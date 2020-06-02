info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms CDB Aviation's A1 issuer ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

02 Jun 2020

Hong Kong, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company (CDB Aviation).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on CDB Aviation to negative from stable and lowered its standalone assessment to ba3 from ba2.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the (P)A1/(P)P-1 backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings and the A1 backed senior unsecured note rating of CDBL Funding 1. The notes are under a guarantee from a trust deed by CDB Aviation and a keepwell deed from China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Financial Leasing, A1 stable), the parent company of CDB Aviation.

Lastly, Moody's has changed the entity level outlook on CDBL Funding 1 to negative from stable, which is in line with the outlook on CDB Aviation.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and wholly owned by CDB Aviation, CDBL Funding 1 is a special purpose vehicle that acts as the funding platform for CDB Aviation's aircraft leasing business.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. More specifically, the coronavirus pandemic has led to more significant disruption in the aviation sector than Moody's had previously anticipated. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the high uncertainty CDB Aviation faces regarding the breadth and severity of the shock.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects CDB Aviation's decreased profitability and capitalization in 2019, and the potential strain on its profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy because of the weakened operating environment facing airlines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that global air travel demand will remain weaker for longer, resulting in a more protracted and uncertain recovery in the airline industry than previously expected, raising financial performance risks for aircraft leasing companies. Lessors' profitability, cash flow and capital measures will likely weaken more significantly and for a longer period in relation to Moody's rating criteria versus its prior expectations. Furthermore, the depth and duration of the drought in air travel volumes makes it more likely that lessors will need to make significant adjustments to their fleet investments to align with shifts in leased aircraft demand by airlines.

On the other hand, the affirmation of CDB Aviation's A1 issuer ratings considers the availability of liquidity and capital support to CDB Aviation from its parents that would mitigate some of these pressures, and we expect that CDB Aviation will continue to enjoy affiliate-backed support from its parent, CDB Financial Leasing and its ultimate parent, China Development Bank (A1 stable), in times of stress.

Given that CDB Aviation manages more than one-third of CDB Financial Leasing's total assets and contributes to approximately 50% of its revenues, CDB Aviation's operations are highly integrated with that of its parent. A failure by the parent to support CDB Aviation would result in significant business and operational risks for CDB Financial Leasing as well as reputational risks for China Development Bank. As a result, Moody's expects the parents will continue to provide considerable support, including credit facilities, equity injections, guarantees and keepwell agreements for bond issuances to CDB Aviation, which would help offset the negative pressure on its standalone assessment from the coronavirus outbreak.

CDB Aviation's net profit in 2019 reduced by 48% compared to the previous year, mainly because of an increase in impairment and depreciation. Given the increased depth of distress in the airline sector and the rising number of airlines petitioning for relief from aircraft rental obligations which are mainly short-term rent deferral arrangements, Moody's expects that the company's cashflow will be affected for a certain period and the profitability may also be affected.

There is also potential for more airline and lease defaults, premature returns of leased aircraft, and a misalignment of lease aircraft demand and supply given lower travel volumes, which may increase the repossession cost, provision and residual value risk of CDB Aviation's aircraft.

The company has a relatively high leverage compared to similarly-rated aircraft lessor peers. Its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) ratio dropped to 8.0% at the end of 2019 from 8.4% and 9.6% in 2018 and 2017 respectively, because of business growth outpacing capital supplements. This level of TCE/TMA ratio is very thin to absorb further potential losses and asset risks. While CDB Financial Leasing has plans to inject capital to CDB Aviation later this year to support its business development and capital adequacy, there are uncertainties around the timing of such injections before end of this year, considering time needed to complete all the procedures required for capital injection.

That said, CDB Aviation still maintains good liquidity. It can access long-term and unsecured debt from capital markets, which mitigates its liquidity risk and enhances the company's financial flexibility. It also has significant committed credit facilities from multiple financial institutions, including China Development Bank, to reduce its refinancing risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook and the fact that CDB Aviation's rating is already at the same level as China's sovereign's rating (A1 stable), an upgrade of CDB Aviation's ratings is unlikely.

However, CDB Aviation's outlook could return to stable if the company (1) materially strengthens its capital base through capital injections so that its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) ratio stays above 9%; (2) continues to receive abundant funding and liquidity resources from its parent; and (3) controls the credit and residual value risks associated with disruptions in the aviation sector and the broader economic slowdown.

The company's issuer ratings would likely be downgraded if its standalone assessment is further lowered or the parents do not provide timely capital and liquidity support to CDB Aviation.

The ratings of CDB Aviation are aligned with the ratings of CDB Financial Leasing. Therefore, any downgrade of the parent's ratings would likely result in a downgrade of CDB Aviation's ratings.

CDB Aviation's standalone assessment could be further lowered if the company (1) experiences a significant deterioration in its future operations, including from a prolonged disruption in air travel and a further weakening of airline credit quality; (2) incurs material losses that further erode its weak capital base; or (3) fails to raise more capital and liquidity from its parents in the next 12-18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dublin, CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company reported total assets of USD7,447 million at the end of 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

