Moody's affirms CBC's Ba2 ratings; stable outlook

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the Ba2 senior
unsecured and corporate family ratings of The Central American Bottling
Corporation (CBC). The outlook is stable.
CBC will upsize its $500 million 5.750% senior notes
due 2027 by an additional $200 million add-on. The
proceeds of the add-on will be used to refinance existing debt
and for general corporate purposes.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Central American Bottling Corp. (The)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
RATINGS RATIONALE
CBC's Ba2 ratings reflect its adequate credit metrics and liquidity,
solid market position in its territories of operation, ample soft
beverage products portfolio, geographic diversification and relationship
with PepsiCo, Inc. (A1 stable), which has a 12%
stake in CBC and two seats on its board. The ratings also incorporate
CBC's relatively small scale compared with that of its industry
peers, the company's presence in some riskier markets and the ongoing
event risk, given its strategy to grow through acquisitions.
CBC's operation has been only modestly affected by the Covid-19
outbreak. The soft beverage industry has deemed to be essential
in all territories where CBC operates, which allowed the company
to maintain its plants operating. Still, as many hotels and
restaurants were closed due to the pandemic, CBC's on-premise
sales, accounting for around 6% of revenues, were hurt.
Nonetheless, sales in other channels partly offset this drop and
remain relatively stable as people in quarantine continue to buy bottled
beverages.
CBC's credit metrics will be modestly affected in 2020 from the
Covid-19 outbreak but we expect them to improve in 2021 as operating
conditions and economic growth recover. The company's debt/EBITDA,
as adjusted by Moody's, increased slightly to 4x as of March
31, 2020, up from 3.7x as of December 31, 2019
mainly driven by higher debt. Similar to other companies in Latin
America and globally, CBC withdrew $130 million from its
lines of credit to further enhance its liquidity. However,
the company has been maintaining the proceeds in cash and plans to pay
down the additional debt as operating conditions gradually recover.
We estimate that CBC's adj. debt/EBITDA will decline towards
3.5x by year end 2021 as the company reduces debt and EBITDA improves.
Similarly, we estimate CBC will continue to maintain adequate debt
service coverage with adj. EBITDA/Interest expense over 3.5x
in 2021.
The company holds strong market positions in CSDs, which is its
most important product category, contributing around 43%
of total revenue. CBC has the first or second market position in
CSDs in all the countries where it operates, except for Nicaragua
and Peru, where it has the third-largest market share.
According to Euromonitor, the PepsiCo brands maintained the 2nd
market position in soft drinks in Guatemala with a 19% steady market
share in 2014-19. Other competitors in Guatemala include
Fabricas de Bebidas Gaseosas Salvavidas (24% market share),
Aje Group (17% market share), and The Coca-Cola Company
(14% market share). According to Euromonitor, the
soft drink market in Guatemala will grow at a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 3.9% over 2019-24 and reach close to 3,572
million liters by 2024. CBC's strong market share,
ample product portfolio and product innovation will allow the company
to capture the growth potential in these markets.
CBC has adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2020, the
company reported cash on hand of $225 million, which can
cover 1.2x its short-term debt. Pro-forma
for the proposed $200 million add-on and debt refinancing,
CBC's cash on hand will cover by 3.3x its short-term
debt. In addition, CBC has $498 million in advised
lines of credit, out of which 74% is available as earlier
this year the company withdrew $130 million from its lines of credit
to support its liquidity throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.
Similarly to other companies in the region, CBC plans to maintain
the proceeds in cash and repay the debt once the operating environment
is less volatile.
Pro-forma for the notes add-on, CBC will have a comfortable
long-term debt maturity profile with $25 million due 2020,
$35 million due 2021, $54 million due 2022,
$9 million due 2023, and $707 million due 2027 and
thereafter. The company's free cash flow (defined as cash from
operations minus dividends minus capital spending) was hurt in 2017-19
by the high capital spending used to increase the installed capacity in
several plants and to acquire coolers and returnable bottles. As
a result, the company posted negative free cash flow over the same
period. However, we expect CBC to generate positive free
cash flow in 2021 and 2020 because it concluded its high capital spending
cycle and its EBITDA will recover as the world gradually emerges from
the Covid-19 pandemic.
The stable outlook incorporates an expected modest improvement in profitability,
positive free cash flow generation and a gradual reduction in leverage
over the next couple of years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade could be triggered as a result of an increase in CBC's size
while it maintains debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x. In addition,
the company would need to generate free cash flow/debt of at least 15%
on a sustained basis.
A downgrade could be triggered if credit metrics deteriorate materially,
for example, as a result of an acquisition or because of negative
results in the markets in which CBC operates. An EBIT margin lower
than 5%, debt/EBITDA above 4.5x or retained cash flow/net
debt below 12% on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage
Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CBC has been the anchor bottler of PepsiCo in Central America since 1998.
CBC has 17 bottling facilities with a capacity to produce over 900 million
unit cases and has over 700,000 points of sale. The company's
largest market is Guatemala where it generates 39% of its revenues,
followed by Ecuador (16%). The company also operates in
El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Honduras, Jamaica
and Nicaragua. CBC also exports its products to over 32 countries
including the US, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica,
Panama, Dominican Republic, the UK and Senegal, among
others. The company reported revenues of $1.7 billion
and EBITDA of $244 million over the twelve months ended March 31,
2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
