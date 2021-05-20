Moody's affirms CDB's Aa1 rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)'s Aa1 long-term
issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings, and maintained the stable
outlook.
The decision to affirm the ratings and maintain the stable outlook reflects
the following:
(1) Strong credit metrics, specifically capital adequacy and liquidity,
balance relatively weak asset quality;
(2) CDB's regional mandate and role as key development partner in
the Caribbean region drive strong support from regional and non-regional
members and donors.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF CDB's Aa1 RATING
FIRST DRIVER: CDB's STRONG CREDIT METRICS, SPECIFICALLY CAPITAL
ADEQUACY AND LIQUIDITY, BALANCE WEAK ASSET QUALITY
The CDB maintains a strong balance sheet, despite regional concentration
and weak credit quality of its borrowing members. Relative to its
peers, the CDB continues to record a strong capital position and
very high liquidity, supported by conservative risk management policies.
CDB's development-related assets averaged 127% of usable
equity, a comparatively low leverage for Aa-rated supranational
entities. Moody's expects this ratio to increase over the
next two to three years as the CDB ramps up lending operations to support
the region's economic recovery. Still, leverage will
likely remain comfortably below both the Aa and Aaa median ratios.
The CDB's liquidity position is very strong and in line with similarly-rated
peers. On average, total liquid assets provided more than
four times coverage of short-term and currently-maturing
long-term debt since 2015, reflecting a relatively modest
debt stock and a favorable maturity profile. The CDB's stock of
liquid assets represented about 61% of total debt over the last
five years, in line with similarly rated-MDBs. Overall,
liquidity has steadily improved since 2016, with liquid assets totaling
$633 million in 2020, up from $435 million in 2016.
CDB's liquid resources ratio, which is the ratio of high-quality
liquid assets to net outflows from ongoing business operations and debt
repayment scores at "aaa" and reflects the bank's holding
of enough assets to sustain its functioning for more than 18 months.
The strength of the CDB's capital and liquidity positions mitigates
the risks stemming from high portfolio concentration and overall weak
borrower creditworthiness. The CDB's regional mandate leads
to high geographical concentration, where a majority of its borrowing
members have experienced shocks and declining creditworthiness over the
past year. However, even sovereigns with recent histories
of default have consistently remained current on their debt obligations
to the CDB, a reflection of the bank's strong role in the region
and preferred creditor status. CDB's non-performing
assets (NPAs) were very low at 0.1% of the total loan portfolio
in 2020, down from 1.1% in 2012. These NPAs
stem from two loans disbursed to a private sector entity, where
the losses have been gradually recovered over the last few years.
The CDB's weighted average borrowing rating (WABR) improved slightly to
Caa1 in 2020, up from Caa2 the year prior, reflecting ongoing
portfolio diversification efforts. Despite this modest improvement,
the overall credit quality of the CDB's loan portfolio remains low and
will likely continue to be constrained by relatively low ratings in the
region.
To mitigate concentration risks, the CDB is actively seeking to
expand its membership outside the region and reviews its risk management
practices on an ongoing basis. We expect portfolio diversification
efforts to yield some benefits over the next few years, leading
to lower concentration of the banks' loan portfolio.
SECOND DRIVER: CDB'S REGIONAL MANDATE AND ROLE AS KEY DEVELOPMENT
PARTNER DRIVE STRONG SUPPORT FROM REGIONAL AND NON-REGIONAL MEMBERS
AND DONORS
The CDB plays an important role as key development partner in the Caribbean
region and enjoys a high degree of support from its borrowing and non-borrowing
members. Moody's pays particular attention to the support
provided by non-borrowing members and donor countries, which
often partner with the CDB to extend support and enhance the effectiveness
of their engagement in the region. In addition, CDB benefits
from support from a number of other multilateral development banks such
as the European Investment Bank (EIB, Aaa stable) that provide significant
credit facilities to the CDB. This dynamic places added weight
on the role of the CDB and strengthens members support.
The CDB played an important role in supporting its membership address
the impact of the pandemic. Prior to that it provided vital financing
and technical assistance to Barbados in the context of its IMF-supported
adjustment program, and most recently has stepped up its support
for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the volcanic
eruption on the island, highlighting the Bank's vital role
in addressing multiple crisis in the region.
Evidence of strong support to the CDB is reflected in the May 2010 $1
billion general capital increase and the relatively high share of paid-in
capital. The 2010 capital increase, the fourth since the
bank's creation, increased subscribed capital by 150%.
More recently, in February 2021 donor countries increased their
concessional funding through the 10th cycle of the Special Development
Fund (SDF), the bank's largest pool of concessionary funds
(2021-24 period), approving a $383mn program,
to fund programs focused on social, economic and environmental resilience.
The top five contributors to the SDF replenishment are: Canada,
United Kingdom, Germany, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Between 1983-2019, the bank's membership has made $1.4
billion available to CDB through the SDF.
In 2018, the UK and Canada, two of the CDB's founding members,
both stepped up to provide the bank with about $40 million to help
fund recovery efforts in the region following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
We believe that similar support would be forthcoming in future crises
given the highly-relevant role the CDB plays in the region's
development and crisis response.
CDB's lending programs are highly relevant for the region,
which supports Moody's expectations of continued support from donors
and members. The Bank's lending focuses on assisting members
address climate risk and adapt to climate change; environmental sustainability
and climate resilience actions are integrated into CDB's operations.
CDB also provides technical assistance from its own resources and in partnership
with other MDBs and donors to support the expansion of renewable energy
and energy efficiency, such as geothermal exploration and energy
efficient lighting. The CDB conducts systematic screening of all
investment projects for climate and disaster risks, and finances
programs that provide structural and nature based solutions to climate
risks, and assists borrowing members develop climate resilience
strategies.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that conservative risk
management practices and continued compliance with the CDB's internal
risk management guidelines will support maintaining the bank's strong
capital and liquidity metrics. The stable outlook also reflects
CDB's continued efforts to contain portfolio concentration through
ongoing diversification efforts, and the slight improvement in the
weighted average of the credit quality of its borrowing members.
Portfolio concentration is also contained by the Bank's existing single
exposure limits, mitigating the credit risk and high regional concentration
of its loan portfolio.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material for the CDB's rating.
The CDB's lending operations are almost exclusively dedicated to climate-vulnerable
sovereigns in the Caribbean, a region known for its seasonal hurricanes,
floods, drought and volcanic activity which are poised to increase
in frequency and severity in the context of climate change. In
an event where a particularly severe hurricane season and/or multiple
climate shocks result in extensive damage to several sovereigns in the
CDB's lending portfolio, we expect that some governments would likely
have diminished repayment capacity. However, as noted above,
the CDB has a long history of managing exposures to sovereigns with weak
credit profiles, and borrowers have shown strong willingness to
remain current on their obligations to the CDB. We believe these
mitigating factors will prove resilient during a severe, regional
climate shock. In addition, donors have extended support
to the region through the CDB at times of severe climate shocks to help
reconstruction.
Social considerations are not material for the CDB's rating. Most
of the countries in the CDB's portfolio, and in the Caribbean more
broadly, are characterized by stable political systems. While
high rates of inequality in some countries increase the possibility of
a flare-up in social tensions, we do not think this will
negatively affect the CDB's lending operations in a material way.
Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk. In
this context, social considerations are relevant for CDB's
ratings given its mandate to support its membership, which has been
severely impacted by the pandemic shock.
Governance considerations are material and are an important part of Moody's
credit analysis for MDBs. In the case of CDB, governance
and risk management practices are appropriate and solid for a business
such as CDB's. While we do not make any adjustments in our
scorecard for the quality of governance, it remains supportive of
the CDB's rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if the average quality of the CDB's borrowers
were to improve materially and the concentration of its loan book were
to decline significantly. Given the banks mission to serve the
Caribbean, coupled with the economic and financial challenges facing
the region, we view this as unlikely in the medium term, notwithstanding
management's plans to increase lending to higher rated members.
The rating could face downward pressure if the bank's capitalization and/or
liquidity metrics were to deteriorate materially. Such a deterioration
could emerge as a result of significant losses or impairments on the bank's
loan portfolio, or if the bank fails to comply with or weaken its
prudential financial policies. Evidence of waning support from
non-regional members and donors would likely also place downward
pressure on the rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
