Moody's affirms CCL's Baa2 rating, outlook stable

Approximately $1.3 billion of rated debt affected

Toronto, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of CCL Industries Inc. (CCL). The outlook remains stable.

"The Baa2 rating affirmation reflects CCL's large scale, product diversity and strong market positions, which supports Moody's expectation of stable credit metrics and strong cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months." says Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst. "It further reflects CCL's disciplined financial policy approach of maintaining low leverage at around 2x and strong liquidity, which acts as a buffer against market volatility and gives CCL the flexibility to pursue debt-funded acquisitions and share repurchases." adds Mr Bate.

A full list of affected ratings can be found below.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CCL Industries Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CCL Industries Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CCL benefits from: (1) a strong position in the global label industry, defended by its innovative and broad product offering, and its ability to effectively service the needs of large multinational customers; (2) its good operational track record, both organically and by way of acquisitions; (3) demonstrated ability to generate good free cash flow (around C$350 million annually); and (4) ownership by the Lang family, with a long track record of conservative stewardship that has led to low leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.3x as of the second quarter of 2022) and a strong liquidity from which to pursue debt funded acquisitions. However, CCL is constrained by: (1) a less predictable operating environment with supply chain difficulties and cost inflation pressures; (2) demand fluctuations in some of its business segments; and (3) its acquisition growth strategy, which could elevate leverage periodically.

CCL's liquidity is strong with liquidity sources of about C$2 billion versus no debt maturities over the next 12 months. CCL's liquidity is supported by balance sheet cash of about C$630 million at June 30, 2022, Moody's expected annual free cash flow of around C$350 million, and around C$1 billion available (US$765 million) under its revolving credit facility expiring February 2027 (US$1.2 billion commitment). CCL's revolver is subject to leverage and coverage covenants, and Moody's expect the company to maintain good headroom when tested. CCL has a back loaded debt maturity profile with debt maturing between 2026 and 2030.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that CCL will maintain stable margins, generate positive free cash flow and sustain leverage below 3x over the next 12 to 18 months. The rating and outlook incorporate some flexibility for acquisitions, as long as the company adheres to its financial policy and tempers share repurchases, should it pursue sizeable acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be challenging in the near-term given the company's ongoing willingness to pursue acquisitions and share repurchases. CCL's rating could be upgraded if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2x and would not be expected to exceed 2.5x after making a large debt-funded acquisition and the company maintains strong liquidity.

The rating could be downgraded if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustainably above 3x and there are operational challenges that lead to deterioration in profitability and cause adjusted EBITDA margin to be sustained below 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CCL Industries Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, operates in four segments (CCL, Avery, Checkpoint and Innovia). The CCL segment primarily produces film-based labels for multinational consumer products companies, functional label for industrial applications and polymer banknote substrate for central banks; Avery produces digitally personalized and generic consumer labels, binders and writing instruments; Checkpoint produces security labels for clothing merchandise; and Innovia manufactures specialty films for labels, packaging and security applications. The Lang family owns about 95% of the voting shares, and a 17% economic interest.

