Moody's affirms CBL's senior unsecured debt at C following Chapter 11 filing; stable outlook

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of CBL
& Associates Limited Partnership ("CBL"), including
the senior unsecured debt rating at C and the corporate family rating
at Ca. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged
at SGL-4. The rating outlook was changed to stable from
negative.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership:
--Senior Unsecured Debt Rating at C
--Corporate Family Rating at Ca
Outlook Action:
Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership
--Rating outlook to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
On November 2, 2020, CBL and certain other related entities
have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of
the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Houston, TX in
order to implement a plan to recapitalize the company, including
restructuring portions of its debt. CBL has an unsustainable capital
structure which left the REIT with limited financial flexibility even
prior to the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings
due to CBL's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's Investors
Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its
website, www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CBL & Associates Limited Partnership is the operating partnership
of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [NYSE:
CBL], which is a retail REIT headquartered in Chattanooga,
Tennessee. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 107 properties
totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including
65 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail
centers and 8 properties managed for third parties as of June 30,
2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
