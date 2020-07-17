Moody's affirms CBC's Ba2 ratings; stable outlook

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the Ba2 senior unsecured and corporate family ratings of The Central American Bottling Corporation (CBC). The outlook is stable.

CBC will upsize its $500 million 5.750% senior notes due 2027 by an additional $200 million add-on. The proceeds of the add-on will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

CBC's Ba2 ratings reflect its adequate credit metrics and liquidity, solid market position in its territories of operation, ample soft beverage products portfolio, geographic diversification and relationship with PepsiCo, Inc. (A1 stable), which has a 12% stake in CBC and two seats on its board. The ratings also incorporate CBC's relatively small scale compared with that of its industry peers, the company's presence in some riskier markets and the ongoing event risk, given its strategy to grow through acquisitions.

CBC's operation has been only modestly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. The soft beverage industry has deemed to be essential in all territories where CBC operates, which allowed the company to maintain its plants operating. Still, as many hotels and restaurants were closed due to the pandemic, CBC's on-premise sales, accounting for around 6% of revenues, were hurt. Nonetheless, sales in other channels partly offset this drop and remain relatively stable as people in quarantine continue to buy bottled beverages.

CBC's credit metrics will be modestly affected in 2020 from the Covid-19 outbreak but we expect them to improve in 2021 as operating conditions and economic growth recover. The company's debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, increased slightly to 4x as of March 31, 2020, up from 3.7x as of December 31, 2019 mainly driven by higher debt. Similar to other companies in Latin America and globally, CBC withdrew $130 million from its lines of credit to further enhance its liquidity. However, the company has been maintaining the proceeds in cash and plans to pay down the additional debt as operating conditions gradually recover. We estimate that CBC's adj. debt/EBITDA will decline towards 3.5x by year end 2021 as the company reduces debt and EBITDA improves. Similarly, we estimate CBC will continue to maintain adequate debt service coverage with adj. EBITDA/Interest expense over 3.5x in 2021.

The company holds strong market positions in CSDs, which is its most important product category, contributing around 43% of total revenue. CBC has the first or second market position in CSDs in all the countries where it operates, except for Nicaragua and Peru, where it has the third-largest market share. According to Euromonitor, the PepsiCo brands maintained the 2nd market position in soft drinks in Guatemala with a 19% steady market share in 2014-19. Other competitors in Guatemala include Fabricas de Bebidas Gaseosas Salvavidas (24% market share), Aje Group (17% market share), and The Coca-Cola Company (14% market share). According to Euromonitor, the soft drink market in Guatemala will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over 2019-24 and reach close to 3,572 million liters by 2024. CBC's strong market share, ample product portfolio and product innovation will allow the company to capture the growth potential in these markets.

CBC has adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2020, the company reported cash on hand of $225 million, which can cover 1.2x its short-term debt. Pro-forma for the proposed $200 million add-on and debt refinancing, CBC's cash on hand will cover by 3.3x its short-term debt. In addition, CBC has $498 million in advised lines of credit, out of which 74% is available as earlier this year the company withdrew $130 million from its lines of credit to support its liquidity throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. Similarly to other companies in the region, CBC plans to maintain the proceeds in cash and repay the debt once the operating environment is less volatile.

Pro-forma for the notes add-on, CBC will have a comfortable long-term debt maturity profile with $25 million due 2020, $35 million due 2021, $54 million due 2022, $9 million due 2023, and $707 million due 2027 and thereafter. The company's free cash flow (defined as cash from operations minus dividends minus capital spending) was hurt in 2017-19 by the high capital spending used to increase the installed capacity in several plants and to acquire coolers and returnable bottles. As a result, the company posted negative free cash flow over the same period. However, we expect CBC to generate positive free cash flow in 2021 and 2020 because it concluded its high capital spending cycle and its EBITDA will recover as the world gradually emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stable outlook incorporates an expected modest improvement in profitability, positive free cash flow generation and a gradual reduction in leverage over the next couple of years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could be triggered as a result of an increase in CBC's size while it maintains debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x. In addition, the company would need to generate free cash flow/debt of at least 15% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade could be triggered if credit metrics deteriorate materially, for example, as a result of an acquisition or because of negative results in the markets in which CBC operates. An EBIT margin lower than 5%, debt/EBITDA above 4.5x or retained cash flow/net debt below 12% on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CBC has been the anchor bottler of PepsiCo in Central America since 1998. CBC has 17 bottling facilities with a capacity to produce over 900 million unit cases and has over 700,000 points of sale. The company's largest market is Guatemala where it generates 39% of its revenues, followed by Ecuador (16%). The company also operates in El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Honduras, Jamaica and Nicaragua. CBC also exports its products to over 32 countries including the US, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, the UK and Senegal, among others. The company reported revenues of $1.7 billion and EBITDA of $244 million over the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

