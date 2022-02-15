Moody's affirms CCI Buyer's B2 CFR on dividend recap announcement; outlook stable

Approximately $2.5 billion of rated securities affected

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed CCI Buyer, Inc.'s (Consumer Cellular) existing ratings, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and rated the company's proposed extended revolver at B1. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating actions follow the company's announcement today[1] that it intends to upsize its first and second lien term loans by $872 million and $95 million, respectively and raise $85 million in new incremental preferred equity. The proceeds from the proposed refinancing along with $75 million cash will be used to fund a $1.1 billion dividend payment to the sponsor and pay related transaction fees and expenses. Concurrent with the term loans upsize and raising incremental preferred equity, the company is extending the maturity of its revolver by a year to December 2026.

"The dividend recapitalization is credit negative because Consumer Cellular's debt-to-EBITDA will increase significantly, to approximately 8.1x at close from 5.1x as of LTM 9/2021, including Moody's adjustments. However, the rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation for continued earnings growth and solid free cash flows that provide capacity to deleverage to around 6x (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2023, while maintaining good liquidity." said Dilara Sukhov, Moody's lead analyst for Consumer Cellular.

The proposed transaction demonstrates the company's aggressive financial strategy prioritizing shareholder returns. The proposed dividend, which exceeds the sponsor's initial equity investment at the LBO just 15 months ago, comes at a time when revenue growth is slowing, and the company is transitioning to a single wireless carrier arrangement model, introducing supplier concentration risk. Moody's expects that Consumer Cellular will continue to pursue an aggressive financial strategy under the private equity ownership.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CCI Buyer, Inc.

....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CCI Buyer, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Tern Loan, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CCI Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consumer Cellular's B2 CFR reflects the company's niche position in an intensely competitive Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market, high leverage stemming from its aggressive financial policies, as well as supplier and channel partners concentration. Intense competition by large scale cable companies and other resellers of wireless services pursuant to MVNO agreements are tempering Consumer Cellular revenue and subscriber growth to mid-single digits from its high- to mid- teen growth rate over the past three years. The company's historical monthly churn rate of 1.5%-1.8% is lower than that of post-paid operators but high relative to other wireless carriers. There is a risk that churn will increase as some subscribers migrate to other value-oriented MVNOs.

Nevertheless, the company's credit profile continues to garner support from its recurring revenue model and solid free cash flow on growing revenue and attractive EBITA margins in the 15%-17% range (Moody's adjusted). The company's credit profile further benefits from its high brand awareness among its target market, reputation for good customer service that generates customer loyalty and highly variable cost structure (nearly 90% of costs are variable). As an MVNO, Consumer Cellular does not own or operate its own wireless network given its wholesale arrangement with carriers who own and maintain the infrastructure. Therefore, the company's capital spending is very low, under 1% of service revenue. Together with good margins, business model supports meaningful free cash flow, projected to be around $100 million in 2022, before the dividend payout.

The company's plan to transition to an exclusive partnership with AT&T Inc. (AT&T, Baa2 stable) over the next two years heightens supplier concentration risk. This risk is mitigated by a long term (7 years) non-cancellable nature of the arrangement, with a three-year renewal option at Consumer Cellular's option. There is some execution risk in the company's ability to seamlessly shift one third of its current subscribers to AT&T network. This could also cause higher churn rates during the transition, like the 3G-migration related churn in 2021.

Consumer Cellular relies on a partnership with AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) in reaching its customer demographic and with Target Corporation (Target, A2 stable) for retail distribution of its phones and services; however, its dependence on such arrangements is meaningful and introduces risk. Consumer Cellular has strong multiyear relationships with both partners yet the partnerships are not exclusive and would be disruptive for Consumer Cellular should the partners eventually decide to discontinue the relationship. This month Consumer Cellular launched a partnership with Walmart Inc (Walmart, Aa2 stable), with a launch in 500 stores and potential for expansion to more stores in mid-2022. While positive from a growth potential and diversification perspective, the arrangement with Walmart is very recent and neither exclusive nor non-cancellable.

Consumer Cellular has good liquidity, supported by the company's undrawn revolver, lack of funded debt maturities until 2027, minimal capex requirements and solid free cash flow. Even after accounting for the increased interest expense related to a higher debt burden, Moody's expects the company to generate at least $100 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months, which comfortably meets its basic cash obligations consisting of $20 million term loan amortization and $7 million capex. In addition, the company will have an undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility due December 2026 and over $70 million of cash on the balance sheet at close. The first and second lien term loans are covenant lite while the proposed extended revolver contains a springing maximum first lien leverage ratio of 8.35x that is tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Consumer Cellular will delever to around 6x by the end of 2023, and generate at least mid-single digit percent annual revenue growth over the next 12-18 months. It also incorporates Moody's expectations the company will maintain very good liquidity and apply free cash flows to paydown debt in addition to mandatory debt amortization.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of first and second lien secured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The first lien senior secured credit facilities are rated B1 and reflect loss absorption in a distress scenario from the second lien term loan. The rating on the proposed upsized $395 million of second lien term loan is Caa1, reflecting its junior position in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Consumer Cellular maintains leverage below 5x and free cash flow to debt above 10% (both Moody's adjusted), while committing to a more conservative financial policy, with good liquidity. An upgrade will also be considered if the company significantly reduces its supplier concentration risk and is likely to sustain subscriber and revenue growth at least in the high single digit percent rate.

Moody's would consider a downgrade should operating performance or market share weaken materially, leading to slower than anticipated subscriber and revenue growth. Additionally, weaker than expected earnings or an aggressive use of financial leverage such that adjusted debt / EBITDA is sustained above 7x and free cash flow to debt below 5% (both Moody's adjusted) could pressure the rating. A deterioration of liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CCI Buyer, Inc. is a holding company for Consumer Cellular Incorporated, a nationwide mobile virtual network operator that provides postpaid wireless services. The company targets users over 50 through its approach to marketing, device offerings, and lower data usage plans. The company is majority owned by private equity firm GTCR. GAAP revenue for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was about $1.45 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] CCI Buyer's announcement, Bloomberg, 15-Feb-2022

