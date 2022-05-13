Moody's affirms CCB Financial Leasing's A1/P-1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed CCB Financial Leasing Corporation Ltd.'s (CCB Financial Leasing) A1/P-1 foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed CCBL (Cayman) 1 Corporation Limited's (P)A2/(P)P-1 foreign currency backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings and its A2 foreign currency backed senior unsecured note ratings. The notes and MTN program are supported by a keepwell deed from CCB Financial Leasing and guaranteed by CCB Leasing (Int'l) Corp Designated Act Co (CCBL International).

The entity-level outlooks on CCB Financial Leasing and CCBL (Cayman) 1 remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CCB Financial Leasing

The affirmation of CCB Financial Leasing's A1/P-1 ratings with a stable outlook reflects the company's good financial metrics. It also reflects Moody's expectation that the affiliated-backed support from China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB, A1 stable, baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment) and the very high level of government support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via CCB will continue.

CCB Financial Leasing has maintained steady profitability in recent years. It reported return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.1%-1.3% during 2019-21, supported by low funding cost. However, Moody's expects the company's profitability to be negatively affected by strains on asset yield and impairment losses over the next 12-18 months.

The agency expects the company's asset quality to be challenged by the slowdown of China's economic growth and the disruption caused by coronavirus pandemic in many cities in the next 12-18 months. Mitigating this risk is the company's lumpy lending to government-related entities and large state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which has helped it maintain a relatively low nonperforming asset ratio in recent years. Moody's does not expect CCB Financial Leasing or CCBL International to have any meaningful remaining exposure to Russian airlines.

CCB Financial Leasing's asset growth has slowed since 2018. In April 2020, the company received RMB3 billion of capital injection from CCB. As a result, its capital adequacy ratio increased to 16.76% as of the end of 2021 from 12.47% as of the end of 2019. Moody's does not expects the capitalization level to be sustained at current level, because the capital likely will be used to consolidate CCBL International, its offshore leasing platform.

Like other finance companies, CCB Financial Leasing depends heavily on short-term wholesale funding to support its leasing assets, which leads to large gaps in asset and liability durations. This risk is mitigated by the funding and liquidity support from its parent bank, and the company's large amounts of uncommitted credit lines from other banks.

CCB Financial Leasing's A1 issuer ratings incorporate the company's (1) standalone assessment of ba2; (2) a four-notch uplift of affiliate-backed support from its parent, CCB; and (3) a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a very high level of indirect support from the Government of China via its parent in times of stress.

These support assumptions are mainly driven by CCB Financial Leasing's high integration with CCB's operations. CCB Financial Leasing is wholly owned by CCB, which has included a commitment in CCB Financial Leasing's articles of association to provide liquidity and capital support in times of stress.

CCBL (Cayman) 1's MTN program and note ratings

The affirmation of CCBL (Cayman) 1 Corporation Limited's (P)A2/(P)P-1 MTN program and A2 backed senior unsecured ratings with a stable outlook on the entity reflects Moody's expectation that: (1) CCBL International will maintain steady though weak capital, and (2) the affiliate-backed level of support from CCB, and very high level of indirect support from the Chinese government via CCB will continue.

CCBL (Cayman) 1 is wholly owned by Ireland-based CCBL International, which is indirectly wholly owned by CCB through CCB International (Holdings) Limited. CCBL International is managed by CCB Financial Leasing and acts as the primary overseas leasing platform for the latter's offshore ship leasing and aircraft leasing businesses.

CCBL International's b2 standalone assessment reflects its weak capital adequacy, modest profitability, and high residual value risk from its operating lease assets. These weaknesses are mitigated by the company's good funding access and young aircraft fleet.

Moody's assumption of affiliate-backed level of support from CCB Financial Leasing and CCB considers the fact that (1) CCBL International is fully owned by CCB; (2) the company serves as CCB Financial Leasing's primary overseas leasing platform for its offshore aircraft leasing and ship leasing businesses; and (3) CCB Financial Leasing's commitment in the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of asset purchase undertaking to ensure CCBL International's and CCBL (Cayman) 1's solvency and provide support in times of need.

Moody's believes that a failure by CCB Financial Leasing to support CCBL (Cayman) 1's notes would result in significant reputational and operational risks that would negatively affect CCB Financial Leasing's ability to access onshore and offshore bond and bank loan markets. The agency also judges that CCB's reputation would also be negatively affected by a default of CCBL International or CCBL (Cayman) 1, and therefore expects the bank would likely play a role in ensuring the timely repayment of the notes in times of stress, either via CCB Financial Leasing or even through direct liquidity provision.

The very high level of government support via CCB incorporates CCB's government ownership, CCB's systemic importance, CCB Financial Leasing's importance to CCB's business strategy, CCBL International's importance to CCB Financial Leasing's business strategy.

The one-notch difference between CCB Financial Leasing's A1 long-term issuer rating and CCBL (Cayman) 1's MTN rating reflects Moody's view that keepwell deeds are different from explicit guarantee in terms of the nature of judgment and the procedures of enforcement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CCB Financial Leasing

An upgrade of CCB Financial Leasing's rating would require an upgrade of the rating of its parent, CCB, because its rating is aligned with that of its parent.

Moody's could raise CCB Financial Leasing's standalone assessment if the company (1) maintains good asset quality, (2) reduces the tenor mismatches between its assets and liabilities, (3) improves its net income to average managed assets ratios, and (4) strengthens its capital position, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/tangible managed assets (TMA) ratio above 16% on a sustained basis after expected consolidation of its offshore platform.

A downgrade of the parent's rating would likely result in a downgrade of CCB Financial Leasing's rating due to CCB's reduced capacity to support.

Moody's could also downgrade the company's rating if (1) the liquidity and capital support from its parent declines, (2) the business relationship with and management control by its parent weaken, or (3) the parent's stake in the company significantly declines to below 50.1%.

The company's standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) the company's asset quality deteriorate and credit costs rise, (2) its liquidity and funding profile weaken, or (3) its capital position weakens with TCE/TMA ratio below 9.5% on a sustained basis.

CCBL (Cayman) 1's MTN program and debt ratings

An upgrade of CCB Financial Leasing's issuer rating, or a provision of a direct guarantee from CCB Financial Leasing could trigger an upgrade of CCBL (Cayman) 1's program and debt ratings.

Moody's could raise CCBL International's standalone assessment if (1) the company markedly improves its capital adequacy, with its TCE/TMA ratio sustained at above 8%, and (2) it reduces its asset risk and residual value risk. However, a higher standalone assessment will not necessarily translate into a ratings upgrade because CCBL International's standalone assessment post-affiliate support is already at the same level as CCB's BCA of baa1.

Moody's could downgrade CCBL (Cayman) 1's ratings if (1) CCB Financial Leasing's issuer rating is downgraded, (2) CCB Financial Leasing's, CCB's and the Chinese government's ability and willingness to support CCBL International and CCBL (Cayman) 1 weaken, (3) a significant adverse change in capital account regulations limits CCB's and CCB Financial Leasing's ability to provide timely cross-border support to CCBL International and CCBL (Cayman) 1 to meet their payment obligations, or (4) CCBL International's standalone assessment significantly deteriorates.

CCBL International's standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) there is a sustained deterioration in its profitability, (2) a further decrease in its capital adequacy with TCE/TMA ratio below 1.5%, or (3) if the company's liquidity and funding profiles deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CCB Financial Leasing Corporation Ltd., which is headquartered in Beijing, reported assets of RMB133.9 billion as of 31 December 2021.

CCBL International, which is based in Ireland, reported total assets of USD6.0 billion as of 31 December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

