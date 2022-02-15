Moody's affirms CCI Buyer's B2 CFR on dividend recap announcement; outlook stable

Approximately $2.5 billion of rated securities affected
New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed CCI Buyer,
Inc.'s (Consumer Cellular) existing ratings, including
its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and rated the company's
proposed extended revolver at B1. The rating outlook is stable.
The rating actions follow the company's announcement today[1]
that it intends to upsize its first and second lien term loans by $872
million and $95 million, respectively and raise $85
million in new incremental preferred equity. The proceeds from
the proposed refinancing along with $75 million cash will be used
to fund a $1.1 billion dividend payment to the sponsor and
pay related transaction fees and expenses. Concurrent with the
term loans upsize and raising incremental preferred equity, the
company is extending the maturity of its revolver by a year to December
2026.
"The dividend recapitalization is credit negative because Consumer Cellular's
debt-to-EBITDA will increase significantly, to approximately
8.1x at close from 5.1x as of LTM 9/2021, including
Moody's adjustments. However, the rating affirmation
reflects Moody's expectation for continued earnings growth and solid free
cash flows that provide capacity to deleverage to around 6x (Moody's
adjusted) by the end of 2023, while maintaining good liquidity."
said Dilara Sukhov, Moody's lead analyst for Consumer Cellular.
The proposed transaction demonstrates the company's aggressive financial
strategy prioritizing shareholder returns. The proposed dividend,
which exceeds the sponsor's initial equity investment at the LBO just
15 months ago, comes at a time when revenue growth is slowing,
and the company is transitioning to a single wireless carrier arrangement
model, introducing supplier concentration risk. Moody's
expects that Consumer Cellular will continue to pursue an aggressive financial
strategy under the private equity ownership.
Assignments:
..Issuer: CCI Buyer, Inc.
....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving
Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CCI Buyer, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Tern Loan,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6 from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CCI Buyer, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Consumer Cellular's B2 CFR reflects the company's niche position
in an intensely competitive Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market,
high leverage stemming from its aggressive financial policies, as
well as supplier and channel partners concentration. Intense competition
by large scale cable companies and other resellers of wireless services
pursuant to MVNO agreements are tempering Consumer Cellular revenue and
subscriber growth to mid-single digits from its high- to
mid- teen growth rate over the past three years. The company's
historical monthly churn rate of 1.5%-1.8%
is lower than that of post-paid operators but high relative to
other wireless carriers. There is a risk that churn will increase
as some subscribers migrate to other value-oriented MVNOs.
Nevertheless, the company's credit profile continues to garner support
from its recurring revenue model and solid free cash flow on growing revenue
and attractive EBITA margins in the 15%-17% range
(Moody's adjusted). The company's credit profile further
benefits from its high brand awareness among its target market,
reputation for good customer service that generates customer loyalty and
highly variable cost structure (nearly 90% of costs are variable).
As an MVNO, Consumer Cellular does not own or operate its own wireless
network given its wholesale arrangement with carriers who own and maintain
the infrastructure. Therefore, the company's capital
spending is very low, under 1% of service revenue.
Together with good margins, business model supports meaningful free
cash flow, projected to be around $100 million in 2022,
before the dividend payout.
The company's plan to transition to an exclusive partnership with
AT&T Inc. (AT&T, Baa2 stable) over the next two years
heightens supplier concentration risk. This risk is mitigated by
a long term (7 years) non-cancellable nature of the arrangement,
with a three-year renewal option at Consumer Cellular's option.
There is some execution risk in the company's ability to seamlessly
shift one third of its current subscribers to AT&T network.
This could also cause higher churn rates during the transition,
like the 3G-migration related churn in 2021.
Consumer Cellular relies on a partnership with AARP (American Association
of Retired Persons) in reaching its customer demographic and with Target
Corporation (Target, A2 stable) for retail distribution of its phones
and services; however, its dependence on such arrangements
is meaningful and introduces risk. Consumer Cellular has strong
multiyear relationships with both partners yet the partnerships are not
exclusive and would be disruptive for Consumer Cellular should the partners
eventually decide to discontinue the relationship. This month Consumer
Cellular launched a partnership with Walmart Inc (Walmart, Aa2 stable),
with a launch in 500 stores and potential for expansion to more stores
in mid-2022. While positive from a growth potential and
diversification perspective, the arrangement with Walmart is very
recent and neither exclusive nor non-cancellable.
Consumer Cellular has good liquidity, supported by the company's
undrawn revolver, lack of funded debt maturities until 2027,
minimal capex requirements and solid free cash flow. Even after
accounting for the increased interest expense related to a higher debt
burden, Moody's expects the company to generate at least $100
million of free cash flow over the next 12 months, which comfortably
meets its basic cash obligations consisting of $20 million term
loan amortization and $7 million capex. In addition,
the company will have an undrawn $100 million revolving credit
facility due December 2026 and over $70 million of cash on the
balance sheet at close. The first and second lien term loans are
covenant lite while the proposed extended revolver contains a springing
maximum first lien leverage ratio of 8.35x that is tested when
the revolver is more than 35% drawn.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Consumer Cellular
will delever to around 6x by the end of 2023, and generate at least
mid-single digit percent annual revenue growth over the next 12-18
months. It also incorporates Moody's expectations the company
will maintain very good liquidity and apply free cash flows to paydown
debt in addition to mandatory debt amortization.
The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company,
as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given
the mix of first and second lien secured debt in the capital structure,
and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure.
The first lien senior secured credit facilities are rated B1 and reflect
loss absorption in a distress scenario from the second lien term loan.
The rating on the proposed upsized $395 million of second lien
term loan is Caa1, reflecting its junior position in the capital
structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Consumer Cellular maintains leverage
below 5x and free cash flow to debt above 10% (both Moody's
adjusted), while committing to a more conservative financial policy,
with good liquidity. An upgrade will also be considered if the
company significantly reduces its supplier concentration risk and is likely
to sustain subscriber and revenue growth at least in the high single digit
percent rate.
Moody's would consider a downgrade should operating performance or market
share weaken materially, leading to slower than anticipated subscriber
and revenue growth. Additionally, weaker than expected earnings
or an aggressive use of financial leverage such that adjusted debt / EBITDA
is sustained above 7x and free cash flow to debt below 5% (both
Moody's adjusted) could pressure the rating. A deterioration
of liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CCI Buyer, Inc. is a holding company for Consumer Cellular
Incorporated, a nationwide mobile virtual network operator that
provides postpaid wireless services. The company targets users
over 50 through its approach to marketing, device offerings,
and lower data usage plans. The company is majority owned by private
equity firm GTCR. GAAP revenue for the last twelve months ended
September 30, 2021 was about $1.45 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] CCI Buyer's announcement, Bloomberg, 15-Feb-2022
