Moody's affirms CDB Aviation's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings of CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company (CDB Aviation). CDB Aviation's standalone assessment remains unchanged at ba3.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the (P)A2 rating on CDBL Funding 1's backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program, the (P)P-1 rating on its other backed short-term note program, and the A2 rating on its backed senior unsecured notes. The notes and MTN program are under a guarantee from a trust deed by CDB Aviation and a keepwell deed from China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Financial Leasing, A1 stable), CDB Aviation's parent company.

The entity-level outlooks on CDB Aviation and CDBL Funding 1 remain stable.

The affirmation of CDB Aviation's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the affiliate-backed support from CDB Financial Leasing and its ultimate parent, China Development Bank (CDB, A1 stable), along with the recovery of global aviation industry and an expected capital injection, will offset the uncertainty arising from higher geopolitical risk and the resultant impact on the company's financial profile.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Like other aircraft lessors, CDB Aviation will likely need to impair some of the value of its aircraft if it cannot repossess the aircraft under the new Russian legislation that allows Russian airlines to effectively impound aircraft leased from foreign lessors. While CDB Aviation's direct exposure to Russian airlines is moderate in terms of its total fleet's net book value, future impairment charges will have a material impact on its leverage, given its thin capital buffer.

However, Moody's expects that the company's capital buffer will be sufficient to cover the potential impairment, given CDB Financial Leasing's plan to inject capital into CDB Aviation. If CDB Financial Leasing does not inject capital within the next 12 months and capital level is not maintained at current level, this will weaken CDB Aviation's standalone credit profile and could trigger a negative rating action. As of the end of 2021, its tangible common equity (TCE)/tangible managed assets (TMA) ratio dropped slightly to 5.1% from 5.5% as of the end of 2020, mainly due to its expanded fleet size.

Apart from its Russia exposure, we expect improvement in CDB Aviation's asset quality and profitability in 2022, driven by rising air travel demand and the company's improved and more geographically diversified client mix. It reported net profits of USD6.3 million in 2021, compared with net losses of USD101 million in 2019. Having said that, the full recovery of global airline industry will depend on the resolution of geopolitical risk, oil price level, and any resurgence of COVID variants.

CDB Aviation will likely maintain good liquidity, driven by very strong support from CDB and CDB Financial Leasing. It can access long-term and unsecured debt from capital markets, which mitigates its liquidity risk and enhances its financial flexibility. It also has significant committed credit facilities from multiple financial institutions, including CDB, to reduce its refinancing risk. Moreover, CDB Financial Leasing plans to inject capital into CDB Aviation in the coming months, which is also in line with Moody's assessment of affiliate-backed support from the parent and ultimate parent for the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of CDB Financial Leasing's issuer ratings or a provision of a direct guarantee by CDB Financial Leasing could trigger an upgrade of CDB Aviation's issuer and debt ratings.

CDB Aviation's standalone assessment could be upgraded if the company (1) significantly strengthens its capital base through capital injections such that its TCE/TMA stays above 12%; (2) maintains strong liquidity; and (3) reports stable profitability.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade CDB Aviation's issuer ratings if its parent companies are unable to provide support as evidenced by allowing CDB Aviation's standalone credit profile to weaken materially from the current level, or if the parent companies' ratings are downgraded.

CDB Aviation's standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) the company reports sequential losses in the coming years; (2) its TCE/TMA weakens to below 4%; or (3) the liquidity support from its parent companies is unable to meet its liquidity needs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dublin, CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company reported total assets of USD9.7 billion as of the end of 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

