flows, will translate into a DSCR of around 1.15x over
the remaining debt life if the EFP is approved in its current form,
which is below the level considered appropriate for a Baa1 rating.
Furthermore, under the financing documents CAV is required to maintain
a minimum DSCR of 1.05x and, based on our current assumptions,
the company will at times breach this financial covenant. However,
this will not constitute an event of default because CAV is not expected
to need to use the available PBCE facility to cover its scheduled debt
repayments (a condition for an event of default under the debt documentation).
Importantly, as a consequence of the distribution lock-up
effective from 2016, CAV benefits from a very strong liquidity profile.
As of 31 December 2021, the company held around €121 million
in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, CAV has (1) a
€38.9 million debt service reserve account, a €7.6
million maintenance reserve account, and a €19.4 million
capex reserve account, all fully funded. CAV´s available
liquidity is expected to provide a significant additional source of funds
to meet the debt service requirements, if and when needed.
Furthermore, Italian toll road operators are discussing COVID-related
compensation with the Italian government. The compensation could
compensate, at least partly, revenue losses and increased
costs during the pandemic (years 2020-21) and might be collected
as additional revenue for the remaining years of a concession.
As of today, there is still uncertainty about the timing and magnitude
of these measures which could provide upside to CAV´s revenue and
financial metrics.
More broadly, the Baa1 rating of CAV remains supported by (1) the
strategic position and the essentiality of its managed motorway network;
(2) the strong economic base of its service area, because Veneto
is one of the wealthiest and most dynamic regions in Italy; (3) the
concession contract that expires in 2032; (4) the terms of CAV's
financing, which includes fully amortising debt and fixed interest
costs; and (5) the additional credit support deriving from the PBCE
which provides additional liquidity, if required, and enhanced
recovery for senior lenders as it acts as a first-loss credit enhancement
in the financing structure. These strengths are partially offset
by (1) some political interference in the Italian toll road sector and
the heightened uncertainty related to future toll levels; (2) a relatively
leveraged financial profile; and (3) the constraints deriving from
the credit quality of the Italian sovereign (Baa3 stable).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure on CAV´s rating is unlikely in the near future.
The outlook could be stabilized if the company´s financial profile
strengthens, such that the DSCR will return to sustainably above
1.20x. This could be the consequence of material COVID-related
compensation, higher-than-expected traffic performance,
or a downsize of capex requirements upon final approval of the EFP.
Negative pressure on CAV's rating would result from (1) a permanent weakening
of the company's financial profile with the DSCR remaining below 1.20x.
This could result from the approval of the proposed EFP, absent
compensatory measures that would offset the impact of higher capex on
metrics; or (2) a deterioration of the Italian sovereign rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CAV operates under a concession expiring in 2032. As of December
2020, the company reported toll revenues of approximately €117.5
million and EBITDA of €65.7 million.
The company's shareholders are, with a 50% stake each,
(1) the Region of Veneto (Baa3 stable) and (2) Azienda Nazionale Autonoma
delle Strade (ANAS), which in turn is fully owned by the Italian
Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) of the Italian Government (Baa3
stable).
